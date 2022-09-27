ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

US runs past Canada into World Cup gold-medal game

SYDNEY (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 17 points and the United States raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43, advancing to the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. The Americans will face China, which edged Australia 61-59. The U.S. (7-0), which is on a record pace for points and margin of victory in the tournament, took control of the game early scoring the first 15 points. Canada (5-2) couldn’t recover. The Canadians will be trying for their first medal since 1986 when they won bronze.
BASKETBALL
MLB

The pair of brothers powering Team Brazil in Classic qualifier

Although they were briefly together in the Blue Jays system in 2017, brothers Tim and Christian Lopes haven't played baseball on the same team since their high school days back in Southern California. Until, well, this week ... when they both joined up with Team Brazil in the World Baseball Classic qualifiers.
MLB

Brazil, Argentina win Panama qualifier openers

The Panama City qualifier in Panama at Estadio Nacional Rod Carew is underway. The top two teams in this bracket will join Czech Republic and Great Britain as qualifiers in next year's World Baseball Classic. Every second of the Qualifiers will be available to stream live and for free no...
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Baseball Classic#Panama City#Czech Republic#Loser Game 3#Loser Game 4#Loser Game 8#Qualifiers
104.1 WIKY

ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic returns to tour play, wins in Tel Aviv

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic looked sharp in his first ATP match in 2 1/2 months as he rolled to a 6-0, 6-3 win over Spain’s Pablo Andujar on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Tel Aviv Open in Israel. The Serbian has eight aces among 29 winners and committed...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

Complete guide to the Classic's Panama qualifier

Six teams enter the Panama City qualifiers. Two will make it to the World Baseball Classic tournament in March 2023. And if it ends up being anywhere near as exciting as the European qualifiers in Germany, you'll want to be watching all week long. But who are the teams? And...
NFL
ESPN

CAS to hear appeal from Chile over Ecuador's World Cup place

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has granted an appeal by the Chilean football federation (FFCH) against FIFA's decision to allow Ecuador to play at the World Cup despite allegations they fielded an ineligible player, it said on Friday. World governing body FIFA dismissed an appeal earlier this month...
MLS
msn.com

Andre Blake relishes dueling with Lionel Messi in a Jamaica vs. Argentina showcase

HARRISON, N.J. — If the national team you play for fails to qualify for a World Cup, the next best thing is … well, there is no next best thing, really. But for Andre Blake and Jamaica, being Argentina’s last opponent before Lionel Messi and company head to Qatar was a big deal. So the Reggae Boyz had their A-team at Red Bull Arena on Tuesday, including their captain in net.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy