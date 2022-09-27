Read full article on original website
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Kevin Garnett Reveals How Ime Udoka Scandal Could Impact Celtics
Kevin Garnett spent 21 seasons in the NBA and understands better than most how negative situations, whether on or off the court, can impact a locker room. Garnett’s former team the Boston Celtics currently are mired in a scandal with head coach Ime Udoka suspended for the entire 2022-23 season due to violations of team policies.
LeBron James ripped on Boston during Lakers Media Day
LeBron James doesn’t like Boston, and wants everyone to know. The Los Angeles Lakers star ripped on Celtics fans during Media Day this week.
LeBron James takes another shot at Celtics: ‘We all hate Boston’
LeBron James has done his best now as a Laker to keep taking shots at both the Celtics and the city of Boston. He had some marquee rivalry games against the C’s as a member of both the Cavaliers and Heat, and now, naturally, he ended up with the Lakers as his career comes winding down.
Kendrick Perkins isn't worried about the Boston Celtics this season
Despite everything that has gone on in recent weeks for the Boston Celtics, Kendrick Perkins is still pretty positive about the team’s ability to make some noise in the 2022-23 NBA season and beyond. First, the team lost its new forward, veteran swingman Danilo Gallinari, to an ACL injury...
MLive.com
Report: Former Pistons standout signs with Celtics
Blake Griffin has a new home, and its with a familiar foe to a pair of his former teams. ESPN reports Griffin, 33, signed a one-year, fully-guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics, making it his fourth team in his 14-year NBA career. His previous stops include the Clippers, Pistons, and most recently, the Nets.
NBC Sports
Blake Griffin agrees to join Boston Celtics on one-year deal
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Blake Griffin has agreed to join the Boston Celtics on a one-year contract which will be fully guaranteed. The Celtics were desperate for frontcourt depth following injuries to Danilo Gallinari and Robert Williams, as Luke Kornet was even getting some run with the starting group at training camp.
Celtics potential candidates for HC includes Frank Vogel, Terry Stotts
Having failed to lure Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga back to Boston, the Celtics remain on the lookout for a veteran assistant who could help guide newly promoted Joe Mazzulla through his first season as an NBA head coach, as we relayed on Thursday. According to Marc Stein at Substack, two...
‘He does a lot of talking’: Jayson Tatum has impressed Celtics teammates with his leadership in training camp
"We all put a lot into this game, so we all have the right to give input to each other." Jayson Tatum knows he doesn’t come across as a vocal person. When Jaylen Brown was asked by NBC Sports Boston for an attribute about Tatum that he would like to steal in a recent interview, he noted Tatum’s stoicism. An outside observer might see Tatum’s calm demeanor as passive.
Yardbarker
The Celtics Get A Response About A Possible Change
The Boston Celtics have very hard work cut out for themselves in the season ahead. Things were already tough a few weeks ago when it was announced that Danilo Gallinari wouldn’t be able to play this season because of an ACL injury. Following that, it was revealed that Robert...
Jaylen Brown Reveals What He Needs From Jayson Tatum to ‘Correct This Ship and Get This Thing Off to the Right Start’
Can Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum get the Boston Celtics back to the NBA Finals? The post Jaylen Brown Reveals What He Needs From Jayson Tatum to ‘Correct This Ship and Get This Thing Off to the Right Start’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
