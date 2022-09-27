Read full article on original website
OHA lifts health advisories for Short Sand, Rockaway beaches Sept. 29
PORTLAND, Ore.—Oregon Health Authority (OHA) today September 29, 2022, lifted public health advisories for contact with ocean water at Short Sand and Rockaway beaches, both located in Tillamook County. The health authority issued the advisories on Sept. 27 for Short Sand Beach and Sept. 28 for Rockaway Beach, after...
$225,000 in funding to expand opportunities for families, individuals with Intellectual and Development Disabilities on North Oregon Coast
(Nehalem, OR) – Sammy’s Place is pleased to announce grant awards and contracts totaling $225,000 to provide needed supports and opportunities to families and individuals with Intellectual and Development Disabilities (I/DD) in Clatsop, Tillamook and Lincoln counties. Sammy’s Place is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that envisions a future where disability is a natural part of our coastal life, where all people are valued for their uniqueness and can access what they need to fully participate within their community of choice. Located in Nehalem, OR, Sammy’s Place serves north coast communities in Clatsop, Tillamook, and Lincoln Counties. Sammy’s Place is working within the Oregon coastal region to assure everyone has what they need to live, grow and thrive. “That can look different person to person, but the dreams, goals, and outcomes are the same…a good, healthy, self-determined life as part of the community,” says board member founder, Kathy Jean Hrywnak. The $225,000 in grant and contract funds will bring opportunities for program development to provide better access to community, care attendant recruitment, peer provided resources and networking, housing, employment, and community education. These unique supports for the I/DD community have been historically lacking or underfunded on the Oregon Coast.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS ANNOUNCES COVID-19 BOOSTER CLINICS THROUGHOUT COUNTY IN OCTOBER
Tillamook County Community Health Center’s pop-up vaccine clinic held last Saturday, September 24th gave over 260 doses of the Pfizer Bivalent Booster in just 4 hours! We appreciate everyone that was patient enough to stand in line to get their booster. TCCHC has relied heavily on volunteers to support...
Sewer Line Repair at Pacific Ave./1st Street Tillamook Result in Street Closures Oct. 1st -Oct. 6th
The City of Tillamook is working on sewer line repair and will be closing the one-lane on Pacific Avenue/1st Street. There will be road and detour signage for traffic. The closure will take place starting Sunday, October 1st through Thursday October 6th, for the repair, and October 9th from 8 pm to 5 am for paving.
HPAI confirmed in two Tillamook County backyard flocks
On September 28, the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed two cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in neighboring non-commercial flocks in Tillamook County. These are the first confirmed cases of HPAI in Tillamook County. Other Oregon counties with confirmed cases of HPAI in 2022 include Coos, Deschutes, Lane, Linn, and Polk Counties. The two Tillamook County flocks consist of approximately 60 chickens and ducks. The flock owners did not sell eggs or other poultry products therefore federal guidelines do not require a quarantine.
OCEANSIDE INCORPORATION: Oceanside is more than just a “part time vacation community”
In late 2021, more than 200 members of the Oceanside Neighborhood Association (ONA) voted overwhelmingly (62% to 38%) to endorse incorporation. On December 14, 2021, the ONA Board received an “offer” from Beaverton resident Yuriy Chanba, a vacation home owner in the Avalon neighborhood. It contained this threat: “[T]his is a communication of an offer. You drop our neighborhoods from consideration just as you did [The] Capes, we stay friends, and we make no efforts to sidetrack your project for the Village. … Now, if you decide not to drop our areas, we have no option, but to fight your proposal very deliberately, every step of this multi-step process. We will not fight for just exclusion of our neighborhoods, but for bringing the whole project down. [W]e will put up a vicious fight.” The ONA declined this “offer.”
OSP FISH & WILDLIFE SEEKING PUBLIC ASSISTANCE WITH POACHED ELK – COLUMBIA COUN
On September 23, 2022, at approximately 6:40 a.m., OSP Fish & Wildlife Troopers received information that a large bull elk was shot and killed with a rifle on private property off Stoney Point Road in Vernonia. OSP Fish & Wildlife Troopers are seeking public assistance identifying the person(s) who shot...
▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn
What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
COVID-19 VACCINE EVENT IN CANNON BEACH TOMORROW WED. SEPT. 28TH – WALK-IN, NO APPOINTEMENT NEEDED
TOMORROW Wednesday September 28 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E Washington St, Cannon Beach, OR (Church Just South Of Pig ‘N Pancake) We will have FREE pantry boxes! Just come and take the ones you need, no need to be vaccinated. • Pediatric...
Laity Is a Golden Opportunity
Those of us who live in Oregon House District 32 have an opportunity in the November 8 Midterm Election to send a young, devoted public servant to Salem: Logan Laity. I have known Logan since he was a student at Neah-Kah-Nie High School. I was immediately impressed by his enthusiastic willingness to take on responsibilities with the Tillamook County Democrats (TillCoDems). For four years, he served as organization Secretary and also Chair of the Infrastructure Committee, keeping the organizational meetings and records on track and technology functioning and up to date.
Bat discovered in Salem home tests positive for rabies
A bat discovered in a Salem area home tested positive for rabies on Monday, according to Marion County officials.
Health advisory issued due to fecal bacteria at Rockaway Beach
Beach-goers may want to avoid splashing around Rockaway Beach for awhile.
Short Sand Beach health advisory issued Sept. 27; High bacteria levels prompt OHA warning to avoid water contact
PORTLAND, Ore.—Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is issuing a public health advisory today for unsafe levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters at Short Sand Beach in Tillamook County. People should avoid direct contact with the water in this area until the advisory is lifted. Unsafe levels of fecal bacteria...
Rare Quake, Sept. 26
A rare on-land 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Saturday morning on the North Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south to southwest of Tillamook, Oregon.
Portland, Oregon Come For The Homeless, Stay For The Business Killing Crime
The crime train wreck that Portlandia has become grows worse every day. Bad decisions by the Mayor, City Council and DA have us on a course to a new and even higher homicide rate this year. Lame duck Governor Kate Brown releases thousands of convicted criminals back to the community.
Gov. candidate Betsy Johnson says ‘Oregon cannot succeed if Portland fails’
The governor's race comes to the Lents neighborhood, where unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson told voters that the neighborhood is "ground zero" for lawlessness in Portland.
Pacific Northwest heat wave was a freak, 10,000-year event, study finds
A new study finds the Pacific Northwest’s extreme heat wave last summer was a freak event that should only happen once in 10,000 years and it was even hotter because of climate change. Records were broken across the region in June of 2021, as temperatures soared as high as...
Three Oregon Hospital Systems Sue State Over Failure to Accommodate Civilly Committed Patients
Three Oregon hospital systems today sued Oregon Health Authority director Pat Allen in U.S. District Court in Eugene, alleging that OHA is failing to meet its legal obligation to serve Oregonians who have been civilly committed. Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services, and PeaceHealth jointly brought the lawsuit in federal...
That Magical, Intense Scenic Oregon Coast Drive You Don't Know
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – One little road, so many spectacles. There's one somewhat short scenic drive on the central Oregon coast that is jam-packed with unforgettable sights and panoramas, lying just below Highway 101 between Newport and Depoe Bay, and tucked out of sight. It was once an actual loop, but a series of landslides eventually turned it into a one way road – which, in all honesty, may disappear one day because of the geologic instabilities here. (Above: one of the few accessible cliffs along the road, all photos copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
OCEANSIDE INCORPORATION: What The Petitioners Don’t Want You to Know About Land-Use Decisions
The discussion of whether Oceanside should incorporate has primarily focused on finances, and that will probably continue until Election Day. But there are other things to talk about as well, although you are probably not going to hear anything from the petitioners on those subjects. Land-use is front and center...
