NESN

Kevin Garnett Reveals How Ime Udoka Scandal Could Impact Celtics

Kevin Garnett spent 21 seasons in the NBA and understands better than most how negative situations, whether on or off the court, can impact a locker room. Garnett’s former team the Boston Celtics currently are mired in a scandal with head coach Ime Udoka suspended for the entire 2022-23 season due to violations of team policies.
MLive.com

Report: Former Pistons standout signs with Celtics

Blake Griffin has a new home, and its with a familiar foe to a pair of his former teams. ESPN reports Griffin, 33, signed a one-year, fully-guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics, making it his fourth team in his 14-year NBA career. His previous stops include the Clippers, Pistons, and most recently, the Nets.
NBC Sports

Blake Griffin agrees to join Boston Celtics on one-year deal

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Blake Griffin has agreed to join the Boston Celtics on a one-year contract which will be fully guaranteed. The Celtics were desperate for frontcourt depth following injuries to Danilo Gallinari and Robert Williams, as Luke Kornet was even getting some run with the starting group at training camp.
Boston

‘He does a lot of talking’: Jayson Tatum has impressed Celtics teammates with his leadership in training camp

"We all put a lot into this game, so we all have the right to give input to each other." Jayson Tatum knows he doesn’t come across as a vocal person. When Jaylen Brown was asked by NBC Sports Boston for an attribute about Tatum that he would like to steal in a recent interview, he noted Tatum’s stoicism. An outside observer might see Tatum’s calm demeanor as passive.
Yardbarker

The Celtics Get A Response About A Possible Change

The Boston Celtics have very hard work cut out for themselves in the season ahead. Things were already tough a few weeks ago when it was announced that Danilo Gallinari wouldn’t be able to play this season because of an ACL injury. Following that, it was revealed that Robert...
