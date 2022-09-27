ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
domino

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Just Designed a Seriously Stylish Sofa…for a Hamster

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s greatest design tool isn’t a measuring tape or SketchUp—it’s a shrink ray. For their debut collection with PetSmart, the interior designers scaled down some of their favorite furniture pieces to be hamster-, fish-, and lizard-friendly. Since the couple knew that so many small-pet owners hide away their unsightly habitats in back rooms or basements, they pulled inspiration for the pieces from design greats such as Constantin Brancusi and items in their personal possession, like the Swedish shearling settee in their Montauk home. Now you’ll actually want your betta fish or guinea pig to hang out with you in the living room. “It was fun for us to be like, let’s shrink it all and figure out how we can create environments people could blend with their own design styles,” says Berkus.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A “Cave-Like” Kitchen and Dining Room Receive a Light and Bright Designer Revamp

Designer Julia Newman of Julia Adele Design worked with her Long Beach, California, clients to transform their previously “cave-like” kitchen and dining area into spaces that would better serve their family on a daily basis. Sure, the hybrid room was large, but the cabinetry was dark and heavy and didn’t reflect the aesthetic of the home owners at all. The layout, while open, also felt disjointed. So in addition to improving the look of the rooms, one of Newman’s chief goals for the project was to better delineate the kitchen from the dining space.
House Digest

Erin Napier's Tips For Perfecting The Grandmillennial Design Style

Since starring on HGTV's "How Town," Erin Napier has captured the hearts of viewers with her down-to-earth personality and eclectic style. Together with her husband, Ben, the Napiers restore homes in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, vowing to breathe life back into the town. But fans don't only love their mission, but also Erin's eclectic style. She never designs a space that's too modern; they all have interesting touches from unique items and vintage finds.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 1910s Bedroom with Cool Historic Details Gets a Lively Color-Infused Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Historic homes might require a bit of restoration work, but they often come with cool details and cool past lives. Case in point: this home that used to be a pickle factory, and this one that used to be a church.
