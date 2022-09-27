"We all put a lot into this game, so we all have the right to give input to each other." Jayson Tatum knows he doesn’t come across as a vocal person. When Jaylen Brown was asked by NBC Sports Boston for an attribute about Tatum that he would like to steal in a recent interview, he noted Tatum’s stoicism. An outside observer might see Tatum’s calm demeanor as passive.

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO