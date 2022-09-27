Read full article on original website
Thursday Scoreboard For AHSAA Football
Calhoun County, AL –Here are Thursday night’s high school football scores from around the state. **When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website. Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.
southerntorch.com
Panthers Cage the Bulldogs
GADSDEN, Ala.– The Collinsville Panthers defeated Gaston, 48-12 on the night the Bulldogs celebrated Homecoming and 100 years of football. Collinsville scored touchdowns on its first three possessions, also scoring on seven of their nine possessions. Collinsville was led by a gritty defense with the offense being led by...
Family Ties at Wellborn
Wellborn, AL – Justin Amberson approved as new Wellborn boys basketball coach, gives the Panthers a husband-wife set of basketball head coaches. Basketball has always been a hot topic in the Amberson household, but it will be on the menu even more now there are two head coaches in the house. Wellborn welcomed Justin Amberson as its new boys basketball coach, giving the Panthers the county’s first husband-wife basketball head coaching duo in recent memory. Mindi Amberson is beginning her second season as the Lady Panthers’ varsity girls coach. “That’s kind of cool,” the new coach said. “We do a lot of things together. “It’s going to be fun. I think it’s a great thing.”
WHNT-TV
Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley
While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
southerntorch.com
The Fair returns to DeKalb County
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — The 67th annual DeKalb County VFW Fair, returned this week. The fair will run through Saturday, October 1. This year, the fair boasts a new attraction, the “World Famous Walllena” family who will be performing an aerial artistry event, twice nightly. The schedule...
Body recovered Wednesday afternoon from Noccalula Falls Park in east Alabama
A body was found Wednesday afternoon in Noccalula Falls Park in east Alabama, officials said. The Gadsden Fire Department responded to a report of an unresponsive person in Black Creek gorge between Noccalula Falls and the park’s suspension bridge, the city said in a statement Wednesday night. First responders...
Best public high schools in Alabama
Niche, a site that combines ratings from students, parents, and alumni, just released its high school rankings for 2023. Three of the schools in the list's Top Ten are located in North Alabama.
northjacksonpress.com
“Get Involved With God, And He’ll Get Involved With You.”
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse sets opening day for Huntsville
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse has set an Oct. 20 date for its grand opening in Huntsville, with live music from Country Music Association award nominees LoCash to accompany the smoked brisked, chicken and pork. The first-of-its-kind “premier barbecue and country-western dining destination” brings together two established chains. The PBR part refers...
Car hits power pole causing large power outage in Huntsville
A large portion of north Huntsville residents woke up without power Wednesday morning after a car accident caused the outage.
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Train, vehicle collide in Hartselle; minor injuries reported
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office confirmed first responders from Falkville and Hartselle are on the scene of a wreck on Tabernacle Road in Hartselle. The wreck involves a train and a vehicle, the sheriff's office said, though only minor injuries were reported. Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid...
apr.org
World’s Longest Yard Sale blows through Alabama
A tradition 19 years in the making blew through Alabama this summer. This nearly two-decades-old custom brings sellers and buyers together across more than 180 miles in the World’s Longest Yard Sale. You can find a lot of treasure in yard sales. Whether that’s vinyl records, handmade crafts or...
Authorities identify woman killed in crash on Alabama 69 in Marshall County
Authorities confirm a woman died in a crash involving two vehicles in Marshall County on Thursday.
WAAY-TV
What's that boom? Residents near Redstone Arsenal say loud explosions are damaging their homes
Residents near Redstone Arsenal are voicing concerns over large explosions shaking the entire neighborhood. Some residents say the explosions in the past week have started to damage their homes. "So the last two weeks, every day about 2 to 3 times a day there's a large explosion," said Mike, who...
WAAY-TV
Loud Explosion Causing Home Damage
What's that boom? Residents near Redstone Arsenal say loud explosions are damaging their homes. Some residents say the explosions in the past week have started to damage their homes.
earnthenecklace.com
Is Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV? Here’s Where the Anchor Is Going
Madison Neal has become News 19’s favorite weekend anchor of Huntsville residents in a short time. Many are huge fans of Miss Alabama Volunteer’s sweet smile. And when they learned the bittersweet news of Madison Neal leaving WHNT-TV’s weekend show, they were disheartened. Huntsville locals are now wondering if the news anchor is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the anchor had to say about her departure from the news station.
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
WHNT-TV
Talk of the Valley: Peach Cobbler Factory
Blair Davis sat down with Celeste Otero, the owner of Peach Cobbler Factory to talk and taste the desserts. Celeste is a foodie who loves dessert and holds Huntsville in a special place in her heart. When a job did not work out for Celeste after moving here during the pandemic, she thought about what Huntsville needed and loved: cobblers, puddings, and cinnamon rolls.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your loved ones from some nice burgers, from time to time, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of three great burger spots in Alabama that you should absolutely visit.
Man dies after truck hits fence, ditch, tree before erupting in flames in north Alabama
A 54-year-old man died in a fiery, single-vehicle crash early Monday morning after the truck he was driving struck a fence, ditch and tree before erupting in flames in north Alabama, authorities said. William Keith Love, 54, of Henagar, died at the scene of the wreck around 4:44 a.m. Monday...
