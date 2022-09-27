Read full article on original website
Australia demands Optus pay for new customer ID documents
Australia’s federal and state governments on Wednesday called for Optus to pay for replacing identification documents including passports and driver’s licenses to avoid identity fraud after 9.8 million of the telecommunications company’s customers had personal data stolen by computer hackers. The Australian government has blamed lax cybersecurity at Optus for last week's unprecedented breach of current and former customers' personal information.Most at risk of identity theft are the 2.8 million customers who had driver’s license and passport numbers stolen.Prime Minister Anthony Albanese rejected opposition lawmakers’ calls for the government to waive the costs of replacing compromised Optus customers’ passports.“We...
Kangaroo kills man and blocks paramedics from reaching him; animal shot dead by Australian police
A man who may have been keeping a wild kangaroo as a pet was killed by the animal in southwest Australia, police said Tuesday. It was reportedly the first fatal attack by a kangaroo in Australia since 1936. A relative found the 77-year-old man with "serious injuries" on his property...
Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses
An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
Twist in the death of an Ernst & Young worker, 33, who plunged to her death off a terrace at her Sydney office after work drinks as investigators make a major change to the timeline
The mystery of what happened before an EY employee plunged to her death from the balcony of the accounting giant's Sydney office has deepened - as investigators receive more information about when she left work and returned to the building. Initial reports indicated the 33-year-old worker attended a function at...
Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash
A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
Shocking: Report Finds That Sydneysiders Are the Biggest Coke Users in Australia
A report studying wastewater from across Australia has tallied up the nation’s drug and alcohol usage with surprising (and not-so-surprising) results. When it comes to city stereotypes in Australia, Sydney – believing itself to be the business capital of the nation – lives up to the name, snorting the most coke. But aside from wired suits looking for a little fun, the other capital cities of Australia hold their own when it comes to drug use.
Two passenger planes collide at Heathrow: Korean jet 'clips' Icelandic 767 while taxiing at the London airport sparking huge emergency response
Emergency services rushed onto the tarmac at Heathrow Airport after two planes crashed into each other while taxiing this evening. Heathrow has confirmed the incident between two commercial passenger planes took place around 8pm tonight and that no injuries were reported. A Korean Air 777 plane 'scraped into' an Icelandair...
BBC
Online scam exposed - the cars that don’t exist
Consumers buying second-hand cars online are being warned to beware of scams, after a rise in cases of fraud. It comes after a BBC investigation exposed a fake car dealership website called Auto-Promotions that defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds. There were almost 3,000 reports of online vehicle fraud...
Heathrow: Planes collide at airport sparking massive response from emergency services
EMERGENCY services rushed onto the tarmac at Heathrow Airport last night after two planes crashed into each other. The shocking incident took place at 8pm at the London hub which sees more than 80 million international passengers come through annually. It's believed that the collision happened when a Korean 777...
Qantas passengers horrified as ‘foul’ dust cloud rises up from plane seats
A Qantas passenger shocked fellow customers this week by posting a video of thick dust rising from what he said was a seat on one of the airline’s planes.The man posted the clip of himself hitting what looks like a normal, black plane seat beside him, causing a dense puff of white dust to spring up into the seatback in front. The unnamed passenger posted it to a private Facebook group before it was obtained by the Daily Mail, saying in the caption that he had filmed it on 10 August on a domestic flight from Sydney to Perth.Several...
A New Report Shows the Price and Use of Australia’s Favourite Drugs
A new report looking at the usage, pricing and perceived purity of illegal substances, namely cocaine, ketamine, cannabis, LSD, methamphetamine, ecstasy, nitrous oxide and amyl, reveals just how Australians have been handling 2022. Released annually since 2003, the Australian Drug Trends 2022 report, from The University of New South Wales’...
Which? and Ofcom call on firms to ‘do more’ to help in cost-of-living crisis
Which? is calling on businesses to do more to help consumers as an “alarming” number of households struggle with the financial and emotional impact of the cost-of-living crisis.The watchdog said supermarkets, telecoms and energy firms “can and should do more to help” after a survey suggested 65% of households had resorted to measures such as cutting back on essentials, selling items or dipping into savings to pay their bills.This is the highest level the consumer group champion has recorded in the last decade and equates to an estimated 18.2 million households.The survey suggests an estimated 12.4 million households have had...
thebrag.com
Australian ‘The Bachelor’ star, Jed McIntosh, is moving to the US
As the next season of The Bachelor Australia is delayed, one of its contestants, Jed McIntosh, is deciding to move to the states. The Bachelor Australia star, Jed McIntosh, has now decided to move to the US to pursue his musical career just a week after it was announced that the season has been delayed until 2023.
airlive.net
More than 5,000 empty ‘ghost flights’ have flown to or from UK airports since 2019
More than 5,000 completely empty passenger flights have flown to or from UK airports since 2019, the Guardian can reveal. A further 35,000 commercial flights have operated almost empty since 2019, with fewer than 10% of seats filled, according to analysis of data from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). This makes a total of about 40,000 “ghost flights”.
BBC World Service Journalists To Be Asked To Relocate Away From UK As 380 Set To Lose Jobs In Digital-First Move
UPDATE 03:46 a.m PT: The BBC has confirmed the relocation of some of its World Service journalists away from the UK as it gets set to introduce a digital-first model that will see a net loss of around 382 jobs. The proposals, which come as part of a £30M ($32.7M) World Service savings drive, will see seven more language services moving to digital only, the closure of BBC Arabic radio and BBC Persian radio and the ending of some TV and radio programs. More than half of the 41 language services will become digital once the proposals have been implemented. London teams...
NFL・
daystech.org
TPG telecom confirms that the Vodafone 3G network will shut down in December 2023
TPG telecom, the corporate behind Vodafone, TPG, iiNet and felix to call a couple of manufacturers, has confirmed that it’s going to shutdown its 3G community on the fifteenth December 2023. For these prospects nonetheless utilizing a 3G solely gadget, that’s loads of time to replace to a 4G...
thebrag.com
Some farmers on ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ have faked where they live
It turns out some farmers on Farmer Wants a Wife are so desperate to find love that they’ve faked where they live. As revealed by Daily Mail Australia, contestants Will Simpson and Paige Marsh other people’s farms while filming the popular Channel Seven reality show. Viewers were told...
Refinery29
A Week In Coburg, Melbourne, As A Project Officer & Musician On $58,800
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the ever-present taboo that is money. We ask real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we track every last dollar. Anyone can write a Money Diary! Want to see yours here? Here's how. Today: a...
Fears rail strike will spark travel chaos on Saturday as almost 90 per cent of train network shuts down at the same time as football fans go to matches and runners head to London marathon
There are fears rail strikes on October 1, which will close 89 per cent of the train network, will cause travel chaos for tens of thousands of people trying to attend the London Marathon, sporting events and concerts. Rail passengers are being urged only to travel if necessary on Saturday...
