Colton, CA

viewpointsonline.org

Riverside saint put to rest

A safe space lost a champion. A jam-packed group of more than 200 dressed like they were either at Studio 54 or their Sunday best gathered to celebrate the life of the longtime owner of the Menagerie, an LGBTQIA2+ bar in downtown Riverside on Sept. 24. David St. Pierre, owner...
RIVERSIDE, CA
citynewsgroup.com

‘Jazz on the Rooftop’ Brings the Bayou to Downtown Riverside

“Oh, those Mardi Gras Nights!”, that’s the theme for this year’s 4th Annual Jazz on the Rooftop fundraising event hosted by the Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR). The annual event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Riverside City Hall’s Rooftop located at 3900 Main Street in Riverside.
newsmirror.net

Yucaipa baker becomes sought after cookie maker

When a plate holding a dozen cookies is placed before a person, the thought is usually not “How beautiful” but “How many shall I eat?”. If the plate of cookies was lovingly baked and decorated by Alexandria Seratt, the dilemma would be, “Hmm … I want two, but they are just too beautiful to eat.”
YUCAIPA, CA
4newsplus.com

Phelan Phamily Phun Days Will Arrive This Saturday

Phelan Phamily Phun Days is almost here. Interested in entering the Parade or showing off your car in the Champagne Car Show? Go to www.phundays.com for applications, deadlines and more information on how to participate at the Phun Days’ events. Phelan Phamily Phun Days presented by the Phelan Gas Company returns to Phelan Road on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 9am to 5pm. This year’s event will be on Phelan Road between Sheep Creek Road and Malpaso Road. The Phun Days Parade, sponsored by Snowline School District, will take place between Valle Vista Road and Sheep Creek Road, beginning at 9am. The best site for viewing is next to the Phelan Sign across from Phelan Elementary School. The theme is “Honoring Our Past, Celebrating Our Future.” The Champaign Classic Car Show, sponsored by the Phelan Pinon Hills Community Services District returns with the open header and burn-out contests, always a favorite. There will be many activities for the kids in the Phun Zone, sponsored by Mills Hardware in Phelan, with several rides and games. Meet local vendors and exhibitors, enjoy great food from the Phun Days Food Court, and some great beer in the Coldwell Banker/Wrightwood Brewery Beer Garden. Raffle prizes donated by local businesses and the Tri-Community. There is plenty activities for the whole family to do throughout the day. And for your music entertainment, the Modd Rodds Band will be playing on the Dr. Marconnette, D.D.S. Stage between hometown contests; including pizza eating, musical chairs, animal imitations, raffles and more. You can find out more information at www. phundays.com.
PHELAN, CA
highlandernews.org

“A-dough-able” and delicious desserts found at Uncle Chuang’s Bakery

Located at the University Village near campus, Uncle Chuang’s Bakery is one of Riverside’s hidden gems. Baked fresh every day, Uncle Chuang’s Bakery specializes in all sorts of baked goods such as ice cream sandwiches and savory and sweet breads. They also serve a variety of cake options for any special occasion, such as birthday parties, weddings and family gatherings.
RIVERSIDE, CA
highlandernews.org

Block Party is back in full swing with its first woman headliner

The annual event hosted by the Associated Student Programming Board fulfills students expectations despite a few set-backs. On Saturday, September 24th, ASPB left students satisfied with their Block Party experience. For many students, this was their first time at a Block Party with live music. With live performances and unique attractions, the event was worthy of combatting the Riverside heat.
RIVERSIDE, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California

Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California

LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool

Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Man charged in hate attacks on women in SoCal

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A 25-year-old man has been charged with pepper spraying women in hate attacks in Southern California, prosecutors said Tuesday. Johnny Deven Young faces multiple charges including assault and illegal use of tear gas with enhancements for using a deadly weapon and hate crimes, the Orange County District Attorney’s office. Prosecutors […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

