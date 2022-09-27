(Nehalem, OR) – Sammy’s Place is pleased to announce grant awards and contracts totaling $225,000 to provide needed supports and opportunities to families and individuals with Intellectual and Development Disabilities (I/DD) in Clatsop, Tillamook and Lincoln counties. Sammy’s Place is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that envisions a future where disability is a natural part of our coastal life, where all people are valued for their uniqueness and can access what they need to fully participate within their community of choice. Located in Nehalem, OR, Sammy’s Place serves north coast communities in Clatsop, Tillamook, and Lincoln Counties. Sammy’s Place is working within the Oregon coastal region to assure everyone has what they need to live, grow and thrive. “That can look different person to person, but the dreams, goals, and outcomes are the same…a good, healthy, self-determined life as part of the community,” says board member founder, Kathy Jean Hrywnak. The $225,000 in grant and contract funds will bring opportunities for program development to provide better access to community, care attendant recruitment, peer provided resources and networking, housing, employment, and community education. These unique supports for the I/DD community have been historically lacking or underfunded on the Oregon Coast.

