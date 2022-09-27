Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
Related
Yardbarker
Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan Reveals The Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers Was A Done Deal Until They Traded For Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers and their blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade over DeMar DeRozan continue to garner attention to this day. And on his part, the now Chicago Bulls forward still feels that his move to the Purple and Gold, to his knowledge, was a done and dusted deal. It wasn’t...
Yardbarker
Dwayne Wade Reacts After Jamal Crawford Is Announced As His Replacement On ‘Inside The NBA’
Former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade took a step in the media world after his retirement in 2019. Now, three years later, he’s taking a step back. According to reporters, the former Miami Heat superstar has stepped down from his position on TNT Thursdays and will be replaced by Jamal Crawford.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice
Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid And PJ Tucker React To Jimmy Butler Calling Tucker A “Traitor”: “He Went To The Good Side, Where There Are Good People…”
PJ Tucker has been a very coveted player in the past two offseasons. The 2021 NBA champion was a sought-after asset after helping the Milwaukee Bucks win the championship last year. He went to the Miami Heat, where things didn't go in their favor, but Tucker also left his mark there.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Walked Out On Malika Andrews After Losing The 2019 ECF, And Khris Middleton Was Absolutely Shocked
Before winning the 2021 NBA Championship, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were somewhat stuck in a loop. They would have a great regular season, but come playoff time, the Bucks would fail to get over the hurdle. In 2019, Giannis really started to dominate and even won the first...
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner
The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers' Starting Five: "This Is Gonna Be A Rough Year."
Los Angeles Lakers fans weren't happy looking at new coach Darvin Ham's potential starting five. Ahead of the upcoming season, the lineup sees Damian Jones at center, Anthony Davis at power forward, LeBron James at small forward, while Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook come in as shooting guard and point guard respectively.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Report: Investigation found Ime Udoka used 'crude language' with female Celtics staffer
A new report published on Friday shared information about the big rule Ime Udoka violated that led to his suspension from the Boston Celtics. Last week, we learned that Udoka was having an “improper intimate but consensual relationship” with a female staff member of the Celtics. The team suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season and named Joe Mazzulla as its interim head coach.
Yardbarker
Three standouts from Bucks' preseason opener
October is a great month for sports. Major League Baseball is wrapping up the regular season and heading into the playoffs. Football, both professional and college, has been underway for weeks. Not to be outdone, both the NHL and NBA start their preseasons in October. The Milwaukee Bucks, who recently...
Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Tells James Harden That The 76ers Need Him To Be More Aggressive On Offense: “When It Clicks, We’re Going To Be Unbeatable…”
As the world keeps its eyes on the Celtics, Bucks, and Heat, another team in the East is preparing to shock the world this season. With James Harden and Joel Embiid, the 76ers have the talent to bring home a title this season — but it’s going to take more than that to be successful.
Yardbarker
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin
With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported Valentine is getting waived.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To The Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons Having Dinner Together: "The Big 2 And The One Tryna Fit In"
The Brooklyn Nets are one of the most polarizing teams in the NBA. They have found themselves in very complex positions in the past couple of seasons, starring in big controversies due to on and off-court issues. This upcoming season, they will feature three of the most polemic players in the league: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.
Yardbarker
Evan Turner Takes A Shot At Giannis Antetokounmpo After The Superstar Said He'd Like To "Disappear" After Retiring From The NBA: "Buddy Like Attention Too Much For That"
Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely regarded now as the best player in the NBA and deservedly so. He got the proverbial monkey off his back by winning his first championship last year and in the process, dispelled all the talk about his style of play not being conducive to winning in the postseason.
Yardbarker
5 Jazz Players on Roster Bubble Ahead of 15-Man Roster Cutdowns
With the regular season just around the corner the Utah Jazz still need to trim the roster to 15 players. Trading their way to the required amount is unlikely for the Jazz this late in the game. There are multiple players on the roster bubble, but which players are most...
Yardbarker
Jamal Crawford Challenged Michael Jordan To A 3-Point Shootout, First Lost $1,000, Then Won $5,000, And Finally Lost His Mercedes After MJ Bet His Ferrari
The NBA has seen many great players throughout its history. We've seen the dominance in players like Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O'Neal and the finesse in players like George “The Iceman” Gervin and Kyrie Irving. The NBA has seen players win championships at an unprecedented rate, like Bill...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan Explains Why He Attended Pro-Am Games This Offseason: "I Know Being That Kid In The Crowd... To Be Up Close And See NBA Players And It Means So Much."
The NBA offseason till now has shown its fair share of twists and turns to NBA fans. From failed trades to one of the biggest superstars in Kevin Durant demanding a move away from the Nets, the offseason has seen it all. While we were void of NBA action, pro-am leagues and pickup games came to the rescue for fans.
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid Talks About His Scary Teammate
It’s been said before but there is reason to think that the Philadelphia 76ers could make the NBA Finals this year. But the roster hasn’t been altered too much in the last few months so why are there chances so much better?. Part of it has to do...
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Selected No. 24 For His Statue Outside Lakers Arena: "24 Was More Challenging, And I Tend To Gravitate To Things That Are Harder To Do."
Kobe Bryant left a huge mark on the game of basketball, becoming one of the 10 greatest players to step foot on the court. The Black Mamba spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he lived plenty of happy moments but also endured difficulties, trying to win more championships with the Purple and Gold.
Comments / 0