Women are shocking their boyfriends by showing them how tampons actually work
Menstrual taboos are as old as time and found across cultures. They've been used to separate women from men physically — menstrual huts are still a thing — and socially, by creating the perception that a natural bodily function is a sign of weakness. Even in today's world...
Teens Are Getting Into Vapes and Weed, Losing Interest in Booze and Other Drugs
Teens have been using less and less drugs over the past few decades, with two important exceptions, new research this week suggests. Reported levels of drug use have declined for most substances since the early 1990s, the study found, but rates of cannabis use and vaping have gone up. The findings also indicate that having less free time and greater parental supervision may help kids stay away from using drugs in the first place.
Study finds evangelical Christians were less likely to get COVID-19 vaccine after conversations with faith leaders
Evangelical Christians who sought information from their religious leaders about getting the COVID-19 vaccine were significantly less likely to be vaccinated, while evangelicals who spoke with a health care provider about the vaccine were more likely to be vaccinated, according to a new Virginia Commonwealth University-led study involving a survey of 531 self-identified evangelical Christians in the U.S.
STDs, drunk driving and quiet quitting: The end of the pandemic reveals an America acting out
Remote-work wars, crisis-level traffic deaths and STD infections, do-gooder fatigue, and mental health fears. Welcome to post-pandemic life.
Young children who see parents consume alcohol form gender-specific perceptions of drinking
Young children's exposure to their mothers' and fathers' drinking influences their perceptions of who consumes alcohol, with "vast implications" for their own future use, a new study suggests. The study, in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, provides compelling evidence of intergenerational transmission of drinking behaviors to children, including gender-based perceptions—the first time these effects have been demonstrated in children aged 4–8.
4 signs your child could have borderline personality disorder, according to a psychiatrist
If a teen shows self-harm, substance abuse, or reactive moods for more than a year, they may have BPD, Dr. Blaise Aguirre told Insider.
Depression common in moms of kids with autism but doesn't worsen kids' behavior
While half of mothers of children with autism suffer symptoms of depression, a new study has discovered that did not raise the risk of behavioral problems for their kids. It was both a surprising and heartening finding, said first study author Danielle Roubinov, an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of California, San Francisco.
Depressive Symptoms in Moms Linked to Unhealthy Behaviors in Teens
Maternal depressive symptoms were associated with an increase in the number of unhealthy adolescent behaviors, a 15-year longitudinal study showed. While unhealthy behaviors were found to be common among adolescents in general, with two out of three engaging in at least one, higher levels of maternal depressive symptoms during a child's middle childhood and adolescence were associated with engagement in more unhealthy behaviors at 16 to 17 years of age, reported Laura Bechtiger, MSc, of the Jacobs Center for Productive Youth Development in Zurich, and colleagues.
Battling With Booze? Here's A Deeper Look At Ketamine for Alcohol Use Disorder
This article by Elisabetta Fato was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission. In the last decades, there has been a growing interest in psychedelics for the treatment of mood and behavioral disorders, among which are substance use disorders. Lately, the psychedelic compound ketamine is gaining particular attention...
Study: Weaker Concealed Carry Laws Linked to Increase in Gun Crimes, Including in Ohio
The study suggests Ohio may experience more gun crimes by not screening out people who have been convicted of violent assaults from buying guns.
What Is Sundowning And Is It A Sign Of Dementia?
If a loved one seems to be more confused or agitated toward the end of the day, it may be a sign of sundowning. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sundowning occurs as a symptom of dementia, and 20% of people who have Alzheimer's disease will experience sundowning. Some other behaviors of sundowning include insomnia, restlessness or pacing, violent outbursts, crying, or following someone around. Sundowning also can make people feel sad, anxious, or afraid. However, not all people who exhibit sundowning behavior have dementia (via Cleveland Clinic).
What position should I sleep in, and is there a ‘right’ way to sleep?
After 50 years of research, eminent Stanford University sleep researcher William Dement reportedly said the only solid explanation he knows for why we sleep is “because we get sleepy”. Even though sleep may be, as one researcher put it, “the only major behaviour in search of a function”, it clearly does matter for our health and wellbeing. But are we doing it right? What does the research say about sleeping position? Read more: On your back? Side? Face-down? Mice show how we sleep may trigger...
Is It Natural for Someone Who Is Quitting Drinking to Get Depressed?
I'm 70, my BFF is 50, and we have a good relationship. She's trying to stop drinking, and the last couple of days, she hasn't drank. Is it natural for a person who has been trying to stop drinking to get depressed and sleep all day? I'm worried about her mood, but she's been on 14 different antidepressants and none of them has worked.
High-Functioning People with Alcohol Disorder
Alcoholism does not necessarily depict life in ruin. The fact about alcoholism is that there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution. It seems different to various people. People typically imagine an alcoholic as someone who is perpetually intoxicated, constantly has a drink in hand, and whose life looks to unravel, but that’s not always the case.
I fought for my son. The school board told Biden's Justice Department to investigate me.
I fought for my son and the local school board told Biden's Justice Department to investigate me. I'm suing so that it doesn't happen to any other parents.
Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder in Adults: What You Need to Know
Have you experienced challenges with concentration, impulsivity, restlessness, and organization throughout your life? Have you ever wondered whether you might have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)? Although ADHD is well known as a condition that affects children, many adults also experience it. ADHD can be harmful to an individual’s social relationships and work and school performance, but effective treatments are available to manage the symptoms of ADHD. Learn about the signs and symptoms of ADHD and when to discuss it with your health care provider.
Every Woman Goes Through Menopause at Some Point, Know How to Manage
Hot flashes, missed periods, and night sweats are part of my life now at 51. It is expected to experience these symptoms at my age. When you are in your 30s you don’t expect to have any of these symptoms but some women do. Luckily menopause is no longer a topic that is taboo among women and we are open to discussing symptoms with our doctors. Atrium Health offers some tips for speaking to your physician about any symptoms you may be experiencing.
A Harm Reduction Model for Loss of Control Eating
Harm reduction for binge eating employs limits and boundaries for someone when they're most vulnerable to their old habits. Self-compassion is key to harm reduction strategies, as change evokes fear and the learning curve is slow. Removing the judgment of weight and size as an extrinsic measurement of “progress” can...
