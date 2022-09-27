Read full article on original website
This 5,000-Member Rail Union Just Authorized a Strike
A rail union representing nearly 5,000 workers said Wednesday its members have rejected a tentative agreement struck with carriers, adding to mounting uncertainty around whether employers and labor can stave off a possible strike come Friday. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said its roughly 4,900 workers voted against a deal its leadership struck with carriers late last month. Instead, the union said members voted to authorize a strike. “Out of respect for other unions in the ratification process, an extension has been agreed to until Sept. 29 at 12 p.m. ET,” IAM said in a statement Wednesday. “This...
Why Railroad Workers Like Me Are Planning to Strike This Friday | Opinion
On issue after issue, safety has become secondary, but the trains still need to be moved. This is why we're striking.
Union workers rail against ratification
Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? newsletter. In this issue, rail workers still want to strike; Nikola’s Trevor Milton intervention; pre-trips go VR; best states for drone delivery; and more. Averted … for now. Health of our rails — When locomotive engineer Aaron Hiles told his wife that...
Machinists union strikes improved tentative deal with U.S. railroads
Sept 27 (Reuters) - A union representing machinists, mechanics and maintenance personnel said on Tuesday that it has reached an improved tentative contract deal with a committee representing major U.S. freight railroads.
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to hand $1.35 million to workers after it used tips to pay wages
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to pay its staff $1.35 million after it used a portion of servers' tips to pay bussers' wages in a string of labor law violations. The Department of Labor ruled that Empire Diner, in Landsdowne, would have to pay back wages and damages to 107 servers at the restaurant.
Railroad strike deal shows ‘sign’ that labor movement has ‘enormous amount of power’: FreightWaves CEO
After the Biden administration brokered a labor deal between railroad freight companies and their labor unions, one supply chain logistics expert is warning the agreement could still cause a "worrisome" economic outcome. "The more worrisome impact is some of the less profitable parts of the economy, particularly trucking and other...
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
Travel nurses' gold rush is over. Now, some are joining other nurses in leaving the profession altogether.
Working as a travel nurse in the early days of the Covid pandemic was emotionally exhausting for Reese Brown — she was forced to leave her young daughter with her family as she moved from one gig to the next, and she watched too many of her intensive care patients die.
Government 'stay-at-home' subsidies are driving Americans out of the workforce: Steve Hilton
In his Labor Day weekend monologue, "The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton examined the U.S. labor participation rate and blamed "stay-at-home" unemployment subsidies for driving capable working-age adults out of the workforce. STEVE HILTON: The labor participation rate is still the lowest, outside of the pandemic shutdown, for 45 years....
Burned-out nurses are swapping their hospital jobs for travel shifts. They're paid around 50% more than staff nurses, but life on the road can be tough.
Staff nurses are becoming traveling nurses to avoid burnout and get paid more. These traveling nurses talked about the pros and cons of the job.
Don't Call It 'Quiet Quitting.' Many Workers Are Fighting Wage Theft
Search queries for the term "Quiet Quitting" hit an all-time high in August. Quiet quitting is a term used to describe the rejection of uncompensated overwork by employees. Wage theft is a big problem, costing workers approximately $50 billion annually. With a strong labor market, more power is in the...
Workers were told, "Overtime is mandatory" and to stay at work unless otherwise instructed.
Each hour worked in excess of 40 in a given workweek is considered overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) of the United States Department of Labor. New York follows the federal law that mandates overtime pay for all workers who are not excluded from it. Many New Yorkers, however, wonder if there is a cap on the number of overtime hours that can be worked lawfully. Whether or not your employer can require you to work overtime, and whether or not they can fire you if you refuse to do so, are two of the most frequently asked topics in this area. There are two simple answers to these questions: yes, they can legally ask you to work overtime, and yes, they can legally fire you if you refuse to do that work. While this is true, you should still take the time to familiarize yourself with the finer points of US Labor Laws in order to protect your rights and the rights of your employer.
Why the US is minting millionaires at the fastest rate in decades, even as the 'quiet fleecing' of American workers' pay continues
In 2021, the US added 2.5 million millionaires, the most of any country since 2000. Meanwhile, the average worker has been subject to decades of "quiet fleecing" that's suppressed wages. Historically strong stock-market performance and a red-hot housing market were largely responsible for the disconnect. In 2021, as Americans grappled...
Employee Says OSHA Poster Was Tossed When Workers Began 'Asking Questions'
"I kind of fear for the employees if this basic OSHA info is being suppressed," one commenter said on Reddit.
New ‘Striketober’ looms as US walkouts increase amid surge in union activity
Support for unions is on the rise as workers take action to raise pay and conditions amid booming company profits
Nurse “Trapped” in Contract Sues Staffing Agency for Punishing Quitters
A healthcare staffing agency that serves facilities throughout New York state has been accused of using illegal tactics to keep foreign-born healthcare workers stuck in low-paying jobs that some American-born workers no longer want. Benzor Shem Vidal, who immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines, says Advanced Care Staffing forced...
After Workplace Safety, Pay And Unionization Concerns, A Study Claims Amazon Is Hiring Hazardous Trucking Companies
As Amazon.com Inc AMZN rapidly built a sprawling network to move merchandise, many of the trucking companies it hired were more dangerous than their peers, sometimes fatally. One of the drivers had a crack pipe after running an Amazon trailer into a Minnesota ditch. He was a convict of drunk driving, the Wall Street Journal reported.
IBEW approves new railroad labor contract
Rail workers with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) have voted to ratify the union’s labor contract with U.S. freight railroads. IBEW joins two other unions, theTransportation Communications Union/IAM and the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen, that voted to ratify their contracts. IBEW has nearly 4,000 members working for member carriers of the National Carriers Conference Committee (NCCC), the group representing the railroads in labor negotiations.
Major government unions lose over 200K members
(The Center Square) – The top four public labor unions in the U.S. lost hundreds of thousands of members since a 2018 Supreme Court case that ruled government employees could not be forced to pay a union to keep their job, a new report shows that. The Commonwealth Foundation...
Tensions rise in West Coast port labor battles, with unions and management trading accusations
Labor union ILWU is being accused of slowdown tactics at Oakland and Seattle-Tacoma ports. The union counters that management improperly awarded work to another union. There are concerns that cargo handling has been reduced as result of worker disruptions, but the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows normal productivity. Labor...
