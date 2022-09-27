We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s greatest design tool isn’t a measuring tape or SketchUp—it’s a shrink ray. For their debut collection with PetSmart, the interior designers scaled down some of their favorite furniture pieces to be hamster-, fish-, and lizard-friendly. Since the couple knew that so many small-pet owners hide away their unsightly habitats in back rooms or basements, they pulled inspiration for the pieces from design greats such as Constantin Brancusi and items in their personal possession, like the Swedish shearling settee in their Montauk home. Now you’ll actually want your betta fish or guinea pig to hang out with you in the living room. “It was fun for us to be like, let’s shrink it all and figure out how we can create environments people could blend with their own design styles,” says Berkus.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO