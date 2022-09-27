ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook, OR

tillamookcountypioneer.net

OHA lifts health advisories for Short Sand, Rockaway beaches Sept. 29

PORTLAND, Ore.—Oregon Health Authority (OHA) today September 29, 2022, lifted public health advisories for contact with ocean water at Short Sand and Rockaway beaches, both located in Tillamook County. The health authority issued the advisories on Sept. 27 for Short Sand Beach and Sept. 28 for Rockaway Beach, after...
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

$225,000 in funding to expand opportunities for families, individuals with Intellectual and Development Disabilities on North Oregon Coast

(Nehalem, OR) – Sammy’s Place is pleased to announce grant awards and contracts totaling $225,000 to provide needed supports and opportunities to families and individuals with Intellectual and Development Disabilities (I/DD) in Clatsop, Tillamook and Lincoln counties. Sammy’s Place is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that envisions a future where disability is a natural part of our coastal life, where all people are valued for their uniqueness and can access what they need to fully participate within their community of choice. Located in Nehalem, OR, Sammy’s Place serves north coast communities in Clatsop, Tillamook, and Lincoln Counties. Sammy’s Place is working within the Oregon coastal region to assure everyone has what they need to live, grow and thrive. “That can look different person to person, but the dreams, goals, and outcomes are the same…a good, healthy, self-determined life as part of the community,” says board member founder, Kathy Jean Hrywnak. The $225,000 in grant and contract funds will bring opportunities for program development to provide better access to community, care attendant recruitment, peer provided resources and networking, housing, employment, and community education. These unique supports for the I/DD community have been historically lacking or underfunded on the Oregon Coast.
NEHALEM, OR
Tillamook, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

HPAI confirmed in two Tillamook County backyard flocks

On September 28, the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed two cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in neighboring non-commercial flocks in Tillamook County. These are the first confirmed cases of HPAI in Tillamook County. Other Oregon counties with confirmed cases of HPAI in 2022 include Coos, Deschutes, Lane, Linn, and Polk Counties. The two Tillamook County flocks consist of approximately 60 chickens and ducks. The flock owners did not sell eggs or other poultry products therefore federal guidelines do not require a quarantine.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

OCEANSIDE INCORPORATION: Oceanside is more than just a “part time vacation community”

In late 2021, more than 200 members of the Oceanside Neighborhood Association (ONA) voted overwhelmingly (62% to 38%) to endorse incorporation. On December 14, 2021, the ONA Board received an “offer” from Beaverton resident Yuriy Chanba, a vacation home owner in the Avalon neighborhood. It contained this threat: “[T]his is a communication of an offer. You drop our neighborhoods from consideration just as you did [The] Capes, we stay friends, and we make no efforts to sidetrack your project for the Village. … Now, if you decide not to drop our areas, we have no option, but to fight your proposal very deliberately, every step of this multi-step process. We will not fight for just exclusion of our neighborhoods, but for bringing the whole project down. [W]e will put up a vicious fight.” The ONA declined this “offer.”
OCEANSIDE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn

What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
NEWBERG, OR
#Lightwave#Pud
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Laity Is a Golden Opportunity

Those of us who live in Oregon House District 32 have an opportunity in the November 8 Midterm Election to send a young, devoted public servant to Salem: Logan Laity. I have known Logan since he was a student at Neah-Kah-Nie High School. I was immediately impressed by his enthusiastic willingness to take on responsibilities with the Tillamook County Democrats (TillCoDems). For four years, he served as organization Secretary and also Chair of the Infrastructure Committee, keeping the organizational meetings and records on track and technology functioning and up to date.
SALEM, OR
oregontoday.net

Rare Quake, Sept. 26

A rare on-land 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Saturday morning on the North Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south to southwest of Tillamook, Oregon.
TILLAMOOK, OR
beachconnection.net

That Magical, Intense Scenic Oregon Coast Drive You Don't Know

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – One little road, so many spectacles. There's one somewhat short scenic drive on the central Oregon coast that is jam-packed with unforgettable sights and panoramas, lying just below Highway 101 between Newport and Depoe Bay, and tucked out of sight. It was once an actual loop, but a series of landslides eventually turned it into a one way road – which, in all honesty, may disappear one day because of the geologic instabilities here. (Above: one of the few accessible cliffs along the road, all photos copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
DEPOE BAY, OR

