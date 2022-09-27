Emergency Legislation Creating Services for Migrants Excludes Many of DC’s Immigrant Residents from Homeless Services

Read full article on original website
As rural homelessness increases, HUD aims money at helping people without access to shelters
The Department of Housing and Urban Development has opened up millions of dollars in funding for groups serving unhoused people in rural areas — an unprecedented move by the agency, say housing advocates. People living in cars, parks, and on the street at night, which the agency labels unsheltered homelessness, has increased across the nation, […] The post As rural homelessness increases, HUD aims money at helping people without access to shelters appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history
President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
Washington State Seeks Applications for Next Round of $1,000 Payments to Illegal Immigrants
OLYMPIA - The Washington Department of Social and Health Services recently announced the Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund is open for new applications. The fund provides at least $1,000 in cash assistance for illegal immigrants living in Washington state. In 2020 and 2021, the Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund provided...
St. Paul refugee resettlement agency launches nation’s first guaranteed income program for immigrants.￼
A local immigrant resettlement agency has launched the nation’s first guaranteed income program for refugees. The pilot program at the International Institute of Minnesota, based in St. Paul, is designed to strengthen the social safety net for refugee families. The pilot program comes at a crucial time—the institute expects to resettle three times the number of refugees this year than it resettled last year.
Study: Weaker Concealed Carry Laws Linked to Increase in Gun Crimes, Including in Ohio
The study suggests Ohio may experience more gun crimes by not screening out people who have been convicted of violent assaults from buying guns.
Wolf visits Kiddie Space Heights in WB to discuss child care tax credits
WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday said his $25 million child care tax credit program is just a start. “But it&rsquo
I fought for my son. The school board told Biden's Justice Department to investigate me.
I fought for my son and the local school board told Biden's Justice Department to investigate me. I'm suing so that it doesn't happen to any other parents.
Scrubs Magazine
Nurse “Trapped” in Contract Sues Staffing Agency for Punishing Quitters
A healthcare staffing agency that serves facilities throughout New York state has been accused of using illegal tactics to keep foreign-born healthcare workers stuck in low-paying jobs that some American-born workers no longer want. Benzor Shem Vidal, who immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines, says Advanced Care Staffing forced...
beckersdental.com
DentaQuest launches project to provide children with long-term dental care
DentaQuest, a dental benefits provider, and oral health advocacy group TeamSmile have launched a project to connect underserved children with long-term dental care resources and dental teams. The TeamSmile Dental Home Project uses a dental home model of care, which allows children going to TeamSmile programs who lack access to...
N.J. immigrants excluded from aid during pandemic have until Friday to apply for COVID assistance
EDITOR’S NOTE: An initial version of this story said the deadline to apply was Friday, Sept. 30. The deadline was Feb. 28, and applicants now have until Oct. 31 to submit supporting documents. Households have until October 31 to submit required documents for pending applications for aid through the...
KOLO TV Reno
Cortez-Masto introduces bill to boost economic development in tribal communities
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto is one of three U.S. Senators who introduced a bill to support economic development in tribal communities. The Native American Tax Parity and Relief Act of 2022 would remove tax burdens Cortez-Masto calls unfair. “Tribal governments share many of the same...
coloradopolitics.com
Federal judge to Denver: Stop stonewalling disabled woman's housing assistance
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered Denver's affordable housing entity to follow its own procedures and allow a disabled woman to receive her housing assistance paperwork at the address where she accepts her mail, and not where the Denver Housing Authority believed she should accept it. The lawsuit brought by...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
New national caregiver strategy calls for changes for senior living families, workers, financing
Relatives of senior living residents are among those who are a focus of what the federal government is calling its first national strategy to support family caregivers. But the new strategy also calls for efforts to address professional caregiver education, training and compensation; to establish a pipeline of workers for long-term care; and to reform the long-term services and supports financing system.
