MUSKOGEE, Okla. — It took a year to build it but Deputy Chief of Muskogee Police Chad Farmer has been pushing for funding for an armored vehicle for 15 years. “Funding has been the main reason for the hold up. The police department - we’re funded by the sales tax so you’re limited on your budget every year,” Dep. Farmer said, “So, you’ve got to prioritize what the funding is actually spent for. And obviously, this is a significant piece of equipment with costs so it took us a while to get.” The police department used to use a retired military vehicle that weighs 70,000 lbs. and could not get over the city’s 5 bridges.

MUSKOGEE, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO