(Washington, DC) -- A new report finds more than one in every three adult Iowans is obese, ranking Iowa 39th and well within the bottom tier of states. Rhea Farberman, director of policy research at Trust for America’s Health, says the organization’s annual report tracks obesity rates by age, race or ethnicity, and state of residence. The good news is that Iowa’s obesity ranking held steady from last year despite the hardships of the pandemic. The bad news is that Iowa’s childhood obesity rate, for children ages ten to 17, is now at 17 percent -- which is a slight increase from a year ago. The report says obesity is estimated to increase U-S healthcare spending by 170 billion dollars every year.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO