Charlotte, NC

Yardbarker

Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
Yardbarker

The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice

Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner

The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
Yardbarker

Report: Investigation found Ime Udoka used 'crude language' with female Celtics staffer

A new report published on Friday shared information about the big rule Ime Udoka violated that led to his suspension from the Boston Celtics. Last week, we learned that Udoka was having an “improper intimate but consensual relationship” with a female staff member of the Celtics. The team suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season and named Joe Mazzulla as its interim head coach.
Yardbarker

Three standouts from Bucks' preseason opener

October is a great month for sports. Major League Baseball is wrapping up the regular season and heading into the playoffs. Football, both professional and college, has been underway for weeks. Not to be outdone, both the NHL and NBA start their preseasons in October. The Milwaukee Bucks, who recently...
Yardbarker

Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin

With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported Valentine is getting waived.
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To The Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons Having Dinner Together: "The Big 2 And The One Tryna Fit In"

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the most polarizing teams in the NBA. They have found themselves in very complex positions in the past couple of seasons, starring in big controversies due to on and off-court issues. This upcoming season, they will feature three of the most polemic players in the league: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.
Yardbarker

Evan Turner Takes A Shot At Giannis Antetokounmpo After The Superstar Said He'd Like To "Disappear" After Retiring From The NBA: "Buddy Like Attention Too Much For That"

Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely regarded now as the best player in the NBA and deservedly so. He got the proverbial monkey off his back by winning his first championship last year and in the process, dispelled all the talk about his style of play not being conducive to winning in the postseason.
Yardbarker

DeMar DeRozan Explains Why He Attended Pro-Am Games This Offseason: "I Know Being That Kid In The Crowd... To Be Up Close And See NBA Players And It Means So Much."

The NBA offseason till now has shown its fair share of twists and turns to NBA fans. From failed trades to one of the biggest superstars in Kevin Durant demanding a move away from the Nets, the offseason has seen it all. While we were void of NBA action, pro-am leagues and pickup games came to the rescue for fans.
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid Talks About His Scary Teammate

It’s been said before but there is reason to think that the Philadelphia 76ers could make the NBA Finals this year. But the roster hasn’t been altered too much in the last few months so why are there chances so much better?. Part of it has to do...
Yardbarker

Kobe Bryant Selected No. 24 For His Statue Outside Lakers Arena: "24 Was More Challenging, And I Tend To Gravitate To Things That Are Harder To Do."

Kobe Bryant left a huge mark on the game of basketball, becoming one of the 10 greatest players to step foot on the court. The Black Mamba spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he lived plenty of happy moments but also endured difficulties, trying to win more championships with the Purple and Gold.
LOS ANGELES, CA

