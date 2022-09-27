ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

Teens Are Getting Into Vapes and Weed, Losing Interest in Booze and Other Drugs

Teens have been using less and less drugs over the past few decades, with two important exceptions, new research this week suggests. Reported levels of drug use have declined for most substances since the early 1990s, the study found, but rates of cannabis use and vaping have gone up. The findings also indicate that having less free time and greater parental supervision may help kids stay away from using drugs in the first place.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Study finds evangelical Christians were less likely to get COVID-19 vaccine after conversations with faith leaders

Evangelical Christians who sought information from their religious leaders about getting the COVID-19 vaccine were significantly less likely to be vaccinated, while evangelicals who spoke with a health care provider about the vaccine were more likely to be vaccinated, according to a new Virginia Commonwealth University-led study involving a survey of 531 self-identified evangelical Christians in the U.S.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Dover#Introduce Yourself#Restrooms#Pee#Genetics#Linus College#American#Stig
MedicalXpress

Young children who see parents consume alcohol form gender-specific perceptions of drinking

Young children's exposure to their mothers' and fathers' drinking influences their perceptions of who consumes alcohol, with "vast implications" for their own future use, a new study suggests. The study, in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, provides compelling evidence of intergenerational transmission of drinking behaviors to children, including gender-based perceptions—the first time these effects have been demonstrated in children aged 4–8.
DRINKS
UPI News

Depression common in moms of kids with autism but doesn't worsen kids' behavior

While half of mothers of children with autism suffer symptoms of depression, a new study has discovered that did not raise the risk of behavioral problems for their kids. It was both a surprising and heartening finding, said first study author Danielle Roubinov, an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of California, San Francisco.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedPage Today

Depressive Symptoms in Moms Linked to Unhealthy Behaviors in Teens

Maternal depressive symptoms were associated with an increase in the number of unhealthy adolescent behaviors, a 15-year longitudinal study showed. While unhealthy behaviors were found to be common among adolescents in general, with two out of three engaging in at least one, higher levels of maternal depressive symptoms during a child's middle childhood and adolescence were associated with engagement in more unhealthy behaviors at 16 to 17 years of age, reported Laura Bechtiger, MSc, of the Jacobs Center for Productive Youth Development in Zurich, and colleagues.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
msn.com

Battling With Booze? Here's A Deeper Look At Ketamine for Alcohol Use Disorder

This article by Elisabetta Fato was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission. In the last decades, there has been a growing interest in psychedelics for the treatment of mood and behavioral disorders, among which are substance use disorders. Lately, the psychedelic compound ketamine is gaining particular attention...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Health Digest

What Is Sundowning And Is It A Sign Of Dementia?

If a loved one seems to be more confused or agitated toward the end of the day, it may be a sign of sundowning. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sundowning occurs as a symptom of dementia, and 20% of people who have Alzheimer's disease will experience sundowning. Some other behaviors of sundowning include insomnia, restlessness or pacing, violent outbursts, crying, or following someone around. Sundowning also can make people feel sad, anxious, or afraid. However, not all people who exhibit sundowning behavior have dementia (via Cleveland Clinic).
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

What position should I sleep in, and is there a ‘right’ way to sleep?

After 50 years of research, eminent Stanford University sleep researcher William Dement reportedly said the only solid explanation he knows for why we sleep is “because we get sleepy”. Even though sleep may be, as one researcher put it, “the only major behaviour in search of a function”, it clearly does matter for our health and wellbeing. But are we doing it right? What does the research say about sleeping position? Read more: On your back? Side? Face-down? Mice show how we sleep may trigger...
SCIENCE
thebossmagazine.com

High-Functioning People with Alcohol Disorder

Alcoholism does not necessarily depict life in ruin. The fact about alcoholism is that there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution. It seems different to various people. People typically imagine an alcoholic as someone who is perpetually intoxicated, constantly has a drink in hand, and whose life looks to unravel, but that’s not always the case.
HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder in Adults: What You Need to Know

Have you experienced challenges with concentration, impulsivity, restlessness, and organization throughout your life? Have you ever wondered whether you might have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)? Although ADHD is well known as a condition that affects children, many adults also experience it. ADHD can be harmful to an individual’s social relationships and work and school performance, but effective treatments are available to manage the symptoms of ADHD. Learn about the signs and symptoms of ADHD and when to discuss it with your health care provider.
MENTAL HEALTH
macaronikid.com

Every Woman Goes Through Menopause at Some Point, Know How to Manage

Hot flashes, missed periods, and night sweats are part of my life now at 51. It is expected to experience these symptoms at my age. When you are in your 30s you don’t expect to have any of these symptoms but some women do. Luckily menopause is no longer a topic that is taboo among women and we are open to discussing symptoms with our doctors. Atrium Health offers some tips for speaking to your physician about any symptoms you may be experiencing.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

A Harm Reduction Model for Loss of Control Eating

Harm reduction for binge eating employs limits and boundaries for someone when they're most vulnerable to their old habits. Self-compassion is key to harm reduction strategies, as change evokes fear and the learning curve is slow. Removing the judgment of weight and size as an extrinsic measurement of “progress” can...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy