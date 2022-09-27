ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanantoniomag.com

Diners Find a Tribute to San Antonio’s Past at Four Brothers

In May 1852 four French missionaries from the Society of Mary arrived in downtown San Antonio. A Galveston-based bishop had tasked the four Marianist brothers with opening a school in San Antonio to share their teachings, and the group built a limestone building that opened as St. Mary’s Institute in 1853. By 1968, the facility had been transformed into the city’s first luxury hotel—roots that the Omni La Mansión del Rio continue today. The hotel’s newest restaurant, Four Brothers, is a tribute to those French missionaries who first established the site.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Spirit Halloween: The Movie will have early screenings in Texas

Spirit Halloween: The Movie will be making early screenings at several local theatres in San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, and Live Oak from Friday, September 30th through Thursday, October 6th. Directed by David Poag, the film stars American actress Rachael Leigh Cook and two-time Emmy Award winner Christopher Lloyd. “With the...
LIVE OAK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Saint Paul, TX
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
Austin Chronicle

Day Trips: Rooftop Bars, San Antonio

Three rooftop bars in San Antonio offer a view of the city from above street level. Each has its own unique character and charm. Thompson San Antonio Riverwalk Hotel, 115 Lexington, 210/942-6032, themoonsdaughters.com. Sun., 11am-9pm; Mon.-Thu., 4pm-12mid; Fri.-Sat., 2pm-2am. Soaring 20 stories above the Riverwalk on the northern edge of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Beauty Spa Info#What To Do#Beauty Products#Pinterest#Linus Store Info#Linus Business#Business Industry#Smallbusiness Industry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
Pleasanton Express

Herrera family benefit on Oct. 2

The family and friends of Anita and Israel Herrera invite the community to a carne guisada plate and bake sale Sunday, Oct. 2. The fundraiser will take place at El Castillo, 301 N. Main St. in Pleasanton, from 11 a.m. until everything is sold out. Carne guisada plates will be...
PLEASANTON, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

12 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of September 30 include Hispanic Heritage Mercado, San Antonio Fall Home and Garden Show at Alamodome, and more!

TOP PICK – San Antonio Fall Home and Garden Show at the Alamodome. The San Antonio Fall Home and Garden Show is a vibrant marketplace where you can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire your next home project, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy