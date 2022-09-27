Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Weekly Iowa DNR Fishing Report
Northwest Iowa — Here’s the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Weekly Fishing Report issued Thursday, September 29, 2022……. Lake temperature is in the low 60s. The water level is 5 inches below crest. There has been a fairly good crappie and bluegill and yellow perch bite recently. Bigger fish are out deeper in 12-17 feet of water; smaller fish are closer to shore. Trolling has been working fairly well. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good: Try tube jigs, plastics or other small jigs. Live bait such as wax worms, wigglers and red worms work well. Muskellunge – Good: Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.
Eastern Iowa Balloon Glow Event Rescheduled For This Saturday
When hot air balloons are involved, the weather is everything. Unfortunately, the weather for the original date of Farm Glow in Mount Vernon was not ideal. But luckily for balloon glow fans, the weather for this weekend looks amazing!. Farm Glow at Bass Farms in Mount Vernon was initially held...
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation, which goes into effect immediately, allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of the proclamation (through October 30th, 2022).
'We could not ask for anything better' | Early corn harvests promise record yields, but it's not time to relax
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa — Despite a cold and rainy spring, early corn harvests are showing some of the best yields in recent memory. But local farmers say with rising input costs, not even a banner crop leaves much room to relax. The first early corn crops began coming out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa Harvest Will Help Track Down Three Escaped Bulls
It’s almost been a month since Labor Day and three rodeo bulls are still on the run. Over Labor Day weekend, five bulls escaped from the rodeo in Fonda. Of the five escape artists, two have been caught and the other three remain on the run. As farmers start...
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement identifies body found in Missouri River in April
After seeking assistance from the public, Iowa law enforcement identified a body found in the Missouri River in April. On Thursday, the Mills County Sheriff's Office asked for help identifying a man found in the Missouri River on April 23, north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa.
Radio Iowa
Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery
A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
KCRG.com
Amana Colonies kicks off Iowa’s oldest Oktoberfest
AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s oldest Oktoberfest kicks off in the Amana Colonies on Friday. This year marks the event’s 57th year in Amana. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the festivities kick off at 11:30 a.m. There will be a keg tapping and live bands on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harvest season is a good time to sort out what we know about Iowa farming – and what we don’t
JEFFERSON, Iowa – For the first time in 19 years, I am not living in the Iowa countryside as the harvest begins. Yes, my frequent road trips are still giving me plenty of up-close views of harvest progress. But I’m feeling a little more like a spectator now and a little less like a participant, even […] The post Harvest season is a good time to sort out what we know about Iowa farming – and what we don’t appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa
Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
superhits1027.com
Hunters with bows and arrows begin deer hunting Saturday
DES MOINES — The state’s first archery deer season gets underway Saturday. DNR deer research specialist Jace Elliott says hunters have been preparing for weeks. “We’re gonna see about 60,000 hunters statewide participate in the archery season, that’s going to be about 30 to 35 percent of our entire number of hunters statewide,” Elliott says. The majority of hunters participate in the shotgun deer season, but Elliott says archery hunters will take between 20 and 25% of the deer overall.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, September 28th, 2022
(Washington, DC) -- A new report finds more than one in every three adult Iowans is obese, ranking Iowa 39th and well within the bottom tier of states. Rhea Farberman, director of policy research at Trust for America’s Health, says the organization’s annual report tracks obesity rates by age, race or ethnicity, and state of residence. The good news is that Iowa’s obesity ranking held steady from last year despite the hardships of the pandemic. The bad news is that Iowa’s childhood obesity rate, for children ages ten to 17, is now at 17 percent -- which is a slight increase from a year ago. The report says obesity is estimated to increase U-S healthcare spending by 170 billion dollars every year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Iowa License Plate Is Easy To Buy But Rare To Find
Back in 2017, three new Iowa plate designs were made and citizens of Iowa voted on which one would be the new plate. As we know, the current City and Country Reboot design (top left) won, with its city/farm design along the top and green grass along the bottom. However, there was a very close second-place winner.
KCRG.com
Iowa Dept. of Transportation to hold public meeting over Boyson Road interchange
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Transportation is holding a public information meeting on Thursday about the proposed rebuild of the Boyson Road Interchange. DOT staff said the meeting won’t involve a formal presentation, but the proposed interchange will be discussed. The meeting will be in-person, but...
WOWT
Kill on Sight: Why you’re being asked to stomp out the spotted lanternfly
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Step on it, squash it, spray it, whatever you have to do to kill it. That’s what entomologists and farmers are asking you to do when it comes to eradicating the hugely invasive spotted lanternfly. The insect is notorious for sucking the life out of...
premierguitar.com
Fare Thee Well, Friends!
It’s crazy how 13 years fly by. When I applied for the editor-in-chief position at Premier Guitar, it was the 2009 holiday season and I was only peripherally aware of the fledgling Iowa-based outfit. Having spent the previous decade working both full-time and as a freelancer for the industry’s biggest guitar magazines, long the power players dominating from the coasts, I could see PG was poised—with help from the singularly awesome team we built—to take the guitar universe by storm. And I was right. Over the ensuing years, long-timers and new hires alike worked side by side to elevate PG to the best in the business, hands down.
iheart.com
Iowa State Patrol Launches Week-long Speeding Enforcement Project
(Dubuque, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol is announcing a statewide week-long speeding enforcement project. The number of 100 mph speeders has risen dramatically in Iowa. "Recently, we had a crash involving three teenagers. All three did tragically lose their lives due to the speed of the car crash. That vehicle was traveling 150 mph," says Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Alex Dinkla. "Speed is one of the leading factors that we see in most automobile crashes."
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
KCCI.com
Iowa law enforcement increasing presence this week to encourage safe driving
So far this year, 252 lives have been lost on Iowa roadways. The Iowa Department of Transportation says 94% are caused by human error, including speeding. On Wednesday morning, KCCI rode along with an Iowa State trooper as he pulled someone over for speeding. Law enforcement will be paying extra...
iheart.com
State of Iowa Named Most Data Driven Government in the U.S.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Center for Digital Government is naming Iowa the most Data Driven Government in the country. "This award shows that the investments the State of Iowa made in Information Technology are yielding real results for Iowans," says Iowa Chief Information Officer Dr. Matt Behrens in a press release. "We feel this demonstrates the comprehensive way we are innovating and improving information technology in Iowa."
Comments / 0