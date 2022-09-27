Read full article on original website
Dinner lady forced to deny children school food because ‘there’s no money’
A dinner lady who works at a school in the north west of England said she was being forced to deny school lunches to around 10 to 15 children a day who do not have the money for food.The spiralling rate of inflation, burgeoning energy bills and food costs have left parents in dire financial straits, leaving many children to go hungry, she explains.The woman, who has not been named, was speaking at Tuesday (30 August) night’s Enough is Enough rally at Manchester cathedral when she broke down in tears describing the child poverty at her Lancashire school.“Just before the...
'My Children's School Reinstated Spanking, They're Afraid to Go to Class'
I believe it only fuels the fire of anger and resentment of children towards authority figures. It's treating aggression with aggression.
Students fight for gender-neutral homecoming court, district not reversing rules
A fight for inclusivity ends in disappointment for a student at L’Anse Creuse High School. The 12th grader and her mom have been pushing to make homecoming court gender neutral since July.
Emporia School Board issues statement on football team investigation
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Wednesday night meeting of the Emporia School Board touched on the ongoing investigation into the Emporia High School’s football team. During the meeting, Board of Education President Leslie Seeley gave the following statement regarding the parent’s concerns about the allegations of misconduct against the football team: The district continues to work […]
Former School Teacher of 30 Years Releases New Book to Help Children With Math Anxiety
Author and local teacher, Valerie D. Johnson, is thrilled to announce the release of her new children’s book, 1 2 3 Count with Me on Granddad’s Farm, which was written to ignite a love of math in all children. Since its August 2022 release, the book has ranked...
Alvin ISD celebrates opening of fourth high school with dedication ceremony
Principal Ashley Marquez receives the key to the building from board President Earl Humbird and the Alvin ISD board of trustees. (Courtesy Alvin ISD) Alvin ISD hosted hundreds at Iowa Colony High School on Sept. 27 to celebrate the opening of the district’s fourth comprehensive high school. The dedication ceremony featured performances from the new school’s choir and band as well as speeches from district officials. The 553,086-square-foot school started construction in summer 2019 and opened in August for the 2022-23 school year. www.alvinisd.net.
What Americans Don’t Understand About Teachers and Professors
This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. Last week, I asked readers to tell me what people don’t get about their job. In an economy with thousands of occupations and hundreds of sectors, and where many people within the same large company have no idea what their colleagues do all day, I thought hearing from dozens of people about the reality of their work would be valuable.
Law banning explicit books in schools isn't a book ban, proponent says
Andy Wells, President of the Missouri chapter of No Left Turn in Education, is a supporter of the recent bill banning sexually explicit materials in schools. He shared his perspective with KMOX.
Lindsay Unified Teacher Residency program provides path to teaching credential, masters in 1 year
A South Valley school district is taking action to recruit more educators through a new teaching pipeline program.
Reading & Math Scores Plummet for Elementary-Aged Kids Thanks to Pandemic
The National Center for Education Statistics is showing the biggest decline in math and reading in decades. When schools started to close in 2020, educators and parents feared it would be detrimental to students. Not only would kids lose their connection to peers, but everyone assumed education was bound to suffer for years to come. Now, a new report from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) is pinpointing exactly the areas we will need to overcome to get back on track.
DCPS encourages love of running
Daviess County Public Schools has been creating a love of running in students for approximately 20 years, and on Tuesday that tradition continued. Every fall, DCPS hosts four races at Panther Creek and Yellow Creek parks which are open to anybody in fifth grade and under. The races are not limited to schools within the district or Daviess County.
Opinion: The “Christian Agenda” Makes Life Difficult for Teachers
It used to be that if a student was misbehaving in a classroom, the teacher could look to the parents for assistance. Those days are long gone. Today, every parent seems to think that his or her child is always right and the teacher is always wrong. If a child comes home with a failing grade, the parent is likely to go in and scream at the teacher.
Almost 60% of secondary school students in public schools can identify fake news
More than half of Spain's Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO, in its Spanish acronym) students can distinguish between fake and real news. This is one of the conclusions of a study carried out by researchers from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) which analyzes Spanish public school students' approach to the media.
