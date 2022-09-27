Read full article on original website
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio architects design new HQ for YouTube group Dude Perfect
The massive YouTube hasn't said where the new HQ will be located.
This Is The Best Coffee Shop In San Antonio
This is the best spot in the city to grab a cup of coffee.
sanantoniomag.com
Diners Find a Tribute to San Antonio’s Past at Four Brothers
In May 1852 four French missionaries from the Society of Mary arrived in downtown San Antonio. A Galveston-based bishop had tasked the four Marianist brothers with opening a school in San Antonio to share their teachings, and the group built a limestone building that opened as St. Mary’s Institute in 1853. By 1968, the facility had been transformed into the city’s first luxury hotel—roots that the Omni La Mansión del Rio continue today. The hotel’s newest restaurant, Four Brothers, is a tribute to those French missionaries who first established the site.
theeasttexasweekend.com
Spirit Halloween: The Movie will have early screenings in Texas
Spirit Halloween: The Movie will be making early screenings at several local theatres in San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, and Live Oak from Friday, September 30th through Thursday, October 6th. Directed by David Poag, the film stars American actress Rachael Leigh Cook and two-time Emmy Award winner Christopher Lloyd. “With the...
Austin Chronicle
Day Trips: Rooftop Bars, San Antonio
Three rooftop bars in San Antonio offer a view of the city from above street level. Each has its own unique character and charm. Thompson San Antonio Riverwalk Hotel, 115 Lexington, 210/942-6032, themoonsdaughters.com. Sun., 11am-9pm; Mon.-Thu., 4pm-12mid; Fri.-Sat., 2pm-2am. Soaring 20 stories above the Riverwalk on the northern edge of...
Texas hotel among the top 10 best in the entire country: Report
When it comes to traveling around the United States there are destination spots all over the continental U.S. as well as Hawaii and Alaska. But what hotels will offer themselves as a destination themselves?
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
La Gloria opens its 'most beautiful location' on San Antonio's Southside
Hernandez will soon bring back El Machito to the Brooks site.
Here's where to raise your stein for Oktoberfest in San Antonio
The events include New Braunfels' Wurstfest, the San Antonio Beer Festival, Fredericksburg's Oktoberfest and plenty of celebrations at local drinking spots.
KENS 5
Chas Market & Kitchen serves up authentic Korean food | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — There's a local restaurant and market that has been around since the 1980s, not far from downtown. And viewer Amanda recommended them for Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series. It's called Chas Market & Kitchen, located on 1431 N Pine Street. They started serving Korean...
Former Playland Park carousel to be revived at new Austin venue
Take a ride down memory lane.
KSAT 12
Free tamale festival to take place in San Antonio in December
SAN ANTONIO – ‘Tis the season for tamales, fa la la la la la la la la — OK it’s not quite time yet, but you can still save the date for the San Antonio Tamale Festival. The annual San Antonio Tamales Festival is returning on...
Pleasanton Express
Herrera family benefit on Oct. 2
The family and friends of Anita and Israel Herrera invite the community to a carne guisada plate and bake sale Sunday, Oct. 2. The fundraiser will take place at El Castillo, 301 N. Main St. in Pleasanton, from 11 a.m. until everything is sold out. Carne guisada plates will be...
Iconic San Antonio bar the Broadway 5050 will get facelift, menu update under new leadership
The upgrades reflect a new partnership between owner PJ Gottsacker and local cocktailer Jeret Peña.
San Antonio meteorologist covers Hurricane Ian while vacationing in Florida
He and his family are safe in Orlando.
SeaWorld unveils newest attraction set to open in 2023
SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld San Antonio is unveiling its latest attraction that will open in 2023. SeaWorld gave a sneak peek Tuesday, with a simulation video of the ride and information about how the contruction process will take place. Catapult Falls is a first-of-its-kind ride combining the thrill of...
Creepy Craigslist ad from San Antonio landlord looking to rent to female tenant goes viral on Reddit
The since-deleted listing required that the tenant be a 'cool thin female' who is 'open-minded.'
sanantoniothingstodo.com
12 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of September 30 include Hispanic Heritage Mercado, San Antonio Fall Home and Garden Show at Alamodome, and more!
TOP PICK – San Antonio Fall Home and Garden Show at the Alamodome. The San Antonio Fall Home and Garden Show is a vibrant marketplace where you can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire your next home project, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals.
DelliGatti's Sandwich Shop cooks up variety of cold, hot sandwiches
The owner makes and sources everything in-house.
YouTube star Joel Hansen will try to consume world's biggest biscuit sando at San Antonio restaurant
Northwest San Antonio spot Alamo Biscuit Co. will host the competitive eater as he attempts to finish a massive sandwich laden with meat, cheese and eggs.
