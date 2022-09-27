ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

94.9 HOM

This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US

It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns

GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said. Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.
The Swellesley Report

Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard

A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
WELLESLEY, MA
umlconnector.com

LeLacheur Park sold to UMass Lowell for one million dollars

(Photo courtesy of Eagletribune.com) “Sign of LeLacheur Park.”. This past summer, the city of Lowell approved the sale of LeLacheur Park to UMass Lowell for one million dollars. UMass Lowell is also expected to invest an additional three million dollars into the stadium to meet NCAA Division 1 stadium and facility standards.
LOWELL, MA
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston

USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

ICYMI: Worcester’s Cara Brindisi’s Performance On The Voice Had Blake And Gwen Fighting Over Her

On Monday’s The Voice, a local singer/songwriter earned two chair turns. Cara Brindisi from Worcester, Massachusetts had to chose between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s teams. Tough choice to have, right? Just before Cara hit the stage Blake shared that he was feeling like the next artist would bring him some country sunshine. He had no idea what was to come, or that he would have to fight his wife to win over this talented contestant.
WORCESTER, MA
liveboston617.org

Who is Alberto Polanco – Repeat Offender, Known Gang Member and the Man Charged in the Attempted Murder of a Boston Police Officer

On Monday, September 26th, Boston Police came under attack after a 20-year-old Roxbury man fired multiple rounds into and at an unmarked Boston Police vehicle in the area of 43 Waumbeck Street in Roxbury. According to a copy of the Police report we were able to obtain, the incident was captured on numerous surveillance cameras, and at least ten different officers were able to positively identify the shooter as Alberto Polanco, a well known member of the H-Block street gang. That is where the story only just begins.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Deconstructing the Mass. GOP’s dangerous spin on Somerville attack

Over the weekend, the Massachusetts GOP pushed out a deeply disturbing video that showed Shawn Nelson, a Black man and staple at Boston anti-vax protests, battered and bleeding after being attacked in Somerville near an event featuring Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Boston) and her fellow “Squad” members. In an accompanying note, Mass. GOP chair Jim Lyons suggested the video — which also showed Republican congressional candidate Donnie Palmer, who’d been protesting at that event, brawling with Nelson’s assailants — highlights the Left’s eagerness to attack Republicans and the media’s unwillingness to cover it.
SOMERVILLE, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Little Bay Marine: Just two Fairhaven guys from the neck

A couple of “Fairhaven guys” from Sconticut Neck are putting their knowledge of the marine industry to work. Tugboat Captain Evan Pereira and boat engineer Ryan Rose spent many an hour in the quiet of the night on the boat, discussing ways to make more money. “Let’s do...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
CBS Boston

Littleton residents outraged by gun shop cluster in old mill

LITTLETON - Confusion turned to anger at a Littleton Select Board meeting Wednesday night over a cluster of gun dealers inside an old mill building. "Why? Why are we selling them here?" Megan Rank questioned the Select Board. Rank is one of many parents and residents who are worried about the cluster of gun dealers inside the so-called Mill building at 410 Great Road.The Littleton mill has become the largest collection of federally licensed gun dealers in the nation. "Now you're telling me the town has given 80 business certificates to be in the Mill...
LITTLETON, MA

