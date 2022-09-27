Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
blackchronicle.com
Texas Parents Rush School During False School Shooting Report
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Alarmed mother and father converged on a Texas highschool Tuesday after a classroom capturing report that finally proved to be false. The siege at Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio started about 1 p.m. Tuesday after police obtained a name of a attainable capturing in progress on the faculty, in response to a police statement. The faculty was positioned on lockdown as police entered and started clearing the campus however discovered no proof of an lively risk or capturing.
Migrant resource center gets large donation
SAN ANTONIO — A large donation was made to the Migrant Resource Center on San Pedro in San Antonio in the aftermath of a situation where migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate after those migrants were flown out of San...
Pleasanton Express
Herrera family benefit on Oct. 2
The family and friends of Anita and Israel Herrera invite the community to a carne guisada plate and bake sale Sunday, Oct. 2. The fundraiser will take place at El Castillo, 301 N. Main St. in Pleasanton, from 11 a.m. until everything is sold out. Carne guisada plates will be...
KSAT 12
List: 10 best public middle schools in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public middle schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
abc7amarillo.com
Texas neighbors concerned about tent city growing in their backyards
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) — Everything from gas cans to shopping carts to needles, one man has seen it all near his east side Texas home. What he calls a tent city has become a biohazard. "You've got a can of gasoline and now they're here with a barbecue pit,"...
KSAT 12
10 best public elementary schools in the San Antonio area, according to data analytics company
SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public elementary schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
KSAT 12
Schertz family has an ‘exciting’ encounter with a porcupine walking along their fence
SCHERTZ, Texas – A Schertz family got a particularly prickly surprise visitor Tuesday morning — a porcupine. Dania Wilkerson told KSAT that her husband Wesley went to go check on the family’s two miniature schnauzers who were barking outside when he spotted the animal. “At first we...
KSAT 12
New Braunfels High School student arrested in connection with lockdown at campus
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 15-year-old New Braunfels High School student was arrested Wednesday after an investigation determined that he called in a false tip about a threat at the school that resulted in a lockdown and a full-scale response from various agencies. The boy is being held in...
KSAT 12
Unprecedented calls, texts after Suicide Lifeline number changed to 988
SAN ANTONIO – It seems like a small change, dropping the National Suicide Lifeline from a standard 10-digit number to three digits -- 988. However, the call and text volume spiked to unprecedented levels in just the first month after the new hotline rolled out in July. According to...
Express-News editorial board calls for San Antonio councilman to resign
The board hasn't called for a resignation since 2013.
KTSA
Dripping Springs woman with ‘disabled’ husband convicted of defrauding feds
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Dripping Springs woman was convicted Tuesday of defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration. Federal prosecutors said 39-year-old Josephine Perez-Gorda overstated the severity and extent of her spouse’s disability from October 2011 to August 2017. Perez-Gorda’s now-deceased...
saobserver.com
‘A SAN ANTONIO BOSS’ – AT ONE TIME
John A. Grumbles once lived at 1115 Wyoming Street on the East Side. He was instrumental in the establishment of the San Antonio Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) which was established in 1918 along with over five-hundred founding members. At the founding and those present at the first meeting were John A. Grumbles, Mrs. Carol Brooks, Mrs. Edna Billups Carter, Mr. J.D. Lowery, Sr.; Mr. Harold Tarver, Mr. Cal Burton, Mrs. F. Hooks, Rev. Lazarus Richards, and Dr. J.T. Walton. Harold Tarver would become the second local NAACP President after Grumbles passed and become the foe of Black leader Charles Bellinger.
Drought leads to strain on Central Texas water supply
The Edwards Aquifer Authority declared Stage 4 of its Critical Period Management Plan to enforce permit reductions to the San Antonio region Aug. 13. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, affecting 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National...
KSAT 12
Churchill High School student arrested after being caught with weapon on campus
SAN ANTONIO – A student at Churchill High School was arrested Thursday after school officials said he was found with a weapon on campus. In a letter sent out to parents by Principal Todd Bloomer, he said another student reported it to a teacher before school administration and the North East Police Department were notified.
Found remains end search for missing Texas man, 'friend' of victim in custody
A missing person case has turned into a murder investigation after the discovery of human remains near San Antonio, police said.
Here are ways to help prevent Peripheral Artery Disease | Wear The Gown
SAN ANTONIO — Hispanic Heritage Month is meant to be a time to celebrate Hispanic history and culture. This month is the perfect time to focus on the health of Hispanics, so lives can be lengthened. It is also National Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness Month. Peripheral arterial disease, or...
KSAT 12
Man arrested on fraud charges after posing as licensed HVAC contractor
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Precinct 3 Constable is asking anyone who might have come into contact with Semper Fi Mechanical Services HVAC to contact deputies as they might be the victims of fraud. The HVAC company was run by Michael Reyes. Both Reyes and the company...
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill Rebates
Energy bill rebates will come to many soon because of a new state spending approval. The amount set aside is $42 million. The money is a part of the budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The city's plan will see all CPS Energy customers in San Antonio receive a rebate on their bills. All San Antonio, Texas, citizens are users of CPS Energy. (source)
KSAT 12
Front and Center: Local Air Force training instructors at JBSA-Lackland take pride in Hispanic heritage
SAN ANTONIO – A group of Air Force training instructors at JBSA-Lackland are celebrating their Hispanic Heritage this month in a subtle, yet powerful way. Master Sgt. Adriana Romero was born in Bogota, Colombia. She immigrated to the U.S. with her parents when she was just 11 years old.
