ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
money.com

Atlanta Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Money’s Best Places to Live list has been around for 35 years and counting. And if you’ve come across it in any one of those years, you know that Atlanta is very different from the kinds of places that usually make the cut. Especially at the very top.
ATLANTA, GA
idesignarch.com

Historic Brookhaven Mansion with Classic Southern Charm

This elegant gated home in Atlanta, Georgia with amazing curb appeal oozes charm the moment you enter the long welcoming driveway. The stunning symmetrical façade with classical columns greets you at the entrance. The 1939 historic home has been renovated by Ladisic Fine Homes and landscape architect Richard Anderson....
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
Eden, TX
City
Covington, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Covington, GA
City
Eden, GA
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
enchantingtexas.com

16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas

Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Clayton News Daily

Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs

(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Avedon
claytoncrescent.org

Trans pioneer, politician Michelle Bruce found dead at home

Former Riverdale City Councilperson Michelle Bruce, Georgia’s first openly transgender elected official who lost reelection in 2003 after an opponent filed suit claiming she was “fraudulently” running for reelection as a woman, was found dead in her home on Roy Huie Road September 27. Although an official cause of death was not yet available as of press time, a member of the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s office on scene said Bruce appeared to have died of natural causes.
RIVERDALE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utsa#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#The Painting#Antique#Cyber Security#African American
WALB 10

Deborrah Collier’s disappearance and death: A timeline

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police continue investigating the mysterious disappearance and death of Deborrah Collier, the Athens wife and mother who was found dead in northeast Georgia only hours after she was reported missing. Here is a timeline of the case:. Sept. 9, 2022. Husband Steven Collier will...
ATLANTA, GA
cdrecycler.com

Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
ATLANTA, GA
KSAT 12

6 Texas corn mazes you should check out this fall

SAN ANTONIO – Corn mazes are a family-friendly fall tradition and there are six located in San Antonio and the surrounding areas that you can visit. From big to small, there are tons of different mazes to choose from. Some locations offer more than just a maze - there...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Paintings
KSAT 12

List: 10 best public middle schools in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public middle schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
secretatlanta.co

10 Must Visit Restaurants During National Seafood Month

With national seafood month a few days away, October 1st! Wooootttt! It’s only right that we compile a list of the best seafood spots to visit during the month of October. Check out all these classic spots we have compiled for you and leave some comments of your own!
ATLANTA, GA
arizonasuntimes.com

UC Berkeley Gave Hundreds of Thousands to Left-Wing Charity That Has Funded Groups Trying to Empty Prisons

The University of California, Berkeley gave hundreds of thousands of dollars in 2021 to a left-wing nonprofit funding groups that seek to empty prisons across the U.S., according to California financial records. Berkeley sent over $262,500 to the Heising-Simons Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity that opposes “mass incarceration” and backs prison...
BERKELEY, CA
fox5atlanta.com

Teen survives scary heart condition

A teenager credits the medical staff at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta with saving her life. They discovered several blood clots around her lungs that could have killed her if not treated. The young woman is now paying her second chance at life forward.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy