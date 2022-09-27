ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Expungement Clinic & Resource Fair

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine is partnering with Maryland Legal Aid to help residents get ahead in life and offering opportunities to strengthen families through a Fall expungement clinic and resource fair. Vice President of Economic Development and Community Partnerships of Johns Hopkins University and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore, MD
WUSA

'Unsafe and dangerous conditions' for Maryland juvenile justice centers

WASHINGTON — A new report examined all juvenile detention facilities in Maryland and found the biggest three juvenile detention centers "continue to expose kids to unsafe and dangerous conditions." Those detention centers are Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center (BCJJC), Charles H Hickey Jr. School (CHS), and Cheltenham Youth Detention...
MARYLAND STATE
weaa.org

City schools working to track down 1,300 'missing' students

(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore City school officials are working to track down some 1,300 students. With a total enrollment of nearly 78,000 students, officials say nearly 1 in every 60 Baltimore students has not showed up for classes. Officials say they are not looking to punish students who fail to...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore City to email water bills for the first time

Baltimore City will move into the 21st century with a new system for residents to pay water bills on Oct. 1. The otherwise archaic system required residents to rely on paper bills in the mail. For the first time, residents can sign up to get all future bills emailed alongside email reminders, auto pay and payment by text message.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Adnan Syed worked toward college degree in new Georgetown program for incarcerated students

JESSUP, Md. — Adnan Syed spent much of his most-recent time in jail working toward a college degree in Georgetown University's new program for incarcerated students. Behind the walls of the heavily guarded Patuxent Institution in Jessup, Syed, ate, slept and studied. He started taking classes with the Georgetown Prisons and Justice Initiative in January, and the founder of the program said Syed is a great student.
JESSUP, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Deputy Mayor Barksdale says crime rates 'are going in right direction'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore’s homicide numbers are trending in the right direction, according to the deputy mayor of public safety, despite the data indicating the city will surpass 300 homicides for the eighth straight year. Anthony Barksdale, the deputy mayor for public safety, re-joined city government in July...
BALTIMORE, MD
92Q

Baltimore County Schools Announce Pay Increase & Bonuses For Employees

Big news for Baltimore County educators! Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced that our educators and employees within the Baltimore County Public School system they will be getting a pay increase this year. Their new salary increase is apart of  a $76 million plan, where employees will get a 3 percent cost of living increase, […] The post Baltimore County Schools Announce Pay Increase & Bonuses For Employees appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Associated Press

United Natural Foods to Increase Investment in Its Shoppers Banner by Adding Three Store Locations and Remodeling Two Existing Stores

PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- As part of its commitment to build its Shoppers banner by adding to and improving the stores in its portfolio, United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”) today announced it is reacquiring three former store locations which had previously been sold and remodeling two existing store locations. This reinvestment in remodels and new store acquisitions will greatly improve the shopping experience for loyal customers in the Baltimore and Prince George’s County communities who have relied on Shoppers for over 70 years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005952/en/ Shoppers Store Director, Rahman Glassgow (center), highlights the fresh seafood department for Maryland State Delegate Jazz Lewis (left) during the grand opening celebration at Shoppers’ Capitol Heights, Md. store. (Photo: Business Wire)
BALTIMORE, MD

