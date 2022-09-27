Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Fatality Accident on Lake Keystone
A fatality accident occurred around 6:20 pm on Thursday, September 29 at Lake Keystone that involved two boats. Garry Dugan, age 52, of Cleveland, OK was pronounced deceased at the scene after his AZZ Jet Boat collided with a Warhawk Jet Boat driven by Robert Lemon, age 62, of Sand Springs. Lemon was injured but refused treatment from EMS.
KTUL
Tulsa City Councilor discusses disappearance of rainbow crosswalk on Pride Street
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A section of 4th Street between Elgin Avenue and Lansing Avenue in downtown Tulsa is known as Pride Street, and it's no stranger to vandalism or hate. That's why when a rainbow section of the crosswalk was paved over, Councilor Kara Joy McKee's district, some feared the worst.
Police evacuate downtown Tulsa building in pursuit of homicide suspect
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are evacuating a building in downtown Tulsa in pursuit of a homicide suspect. Police said they are evacuating the Cox Business Center, near West 7th Street and South Denver Avenue, after reports that a homicide suspect might be inside the building. Police are asking...
Two Arrested After Oklahoma Man Parks in Handicap Parking Spot
Tulsa police say a man parked in a handicap spot led to the drug trafficking arrest of two people on Wednesday afternoon. The Tulsa Police Department say they responded to a Walgreens near 51st and Memorial around 2:45pm after getting reports of a man parked in a handicap spot, where he was smoking what the caller thought might be methamphetamine.
KOCO
Bridge Creek residents shaken up by recent earthquakes
BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. — Homeowners in and around Bridge Creek have been shaken up the last few days as several earthquakes have been recorded in the area. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission told KOCO 5 that an energy company has been told to stop fracking in the area. KOCO 5's...
22-year-old man drowns in Lake Tenkiller
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 22-year-old man drowned Friday afternoon in Lake Tenkiller. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the man was working on a dock over the water near Barnacle Bill’s Marina. A witness said the man fell into the water but never returned to the surface....
FOX23 Investigates: How to protect yourselves from mailbox thieves
TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 continues to investigate thefts at United States Postal Service boxes across Green Country. The ongoing thefts have forced postmasters to close some blue collection bins at 51st and Sheridan, 91st and Sheridan and 71st and Lewis. FOX23 went back to check, and all of those previously closed mailboxes are now open. Thieves had been prying open these boxes to steal checks and fraudulently cash them.
news9.com
1 Dead After Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex
An investigation is underway at an apartment complex near downtown Tulsa after a deadly early-morning shooting, according to police. Tulsa Police say officers were called to a domestic disturbance at the Sunset Plaza Apartments, near East Independence Street and North Detroit Avenue, around 1 a.m. on Friday morning. When authorities...
Broken Arrow provides more details about canceled BBQ festival
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow doubled down that it was not at fault for a canceled BBQ festival that was supposed to happen on Sept. 24. The city provided a detailed timeline of events leading up to the day of Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival at the Broken Arrow Events Park, on a Facebook post Tuesday.
Oklahoma man killed in boating accident
Authorities say a 52-year-old Oklahoma man has died following an accident on Lake Keystone.
Tulsa home a total loss following fire overnight
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire overnight at a home in midtown. Firefighters responded to a home on 3rd and Utica. Flames were seen when firefighters arrived. Firefighters said the home was vacant but the fire spread to a neighbor’s house.
OHP investigating fatal accident on Turner Turnpike, part of turnpike closed
BRISTOW, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating a fatal accident on Turner Turnpike near mile marker 199 in Bristow, Okla. Around 3:20 p.m., the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) announced Turner Turnpike has been narrowed to one lane in the area due to the crash. OHP said the...
KTUL
Rogers County Sheriff's rescue three dogs in animal neglect case
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Rogers County Sheriff's Office said deputies rescued three dogs Thursday from an animal neglect case. RCSO said the Oklahoma Animal Alliance and Wild Heart Ranch assisted in the recovery of the dogs. Animal neglect cases require removal, transportation, and placement of the animals, deputies said.
New armored vehicle now operational in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — It took a year to build it but Deputy Chief of Muskogee Police Chad Farmer has been pushing for funding for an armored vehicle for 15 years. “Funding has been the main reason for the hold up. The police department - we’re funded by the sales tax so you’re limited on your budget every year,” Dep. Farmer said, “So, you’ve got to prioritize what the funding is actually spent for. And obviously, this is a significant piece of equipment with costs so it took us a while to get.” The police department used to use a retired military vehicle that weighs 70,000 lbs. and could not get over the city’s 5 bridges.
EXCLUSIVE: State legislators seek answers on contested Turnpike; local officials remain silent
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Two Oklahoma legislators are joining Berryhill-area residents in calling for answers about the legality of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA)’s plan to charge tolls on a stretch of the Gilcrease Expressway. But getting answers from the local officials behind the project hasn’t been so easy.
bartlesvilleradio.com
One Man Injured in a Crash in Osage County
One person is injured in a single-vehicle accident in Osage County. OHP says it happened Tuesday night at approximately 9:47 on State Highway 20 approximately .7 miles west of County Road 5455 approximately 5 miles west of Hominy. A 2009 Kia Soul driven by 52-year-old Tulsa man whose name is...
One man dead after boating accident in Pawnee County
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a man is dead after a boating accident in Pawnee County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, two boats crashed into each other on Keystone Lake near Appalachia Bay, northeast of Mannford. A jet boat, driven by 52-year-old Garry...
School bus crashes into river with students on board
LEONARD, N.D. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a school bus to crash into a river with students onboard. Photos shared by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page show the bus partially in the water. In a news release, deputies said the Enderlin Area School District bus was taking students home on Friday afternoon when it left the road, went through a guardrail and over an embankment before landing in the Maple River.
Broken water meter leads to big bill for Tulsa family
Most of us know we should take a close look at all those bills we get every month, no matter how complicated they may seem.
TCSO's ‘no-nonsense’ security at the 2022 Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is upping security techniques for this year’s Tulsa State Fair. More than one million people are expected to attend over the next 11 days. Sheriff Vic Regalado said his deputies are ready to keep everyone safe. He adds the...
