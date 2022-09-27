ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainsville, AL

southerntorch.com

Panthers Cage the Bulldogs

GADSDEN, Ala.– The Collinsville Panthers defeated Gaston, 48-12 on the night the Bulldogs celebrated Homecoming and 100 years of football. Collinsville scored touchdowns on its first three possessions, also scoring on seven of their nine possessions. Collinsville was led by a gritty defense with the offense being led by...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Family Ties at Wellborn

Wellborn, AL – Justin Amberson approved as new Wellborn boys basketball coach, gives the Panthers a husband-wife set of basketball head coaches. Basketball has always been a hot topic in the Amberson household, but it will be on the menu even more now there are two head coaches in the house. Wellborn welcomed Justin Amberson as its new boys basketball coach, giving the Panthers the county’s first husband-wife basketball head coaching duo in recent memory. Mindi Amberson is beginning her second season as the Lady Panthers’ varsity girls coach. “That’s kind of cool,” the new coach said. “We do a lot of things together. “It’s going to be fun. I think it’s a great thing.”
ANNISTON, AL
WHNT-TV

Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley

While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

The Fair returns to DeKalb County

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — The 67th annual DeKalb County VFW Fair, returned this week. The fair will run through Saturday, October 1. This year, the fair boasts a new attraction, the “World Famous Walllena” family who will be performing an aerial artistry event, twice nightly. The schedule...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
northjacksonpress.com

“Get Involved With God, And He’ll Get Involved With You.”

“Get Involved With God, And He’ll Get Involved With You.”. Most of this information was taken from Facebook Trevor Peek grew up in Pisgah, had a troubled youth, but has […]. Most of this information was taken from Facebook Trevor Peek grew up in Pisgah, had a troubled...
PISGAH, AL
AL.com

PBR Lockhart Smokehouse sets opening day for Huntsville

PBR Lockhart Smokehouse has set an Oct. 20 date for its grand opening in Huntsville, with live music from Country Music Association award nominees LoCash to accompany the smoked brisked, chicken and pork. The first-of-its-kind “premier barbecue and country-western dining destination” brings together two established chains. The PBR part refers...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
apr.org

World’s Longest Yard Sale blows through Alabama

A tradition 19 years in the making blew through Alabama this summer. This nearly two-decades-old custom brings sellers and buyers together across more than 180 miles in the World’s Longest Yard Sale. You can find a lot of treasure in yard sales. Whether that’s vinyl records, handmade crafts or...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Loud Explosion Causing Home Damage

What's that boom? Residents near Redstone Arsenal say loud explosions are damaging their homes. Some residents say the explosions in the past week have started to damage their homes.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
earnthenecklace.com

Is Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV? Here’s Where the Anchor Is Going

Madison Neal has become News 19’s favorite weekend anchor of Huntsville residents in a short time. Many are huge fans of Miss Alabama Volunteer’s sweet smile. And when they learned the bittersweet news of Madison Neal leaving WHNT-TV’s weekend show, they were disheartened. Huntsville locals are now wondering if the news anchor is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the anchor had to say about her departure from the news station.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Talk of the Valley: Peach Cobbler Factory

Blair Davis sat down with Celeste Otero, the owner of Peach Cobbler Factory to talk and taste the desserts. Celeste is a foodie who loves dessert and holds Huntsville in a special place in her heart. When a job did not work out for Celeste after moving here during the pandemic, she thought about what Huntsville needed and loved: cobblers, puddings, and cinnamon rolls.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your loved ones from some nice burgers, from time to time, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of three great burger spots in Alabama that you should absolutely visit.
ALABAMA STATE

