After a tiring week at work, with the weekend joyfully looming ahead of me, I often find myself fantasizing about a short sweet getaway! Just a few days away from my hectic life, and this hectic world, in a bubble of my own, where all my worries are nowhere to be seen. And with the summer season setting in, I’m definitely in the mood to soak up some sun; and, camping could be a great outdoor activity. Although camping does have a few downsides too – I mean, you have to get down and dirty, live life on the road, and tackle the moodiness of the elements. In such a scenario, having a set of trustworthy and handy camping products can make a world of difference! Having the right products by your side can make your life much easier during those crucial moments. From a portable power station to this pop-up tent that attaches to your car in only 5 minutes– we’ve curated some fun and functional camping designs for you. Enjoy!

