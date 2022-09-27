Lucy R. Lippard is a writer, activist, sometime curator, author of twenty-five books on contemporary art, cultural studies, and local history, most recently: Undermining: A Wild Ride through Land Use, Politics, and Art in the Changing West and Pueblo Chico: Land and Lives in Galisteo Since 1814. She is co-founder of various activist artists groups (including Heresies, Printed Matter, PAD/D, and Artists Call Against US Intervention in Central America) and has curated some 50 shows, often in non-traditional venues. She lives in the village of Galisteo, New Mexico, where she volunteers with the Fire Department Auxiliary and the Water Board. For 25 years she has edited the monthly community newsletter.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO