Read full article on original website
Related
Updates to Ian’s Impact on Alabama Including Fire Advisory
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Emergency Management Agency Ian is forecast to make landfall this afternoon near Port Charlotte (southeast of Tampa) as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 140 mph. This will cause devastating impacts from wind, high storm surge, flooding rains, and tornadoes due to very slow movement through the FL Peninsula today through Thursday.
WAAY-TV
Grace's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Sunshine in North Alabama while Major Hurricane Ian impacts western Florida. Sunshine and blue skies are on-tap today for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee! Dew point…
WAAY-TV
New rule lets Alabama student-athletes honor religious beliefs without sacrificing sports
The Alabama High School Athletic Association is updating the rulebook after a group of students were forced to choose between their faith and a state basketball tournament. A welcome change to AHSAA rules. "The message that it sends is championships in Alabama ought to be decided on the field and...
WAAY-TV
Sunny weather continues for North Alabama as Hurricane Ian nears landfall in Florida
Blue skies are sticking around in North Alabama for a few more days! Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week. Afternoon highs are in the low 70s. A strong northerly wind gusting up to 25 MPH at times will make the light jacket a must for most of the day. We warm up to the upper 70s by Friday while overnight lows stay cool in the 40s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAAY-TV
Ian makes landfall, could bring weekend rain
After a cool and breezy day, sky conditions will remain clear overnight as lows drop into the chilly mid- to upper 40s. Thursday looks to be a repeat of Wednesday, with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. We will continue the trend into Friday as temperatures rebound into the...
WAAY-TV
Sunshine in North Alabama while Major Hurricane Ian impacts western Florida
Sunshine and blue skies are on-tap today for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee! Dew points are low, temperatures are cooler than even yesterday, and there is hardly a cloud in the sky! A strong breeze is coming to us from out of the northwest at about 20 mph, meaning that breezy areas in the shade are actually feeling a bit chilly today!
WAAY-TV
Fall weather sticking around, weekend forecast continues to trend drier
North Alabama stays sunny and breezy to close out the workweek. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday with a northerly wind gusting up to 25 MPH at times. Overnight lows dip into the upper 40s and low 50s. The weekend continues to trend drier as what...
WHNT-TV
Why North Alabama Isn’t Included In Red Flag Warning
On Tuesday afternoon all of Alabama was placed in a Red Flag Warning except north Alabama. The dry and breezy conditions are forecast to continue on Wednesday and Thursday. This means pleasant weather for the Tennessee Valley but could lead to an increased fire risk. In the locations under the Red Flag Warning, they are forecast to experience 30 mph wind gusts and dew points in the 20s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
ALEA: Missing Ohio teen believed to be in Alabama
ALEA says a teenager reported missing out of Ohio could be in Alabama. The Massillon Ohio Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Tomasa Perez-Gutierrez. Perez-Gutierrez was last seen Wednesday morning around 6:00 a.m. in Massillon, Ohio. She is 4’6 and 105 pounds with black hair...
WAAY-TV
More sunshine, cool mornings, and comfortable afternoons
The beautiful Fall weather continues but it will actually get a little cooler as the week goes on. Highs today reach the mid 70s under sunny skies. Afternoon highs stay in the low to mid 70s through the end of the week while overnight lows drop into the 40s. The...
WAAY-TV
Lincoln Co. utility crew volunteers to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian makes landfall on the western coast of Florida, assistance from Middle Tennessee and North Alabama is on its way. Fayetteville Public Utilities, based in Fayetteville, Tennessee, is sending crews down to Okefenokee, Georgia, early Thursday morning. The company has been sending volunteers to hurricane-struck areas for at...
Ian Now Extremely Dangerous: What it Means for Alabama, Gulf Coast
The residents of Alabama have been watching Ian closely and now it has developed into a major hurricane. Now, the system is about to make landfall as a dangerous category 4. The winds in this category range from 130 to 156 miles per hour. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAAY-TV
North Alabama volunteers ready to respond in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall
Volunteers in North Alabama are already preparing to respond after Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida later this week. American Red Cross volunteers from the Rocket City are already on the ground in the Sunshine State, preparing to assist with recovery efforts after the storm makes landfall. Khris Anderson is...
WAAY-TV
LifeSouth encouraging blood donations as nonprofit prepares for Hurricane Ian's impact
As Hurricane Ian nears the U.S., LifeSouth is preparing to help anyone who may find themselves in need of a blood donation. The nonprofit community blood bank serves 125 hospitals in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. In the past, when hurricanes hit Alabama, LifeSouth centers in the other two states stepped up to make sure Alabama hospitals and patients had the blood supply they needed.
Huh? This Is Said To Be The Dumbest City In the State Of Alabama
There is one word that I really don't like to throw around so loosely. You never know who you're offending; quite frankly, everyone's definition is different. After looking at the results of this study, some might consider this place the dumbest city in the state. I'd rather say, it's just...
weisradio.com
Red Flag Warning For All Central Alabama
..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA... The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of Central Alabama, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of a dry air mass and windy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
WAAY-TV
Autumnal temperatures stick around, but the next weather-maker is on its way
Autumnal temperatures have officially taken over here in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee! Monday's high temperature will be near 80 with a strong, crisp breeze coming out of the northwest. Much of this workweek brings high temperatures in the mid- and upper 70s with plenty of sunshine overhead. A breeze...
WAAY-TV
LIVE CAMS: Hurricane Ian batters Florida
These live cameras are providing views and information about Hurricane Ian as it nears landfall in Florida on Wednesday. The streams could go down due to the weather or change. Stay with WAAY 31 News for the most up-to-date coverage of Hurricane Ian's impact. Sunshine Bridge in Tampa.
WAAY-TV
Hurricane Ian makes Florida landfall with 150 mph winds
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian's most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida's southwest coast as the storm made landfall. NOAA Doppler radar imagery indicates that the eye of Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa about 2:05 p.m. Central. Winds were near 150.
WAAY-TV
North Alabama teen drivers get lesson on road safety, distracted driving
North Alabama teen drivers will get a lesson in road safety Wednesday. Children's of Alabama, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and other organizations have teamed up to present UR KEYS 2 DRV (Your Keys to Drive). About 300 8th to 12th graders will get the opportunity to experience a...
Comments / 0