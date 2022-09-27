On Monday, September 26th, Boston Police came under attack after a 20-year-old Roxbury man fired multiple rounds into and at an unmarked Boston Police vehicle in the area of 43 Waumbeck Street in Roxbury. According to a copy of the Police report we were able to obtain, the incident was captured on numerous surveillance cameras, and at least ten different officers were able to positively identify the shooter as Alberto Polanco, a well known member of the H-Block street gang. That is where the story only just begins.

