Christine Bomlitz became more and more distraught as Hurricane Ian gained in ferocity Wednesday, sweeping across southwest Florida. Hours passed, but there was still no word from her 84-year-old mother. Thursday morning came. The storm had drifted away overnight. But still no word. Stuck on the other side of the country in Las Vegas, Bomlitz posted pleas for help on social media — anywhere she could. Can someone check on her mother? Bomlitz had no way to contact her mom, Shirley Affolter, who lost her cell phone before the storm. Then her landline went down. With nowhere to go, she hunkered down for the night. Before the storm, an evacuation vehicle had missed her on its route.

ENGLEWOOD, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO