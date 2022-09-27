Read full article on original website
viewpointsonline.org
Riverside saint put to rest
A safe space lost a champion. A jam-packed group of more than 200 dressed like they were either at Studio 54 or their Sunday best gathered to celebrate the life of the longtime owner of the Menagerie, an LGBTQIA2+ bar in downtown Riverside on Sept. 24. David St. Pierre, owner...
citynewsgroup.com
‘Jazz on the Rooftop’ Brings the Bayou to Downtown Riverside
“Oh, those Mardi Gras Nights!”, that’s the theme for this year’s 4th Annual Jazz on the Rooftop fundraising event hosted by the Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR). The annual event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Riverside City Hall’s Rooftop located at 3900 Main Street in Riverside.
newsmirror.net
Yucaipa baker becomes sought after cookie maker
When a plate holding a dozen cookies is placed before a person, the thought is usually not “How beautiful” but “How many shall I eat?”. If the plate of cookies was lovingly baked and decorated by Alexandria Seratt, the dilemma would be, “Hmm … I want two, but they are just too beautiful to eat.”
Pacific Airshow to bring thrilling family-friendly fun to Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach is gearing up for the Pacific Airshow this weekend and it's guaranteed to be jam-packed with excitement.
4newsplus.com
Phelan Phamily Phun Days Will Arrive This Saturday
Phelan Phamily Phun Days is almost here. Interested in entering the Parade or showing off your car in the Champagne Car Show? Go to www.phundays.com for applications, deadlines and more information on how to participate at the Phun Days’ events. Phelan Phamily Phun Days presented by the Phelan Gas Company returns to Phelan Road on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 9am to 5pm. This year’s event will be on Phelan Road between Sheep Creek Road and Malpaso Road. The Phun Days Parade, sponsored by Snowline School District, will take place between Valle Vista Road and Sheep Creek Road, beginning at 9am. The best site for viewing is next to the Phelan Sign across from Phelan Elementary School. The theme is “Honoring Our Past, Celebrating Our Future.” The Champaign Classic Car Show, sponsored by the Phelan Pinon Hills Community Services District returns with the open header and burn-out contests, always a favorite. There will be many activities for the kids in the Phun Zone, sponsored by Mills Hardware in Phelan, with several rides and games. Meet local vendors and exhibitors, enjoy great food from the Phun Days Food Court, and some great beer in the Coldwell Banker/Wrightwood Brewery Beer Garden. Raffle prizes donated by local businesses and the Tri-Community. There is plenty activities for the whole family to do throughout the day. And for your music entertainment, the Modd Rodds Band will be playing on the Dr. Marconnette, D.D.S. Stage between hometown contests; including pizza eating, musical chairs, animal imitations, raffles and more. You can find out more information at www. phundays.com.
Neighbors helping neighbors: Backstreet Restaurant in Riverside starts pay-it-forward project
A family-owned restaurant in Riverside has built up a lot of traditions over its half-century of service. But the new owner of Backstreet Restaurant has added another tradition to help customers and neighbors -- paying it forward.
highlandernews.org
“A-dough-able” and delicious desserts found at Uncle Chuang’s Bakery
Located at the University Village near campus, Uncle Chuang’s Bakery is one of Riverside’s hidden gems. Baked fresh every day, Uncle Chuang’s Bakery specializes in all sorts of baked goods such as ice cream sandwiches and savory and sweet breads. They also serve a variety of cake options for any special occasion, such as birthday parties, weddings and family gatherings.
highlandernews.org
Block Party is back in full swing with its first woman headliner
The annual event hosted by the Associated Student Programming Board fulfills students expectations despite a few set-backs. On Saturday, September 24th, ASPB left students satisfied with their Block Party experience. For many students, this was their first time at a Block Party with live music. With live performances and unique attractions, the event was worthy of combatting the Riverside heat.
mixonline.com
THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED DOCUMENTARY IMMEDIATE FAMILY TO BE FEATURED AT SELECT FILM FESTIVALS BEGINNING SEPTEMBER 30
September 27, 2022 – The powerhouse supergroup, The Immediate Family has announced their Fall tour dates beginning on November 12 in Santa Clarita, CA. The southern California run includes shows in Agoura Hills, Montclair, Santa Barbara and San Juan Capistrano. Tour dates are listed below with more to be added soon.
Knott's Berry Farm allows chaperones free entry for Halloween event
Guests 17 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection.
California man dies in apparent boating accident in Arizona
Authorities are investigating the death of a California man in an apparent boating accident on the Colorado River in northwestern Arizona.
hotelnewsresource.com
Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California
Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
Riverside County teen crochets her own special quinceañera dress
Fifteen-year-old Noemi Mendez of Cherry Valley says it took months for her to crochet her quinceañera dress. She says she hopes one day the dress will become part of her family's tradition.
foxla.com
These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California
LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
SoCal to see temperatures cool slightly starting Friday
Southern California will see cooler temperatures and morning fog on Friday and through the weekend.
Lightscape returns to the LA County Arboretum for the holidays
Lightscape—a trail of illuminated art installations—returns to the 127-acre Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden from Nov. 11 through Jan. 8. The illuminated trail will span one mile and feature new installations along an expanded trail. “In response to the success of its inaugural run, we are...
Man, Woman Killed Climbing Mountainside near Idyllwild Identified
A pair of climbers who died trying to scale a mountainside east of Idyllwild were identified Thursday as a man and woman from Huntington Beach.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool
Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
L.A. park closed after ‘aggressive mountain lion’ spotted, child attacked
Wildlife officials are warning the public of an “aggressive mountain lion” prowling around, prompting a park closure on Tuesday. Pico Canyon Park, which is located in Stevenson Ranch, has been temporarily closed until further notice, according to The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. The closure comes after a 7-year-old child was attacked […]
Man charged in hate attacks on women in SoCal
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A 25-year-old man has been charged with pepper spraying women in hate attacks in Southern California, prosecutors said Tuesday. Johnny Deven Young faces multiple charges including assault and illegal use of tear gas with enhancements for using a deadly weapon and hate crimes, the Orange County District Attorney’s office. Prosecutors […]
