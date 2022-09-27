Read full article on original website
New businesses join Brighton’s Palizzi MarketplaceMargaret JacksonBrighton, CO
Newly released video shows a handcuffed suspect in the back of a police cruiser getting hit by a trainJames PatrickWeld County, CO
STAR following path of Denver Crime Prevention CommissionDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Popular super market chain opening another new location in Colorado next monthKristen WaltersDenver, CO
Denver pays homeless coalition $45 million for hotel roomsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
CU Boulder News & Events
$10.9M grant supports underrepresented Denver-metro students pursuing engineering careers
A $10.9 million grant from the Office of Naval Research in the U.S. Department of Defense will support five Denver-metro community colleges and two universities in an initiative to increase the number of community college students who pursue engineering careers—particularly those who come from underrepresented populations. Led by CU...
CU Boulder News & Events
23 students earn major NSF Graduate Research Fellowships
Twenty three CU Boulder engineering students have earned National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowships for 2022, a recognition of their strong potential for outstanding research in graduate school and beyond. Fellows in the competitive program receive a three-year stipend, coverage of tuition and fees, and opportunities for international research and...
CU Boulder News & Events
RASEI represented prominently in Department of Energy centers tackling climate change
The Department of Energy has awarded $400 million for research into clean energy technologies and low-carbon manufacturing through 43 Energy Frontier Research Centers (EFRCs), six of which feature 13 Renewable and Sustainable Energy Institute (RASEI) members. The RASEI members whose work will contribute to these EFRCs are: Steve Barlow, Matt...
CU Boulder News & Events
Evidence of “Summer Learning Loss” on the i-Ready Diagnostic Assessment
Link to resource: Evidence of “Summer Learning Loss” on the i-Ready Diagnostic Assessment. This report provide a descriptive look at patterns of “summer learning loss” (SLL) in reading and mathematics for elementary and middle school students who use the i-Ready Diagnostic assessment system produced by Curriculum Associates. SLL in math amounts toabout 30 to 40% of school year growth depending on the grade in question. The score decreases are smaller in reading, ranging from about 10 to 20% of school year growth.
CU Boulder News & Events
Get bear safety tips
Bears are sporadically seen in the Boulder foothills and, on rare occasions, campus. It’s important that students, faculty, staff and the larger Boulder community become familiar with bear safety tips:. Don’t feed bears, and don’t put out food for other wildlife that attracts bears. Be responsible about...
CU Boulder News & Events
Art & Art History News - September 27, 2022
Lucy R. Lippard is a writer, activist, sometime curator, author of twenty-five books on contemporary art, cultural studies, and local history, most recently: Undermining: A Wild Ride through Land Use, Politics, and Art in the Changing West and Pueblo Chico: Land and Lives in Galisteo Since 1814. She is co-founder of various activist artists groups (including Heresies, Printed Matter, PAD/D, and Artists Call Against US Intervention in Central America) and has curated some 50 shows, often in non-traditional venues. She lives in the village of Galisteo, New Mexico, where she volunteers with the Fire Department Auxiliary and the Water Board. For 25 years she has edited the monthly community newsletter.
CU Boulder News & Events
Autumn in Boulder: Scenic hikes, Halloween scares, more
The colors of changing leaves, chilly weather, Halloween—there’s a lot to love about the fall season in Colorado! From seasonal activities to fun events, there are many ways to participate in the festivities. Fall foliage and cool weather. Get out into nature and enjoy a change of pace:
CU Boulder News & Events
500 patents: CU Engineering alumnus now among top 100 most prolific inventors
At this stage in his engineering career, John Melanson (ElEngrCompSci'74) is well aware of how people might view him. “The stereotype would be ‘now you’re an old engineer, and you do things the same way you always have,’” he said. “I never suffered from that. I never found something that I wanted to do the same way.”
CU Boulder News & Events
Threats Close Denver’s Public Libraries, Area High School Amid Surge in “Traumatizing” Hoax Calls Nationwide
CSPV’s Senior Research Associate, Dr. Sarah Goodrum was interviewed by the Denver Post about the surge of hoax calls and threats of violence both in Colorado and across the nation. See the story here.
