Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Related
KSAT 12
Where to get free coffee in San Antonio on National Coffee Day
SAN ANTONIO – Free coffee on National Coffee Day? That seems like the perfect blend. Several chains across the U.S. are participating in one of the most popular food holidays of the year by offering free hot or cold coffee. Almost all of the offers are only valid on...
KSAT 12
Oldest nonprofit of its kind in San Antonio also a mainstay in Uvalde for over 20 years
UVALDE, Texas – Nearly a century after the oldest human service nonprofit in San Antonio began in 1903, Family Service was based out of Robb Elementary in 2000 when it brought its array of programs to Uvalde and the surrounding rural communities. Ironically, 22 years later, the horrific loss...
KSAT 12
TruLight Ministries scales back on beds for kids amid inflation, need for foster care funding
SAN ANTONIO – Inflation is hitting nonprofit organizations that give children a safe place to sleep. Foster care homes have had to make adjustments to care for those children in need. “To be here and to see that our kids are needing help and don’t get the help they...
KENS 5
Chas Market & Kitchen serves up authentic Korean food | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — There's a local restaurant and market that has been around since the 1980s, not far from downtown. And viewer Amanda recommended them for Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series. It's called Chas Market & Kitchen, located on 1431 N Pine Street. They started serving Korean...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea Turtles
It was a dream come true for a Texas hospice patient over the weekend at South Padre Island. 23-year-old Katelyn’s final wish was to visit sea turtles one last time. The San Antonio native’s dream was granted by AccentCare Hospice Foundation. The non-profit fulfilled her wish by sending her and her family to South Padre so she could see the beautiful creatures. “The trip was great, and it was just perfect for her,” said stepmom, Melissa.
DelliGatti's Sandwich Shop cooks up variety of cold, hot sandwiches
The owner makes and sources everything in-house.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Pandemic Continues to Impact San Antonio, TX as Trash Levels Rise
San Antonio continues to feel the impact of the pandemic, which now includes the rising amount of trash taken to our landfills that could be disposed of differently. Josephine Valencia, deputy director of Solid Waste Management, said the amount of trash collected went up by about 13% during the pandemic. “From 2019 to today, our population went up by about 3%. However, the amount of trash that we pick up went up by 9%. So the amount of trash that we are collecting is increasing higher than our population rate,” she said.
Pleasanton Express
Herrera family benefit on Oct. 2
The family and friends of Anita and Israel Herrera invite the community to a carne guisada plate and bake sale Sunday, Oct. 2. The fundraiser will take place at El Castillo, 301 N. Main St. in Pleasanton, from 11 a.m. until everything is sold out. Carne guisada plates will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Free tamale festival to take place in San Antonio in December
SAN ANTONIO – ‘Tis the season for tamales, fa la la la la la la la la — OK it’s not quite time yet, but you can still save the date for the San Antonio Tamale Festival. The annual San Antonio Tamales Festival is returning on...
Here are ways to help prevent Peripheral Artery Disease | Wear The Gown
SAN ANTONIO — Hispanic Heritage Month is meant to be a time to celebrate Hispanic history and culture. This month is the perfect time to focus on the health of Hispanics, so lives can be lengthened. It is also National Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness Month. Peripheral arterial disease, or...
KSAT 12
10 best public elementary schools in the San Antonio area, according to data analytics company
SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public elementary schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cracker Barrel concedes to Steak n’ Shake owner, limits his influence
Part of the agreement will prevent a hostile takeover.
New Braunfels-Seguin-Schertz job fair hosts 45 companies actively hiring
The job fair is set for October 4 in Schertz.
San Antonio's CPS Energy customers to see credits on bills in December
Here's what you can expect on you December bills.
devinenews.com
St. Joseph Octoberfest dance this Saturday
BBQ Plates (to-go or dine-in) will be for sale from 11am to 2pm, and there will also be food trucks on site from 6 pm to 11 pm to add to the fun. As always there will be an amazing silent auction with over 50 items!!. Don’t forget to get...
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill Rebates
Energy bill rebates will come to many soon because of a new state spending approval. The amount set aside is $42 million. The money is a part of the budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The city's plan will see all CPS Energy customers in San Antonio receive a rebate on their bills. All San Antonio, Texas, citizens are users of CPS Energy. (source)
KSAT 12
List: 10 best public middle schools in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public middle schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
Drought leads to strain on Central Texas water supply
The Edwards Aquifer Authority declared Stage 4 of its Critical Period Management Plan to enforce permit reductions to the San Antonio region Aug. 13. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, affecting 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National...
San Antonio H-E-B finds urn filled with ashes left behind in parking lot
Are you missing a cremated loved one? You can claim them at SAPD headquarters.
Comments / 0