Cape Gazette

Lewes middle school to be named after Frederick D. Thomas

The new middle school under construction in Lewes will be named after educator Frederick D. Thomas, the first African American administrator in the Cape Henlopen School District. At the Sept. 22 school board meeting, Cape Director of Operations Jason Hale said the school naming committee received 125 nominations total, and...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Great Outdoor Cottages in final stage of construction

On the recommendation of Sussex County Assistant County Engineer Mark Parker, at its Sept. 20 meeting, Sussex County Council voted unanimously for a change order of $128,630 to A-Del Construction for additional infrastructure work in the county-owned Delaware Coastal Business Park near Georgetown. The amended $3.8-million contract is needed due to a second warehouse on the site under construction by Great Outdoor Cottages. The original warehouse and office complex is expected to be completed in late fall. The company will relocate from its temporary facility in Millsboro.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

