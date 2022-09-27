Read full article on original website
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
KSAT 12
Free tamale festival to take place in San Antonio in December
SAN ANTONIO – ‘Tis the season for tamales, fa la la la la la la la la — OK it’s not quite time yet, but you can still save the date for the San Antonio Tamale Festival. The annual San Antonio Tamales Festival is returning on...
La Gloria opens its 'most beautiful location' on San Antonio's Southside
Hernandez will soon bring back El Machito to the Brooks site.
Austin Chronicle
Day Trips: Rooftop Bars, San Antonio
Three rooftop bars in San Antonio offer a view of the city from above street level. Each has its own unique character and charm. Thompson San Antonio Riverwalk Hotel, 115 Lexington, 210/942-6032, themoonsdaughters.com. Sun., 11am-9pm; Mon.-Thu., 4pm-12mid; Fri.-Sat., 2pm-2am. Soaring 20 stories above the Riverwalk on the northern edge of...
Here's where to raise your stein for Oktoberfest in San Antonio
The events include New Braunfels' Wurstfest, the San Antonio Beer Festival, Fredericksburg's Oktoberfest and plenty of celebrations at local drinking spots.
sanantoniomag.com
8 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend
The latest National Geographic Live event at the Tobin Center features extreme filmmaker Bryan Smith. Hear from Smith about exploring some of the most remote areas of the earth and about why he believes adventuring with a purpose often means facing a certain amount of risk. A National Geographic bookstore will open in the lobby one hour before the show. Reserve tickets here. Sunday, 2 p.m. 100 Auditorium Circle.
saobserver.com
‘A SAN ANTONIO BOSS’ – AT ONE TIME
John A. Grumbles once lived at 1115 Wyoming Street on the East Side. He was instrumental in the establishment of the San Antonio Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) which was established in 1918 along with over five-hundred founding members. At the founding and those present at the first meeting were John A. Grumbles, Mrs. Carol Brooks, Mrs. Edna Billups Carter, Mr. J.D. Lowery, Sr.; Mr. Harold Tarver, Mr. Cal Burton, Mrs. F. Hooks, Rev. Lazarus Richards, and Dr. J.T. Walton. Harold Tarver would become the second local NAACP President after Grumbles passed and become the foe of Black leader Charles Bellinger.
Candy-looking creature spotted along San Antonio River Walk
It can be mistaken for pink bubble gum.
Iconic San Antonio bar the Broadway 5050 will get facelift, menu update under new leadership
The upgrades reflect a new partnership between owner PJ Gottsacker and local cocktailer Jeret Peña.
This Is The Best Coffee Shop In San Antonio
This is the best spot in the city to grab a cup of coffee.
San Antonio architects design new HQ for YouTube group Dude Perfect
The massive YouTube hasn't said where the new HQ will be located.
enchantingtexas.com
16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas
Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
Pleasanton Express
Herrera family benefit on Oct. 2
The family and friends of Anita and Israel Herrera invite the community to a carne guisada plate and bake sale Sunday, Oct. 2. The fundraiser will take place at El Castillo, 301 N. Main St. in Pleasanton, from 11 a.m. until everything is sold out. Carne guisada plates will be...
New La Gloria location at Brooks on San Antonio's South Side now open for dinner
The long-awaited restaurant, operated by high-profile chef Johnny Hernandez, will begin serving lunch in the coming weeks.
KSAT 12
Oldest nonprofit of its kind in San Antonio also a mainstay in Uvalde for over 20 years
UVALDE, Texas – Nearly a century after the oldest human service nonprofit in San Antonio began in 1903, Family Service was based out of Robb Elementary in 2000 when it brought its array of programs to Uvalde and the surrounding rural communities. Ironically, 22 years later, the horrific loss...
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea Turtles
It was a dream come true for a Texas hospice patient over the weekend at South Padre Island. 23-year-old Katelyn’s final wish was to visit sea turtles one last time. The San Antonio native’s dream was granted by AccentCare Hospice Foundation. The non-profit fulfilled her wish by sending her and her family to South Padre so she could see the beautiful creatures. “The trip was great, and it was just perfect for her,” said stepmom, Melissa.
theeasttexasweekend.com
Spirit Halloween: The Movie will have early screenings in Texas
Spirit Halloween: The Movie will be making early screenings at several local theatres in San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, and Live Oak from Friday, September 30th through Thursday, October 6th. Directed by David Poag, the film stars American actress Rachael Leigh Cook and two-time Emmy Award winner Christopher Lloyd. “With the...
San Antonio meteorologist covers Hurricane Ian while vacationing in Florida
He and his family are safe in Orlando.
portasouthjetty.com
Carrie Chase Scott
Carrie Chase Scott joined our Heavenly Father on September 21, 2022 at the age of 51 after a short and sudden hard-fought illness. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Carrie was born March 17, 1971 in Port Aransas, Texas. She grew up in Port Aransas and then later moved to San Antonio to start her life and raise her […]
KENS 5
Chas Market & Kitchen serves up authentic Korean food | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — There's a local restaurant and market that has been around since the 1980s, not far from downtown. And viewer Amanda recommended them for Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series. It's called Chas Market & Kitchen, located on 1431 N Pine Street. They started serving Korean...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
12 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of September 30 include Hispanic Heritage Mercado, San Antonio Fall Home and Garden Show at Alamodome, and more!
TOP PICK – San Antonio Fall Home and Garden Show at the Alamodome. The San Antonio Fall Home and Garden Show is a vibrant marketplace where you can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire your next home project, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals.
