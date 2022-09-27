ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Calhoun Journal

Updates to Ian’s Impact on Alabama Including Fire Advisory

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Emergency Management Agency Ian is forecast to make landfall this afternoon near Port Charlotte (southeast of Tampa) as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 140 mph. This will cause devastating impacts from wind, high storm surge, flooding rains, and tornadoes due to very slow movement through the FL Peninsula today through Thursday.
WAAY-TV

Grace's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Sunshine in North Alabama while Major Hurricane Ian impacts western Florida. Sunshine and blue skies are on-tap today for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee! Dew point…
WAAY-TV

Ian makes landfall, could bring weekend rain

After a cool and breezy day, sky conditions will remain clear overnight as lows drop into the chilly mid- to upper 40s. Thursday looks to be a repeat of Wednesday, with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. We will continue the trend into Friday as temperatures rebound into the...
WAAY-TV

Sunshine in North Alabama while Major Hurricane Ian impacts western Florida

Sunshine and blue skies are on-tap today for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee! Dew points are low, temperatures are cooler than even yesterday, and there is hardly a cloud in the sky! A strong breeze is coming to us from out of the northwest at about 20 mph, meaning that breezy areas in the shade are actually feeling a bit chilly today!
WHNT-TV

Why North Alabama Isn’t Included In Red Flag Warning

On Tuesday afternoon all of Alabama was placed in a Red Flag Warning except north Alabama. The dry and breezy conditions are forecast to continue on Wednesday and Thursday. This means pleasant weather for the Tennessee Valley but could lead to an increased fire risk. In the locations under the Red Flag Warning, they are forecast to experience 30 mph wind gusts and dew points in the 20s.
WAAY-TV

ALEA: Missing Ohio teen believed to be in Alabama

ALEA says a teenager reported missing out of Ohio could be in Alabama. The Massillon Ohio Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Tomasa Perez-Gutierrez. Perez-Gutierrez was last seen Wednesday morning around 6:00 a.m. in Massillon, Ohio. She is 4’6 and 105 pounds with black hair...
WAAY-TV

More sunshine, cool mornings, and comfortable afternoons

The beautiful Fall weather continues but it will actually get a little cooler as the week goes on. Highs today reach the mid 70s under sunny skies. Afternoon highs stay in the low to mid 70s through the end of the week while overnight lows drop into the 40s. The...
WAAY-TV

Lincoln Co. utility crew volunteers to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian makes landfall on the western coast of Florida, assistance from Middle Tennessee and North Alabama is on its way. Fayetteville Public Utilities, based in Fayetteville, Tennessee, is sending crews down to Okefenokee, Georgia, early Thursday morning. The company has been sending volunteers to hurricane-struck areas for at...
WAAY-TV

LifeSouth encouraging blood donations as nonprofit prepares for Hurricane Ian's impact

As Hurricane Ian nears the U.S., LifeSouth is preparing to help anyone who may find themselves in need of a blood donation. The nonprofit community blood bank serves 125 hospitals in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. In the past, when hurricanes hit Alabama, LifeSouth centers in the other two states stepped up to make sure Alabama hospitals and patients had the blood supply they needed.
weisradio.com

Red Flag Warning For All Central Alabama

..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA... The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of Central Alabama, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of a dry air mass and windy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
WAAY-TV

LIVE CAMS: Hurricane Ian batters Florida

These live cameras are providing views and information about Hurricane Ian as it nears landfall in Florida on Wednesday. The streams could go down due to the weather or change. Stay with WAAY 31 News for the most up-to-date coverage of Hurricane Ian's impact. Sunshine Bridge in Tampa.
WAAY-TV

Hurricane Ian makes Florida landfall with 150 mph winds

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian's most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida's southwest coast as the storm made landfall. NOAA Doppler radar imagery indicates that the eye of Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa about 2:05 p.m. Central. Winds were near 150.
