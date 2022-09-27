This Hidden Park In Texas Will Have The Most Brilliant Fall Foliage Soon (PHOTOS)

If the recent taste of cooler temperatures across Texas haven gotten you even more excited for the Fall season approaching, then you might enjoy this hidden gem of a park in the eastern part of the state.

Tucked inside Sam Houston State University's campus in Nacogdoches, TX is the Ruby M. Mize Azalea garden, which is a popular spot to find the colorful blooms each spring.

The park's foliage in Autumn is quite a sight to see and it's pretty much a secret place not many Texans know of.

It's smaller than the other leaf-peeping destinations in the Lone Star State like Guadalupe River State Park, but the trees turn just as bright in the later months of November and even through December.

The 11-acre park creates the perfect colorful stroll while you pass by giant pine trees and the impressive collection of towering Japanese maple trees colored in leaves of a fiery red, or a striking yellow.

There are 230 species of the Asian tree along the winding trails giving Texans an exclusive taste of color places like the Northeastern U.S. get to witness.

If you're in a floral mood, the SFA Garden's camelia collection also begins to bloom around October through February, so keep an eye for bushes of them scattered around.

The park is free to visit.