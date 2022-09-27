Read full article on original website
I tried van life for the first time and quit after a year. Here are 10 mistakes I'll avoid for my next attempt.
My partner and I traveled in a camper van for a year. From buying instead of renting to not planning, here are mistakes we could've avoided.
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying These 'Beyond Comfortable' Slip-on Shoes, Now on Sale for $25
"I have two pairs of these and absolutely love them" When it's time to ditch the sandals and your outfit might not work with a pair of boots, you'll want to have a shoe that's simply comfortable, chic, and stylish. And while you can always opt for a pair of flats or heels, if you're looking for something slightly more casual, consider a pair of slip-on shoes — especially ones that Amazon shoppers can't stop adding to their carts because the shoes are simply "beyond comfortable." The Stq Slip-On...
I spent almost £90,000 on my dream bathroom and I absolutely hate it – everything is wonky
AN AUSSIE who spent close to a whopping £90k on her bathroom renovation has revealed she absolutely hates the results. Nothing compares to the excitement of creating your dream home - especially after you've invested a hefty sum in the process, expecting to fall in love with how it's turned out.
How Much Will Living In A Tiny House Really Cost You?
With rising inflation and an ever-increasing cost of living, you may be considering making a bit of a change in your life, possibly downsizing to a smaller home. Tiny houses, defined as homes with less than 400 square feet of living space, according to the International Residential Code, are only becoming more popular for a variety of reasons. These smaller houses have less of an impact on the environment, they are sometimes more mobile than regular houses (if they're built on trailers), and they encourage a more simplified and minimalist vibe towards life with less of a focus on material possessions.
People Are Sharing "On The Job" Lessons That They Didn't Learn In School, And They Could Change The Course Of Your Career
"You should always be looking for your next job. That way if you stay at your current job it's because you want to and not because you have to."
12 of our favorite bunk beds for practicality, style, and fun
These are our favorite bunk beds on the web, to save space in the busiest bedroom of the house
I’m a laundry whizz and there’s an easy way to dry your bedding without the tumble dryer – all you need is coathangers
WE'RE all trying to save money on our energy bills this winter, which means many of us are refusing to use the tumble dryer. While it's easy to find alternative ways to dry your clothes and towels - bedding is a whole other story. Luckily, laundry experts have revealed the...
How to paint closet doors in 4 steps
Whether your home has outdated closet doors or if they no longer match the color scheme you want, learning how to paint closet doors yourself will be the simplest, and most cost-effective solution, to refresh your room asap!. When we purchased our 1970s fixer-upper, most of the interior closet doors...
realhomes.com
I transformed my IKEA Kallax unit into a stunning media cabinet
There's no end to what you can do with IKEA furniture. This particular DIY involves taking the standard KALLAX cube shelf unit and turning it into a four-door media cabinet complete with legs, handles and wooden fluted fronts... It's a vibe for every modern household. If you, like me, have...
drifttravel.com
How To Learn A Language: Five Tips From a Language Expert
Immersing yourself in a culture is a great way to learn a language. Consuming a large amount of input (stimuli that learners take in, such as hearing or reading) is necessary to build a larger vocabulary and to learn grammar implicitly. By regularly exposing yourself to these language inputs, you will learn without feeling like you are studying. This can be through watching TV, videos on YouTube, listening to podcasts, or reading books on topics that you enjoy, that aren’t language guides, to make the process more engaging.
thecheyennepost.com
Modern Cars Most Likely to Become Collectible
Cars are what’s generally known as a ‘depreciating asset’. They’re not an investment, they’re going to be worth less as time goes on. But there are a few exceptions—the ones that are rare and/or particularly prized among enthusiasts and likely to become collectible. They may not depreciate at the same rate as most cars, and in some cases they may actually be worth more than their purchase price at some point.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 camping essentials you need on your next glamping trip
After a tiring week at work, with the weekend joyfully looming ahead of me, I often find myself fantasizing about a short sweet getaway! Just a few days away from my hectic life, and this hectic world, in a bubble of my own, where all my worries are nowhere to be seen. And with the summer season setting in, I’m definitely in the mood to soak up some sun; and, camping could be a great outdoor activity. Although camping does have a few downsides too – I mean, you have to get down and dirty, live life on the road, and tackle the moodiness of the elements. In such a scenario, having a set of trustworthy and handy camping products can make a world of difference! Having the right products by your side can make your life much easier during those crucial moments. From a portable power station to this pop-up tent that attaches to your car in only 5 minutes– we’ve curated some fun and functional camping designs for you. Enjoy!
This boho-chic media stand instantly upgraded my living space and it cost less than you'd expect from designer brands
Article's media unit doubles as a storage cabinet and TV stand. The unique console is the most complimented piece of furniture in my living room.
5 Road Trip Tips and Essentials to Have Fun
If you have a long trip coming up where you’re semi panicking over how you’ll ever survive with your sanity, fear not! Here are five tips and essentials I’ve found handy from this road trip, as well as other shorter, yet still painfully long car rides over the years.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups
Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And with everyone aspiring towards eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention. From a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
tinyhousetalk.com
Family-Friendly Skoolie Conversion w Raised Roof For Sale.
Get excited to tour this 2003 40ft Bluebird All-American bus renovated by Erika and Matt for their family. The couple is transitioning to doing volunteer work abroad, and they’re selling their DIY conversion, so someone else can enjoy it as much as they have. The bus truly has everything...
A video of a small girl who attracted the attention of a crowd.
Hello everyone. I am back with my article and you really like it. So, this was a video I found when I randomly watched a reel on Instagram. In this video, a cute girl sits on a bench and tries to flip a bottle. The whole crowd is also watching that and celebrates when the bottle successfully stands on the third flip.
CNET
Get 15% Off Minted Ceremony and Reception Essentials for Your Upcoming Wedding
Getting married can cost a lot of money, from buying the wedding dress to securing a venue, there are a lot of tasks to complete before the big day. If you or someone you love is getting married and you're in the midst of planning, here's your chance to get essentials at a discount.
yankodesign.com
These animal toys are actually bath essentials for toddlers in disguise
At some point in time, getting toddlers to take a bath becomes almost like a battle instead of just a chore. This problem has given rise to many products that try to make bath time not only safer but also more enjoyable for kids, which also makes it less stressful for parents and guardians. A lot of these kid-friendly products, however, are often not planet-friendly, particularly with the use of plastic containers that get thrown out once they run empty. Sometimes, it doesn’t take too much to think of a win-win solution for both humans and the environment, and this product concept tries to do exactly that with an eco-friendly shampoo and bath packaging that you don’t have to throw away anymore.
yankodesign.com
This tiny cabin raised on stilts provides stunning views of a Canadian river and forest
Located in the midst of a boreal forest, in the heart of Charlevoix, Canada is a tiny cabin raised on stilts called ‘UHU’. Quite literally translating to ‘owl’ in the Innu language, the UHU cabin is nested 12 meters in the air, with stunning views of the Saint-Laurence river to greet you every morning. Designed by Repère Boréal, UHU is the ultimate weekend getaway you’ve been searching for.
