KTVZ
US runs past Canada into World Cup gold-medal game
SYDNEY (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 17 points and the United States raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43, advancing to the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. The Americans will face China, which edged Australia 61-59. The U.S. (7-0), which is on a record pace for points and margin of victory in the tournament, took control of the game early scoring the first 15 points. Canada (5-2) couldn’t recover. The Canadians will be trying for their first medal since 1986 when they won bronze.
MLB
The pair of brothers powering Team Brazil in Classic qualifier
Although they were briefly together in the Blue Jays system in 2017, brothers Tim and Christian Lopes haven't played baseball on the same team since their high school days back in Southern California. Until, well, this week ... when they both joined up with Team Brazil in the World Baseball Classic qualifiers.
MLB
Brazil, Argentina win Panama qualifier openers
The Panama City qualifier in Panama at Estadio Nacional Rod Carew is underway. The top two teams in this bracket will join Czech Republic and Great Britain as qualifiers in next year's World Baseball Classic. Every second of the Qualifiers will be available to stream live and for free no...
Soccer-Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt headlines Qatar exhibit during World Cup
Oct 1 (Reuters) - The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored his famous "Hand of God" goal will be on display as part of an exhibit that will open ahead of this year's World Cup, the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum said on Saturday.
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup 2022 Power Rankings: USMNT tumble after awful month; Brazil, Argentina the favorites
In 52 days' time the World Cup begins. For many of those competing in Qatar there will be no more international fixtures between now and their first game at the tournament. The time for experimentation, blooding fringe players and honing the starting XI is gone. Game faces on, we're in the big time now.
FIFA・
ESPN
Team USA routs Canada to reach FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup gold-medal game
SYDNEY -- Team USA wasn't pleased with how it played at times in its 33-point win Thursday over a gritty Serbia squad in the 2022 FIBA World Cup quarterfinals, no matter the final score. But in Friday's semifinal, the Americans didn't leave any ambiguity about how strong they're looking in...
104.1 WIKY
ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic returns to tour play, wins in Tel Aviv
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic looked sharp in his first ATP match in 2 1/2 months as he rolled to a 6-0, 6-3 win over Spain’s Pablo Andujar on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Tel Aviv Open in Israel. The Serbian has eight aces among 29 winners and committed...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Chile and Peru appeal against Fifa decision on Ecuador’s Byron Castillo
Chile and Peru have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against Fifa rulings on the eligibility of Ecuador's Byron Castillo. The Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) has asked for Ecuador be excluded from the World Cup and be replaced by Peru. Chile's football association has asked Cas to rule...
ESPN
Inaki Williams' Ghana decision sets stage for family's 'divided heart' at World Cup as brother Nico stars for Spain
LORCA, Spain -- Inaki Williams was in the tunnel at the little Francisco Artes Carrasco ground, squashed in among all the supporters and staff under the stands, when he found out what his kid brother had just done. Meanwhile, 1,051 km (roughly 620 miles) away, on the other side of...
US women win fourth straight gold at World Cup, top China
A'ja Wilson scored 19 points, Kelsey Plum added 17 and the United States beat China 83-61 to win its fourth consecutive gold medal at the women's World Cup
MLB
Complete guide to the Classic's Panama qualifier
Six teams enter the Panama City qualifiers. Two will make it to the World Baseball Classic tournament in March 2023. And if it ends up being anywhere near as exciting as the European qualifiers in Germany, you'll want to be watching all week long. But who are the teams? And...
NFL・
ESPN
CAS to hear appeal from Chile over Ecuador's World Cup place
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has granted an appeal by the Chilean football federation (FFCH) against FIFA's decision to allow Ecuador to play at the World Cup despite allegations they fielded an ineligible player, it said on Friday. World governing body FIFA dismissed an appeal earlier this month...
ESPN
Independiente del Valle's Sudamericana quest a classic 'David vs. Goliath' test vs. Sao Paulo
The only thing standing between complete Brazilian domination of South American club football is a tiny club from the outskirts of the Ecuadorian capital. For the third consecutive year, the final of the Copa Libertadores will be an all-Brazilian affair. Last year the final of the Copa Sudamericana was also between two teams from Brazil.
China tops host Australia 61-59 to reach gold-medal game
SYDNEY (AP) — The Chinese team lifted coach Zheng Wei up, tossing her in the air after pulling off a thrilling victory over Australia. China is now guaranteed its first medal in the women’s World Cup since 1994 after the 61-59 win over the Opals on Friday night in the semifinals.
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Esteban Cambiasso finishes team goal
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Argentina's master class in sharing the ball. How stacked was this quartet at...
FIFA・
msn.com
Andre Blake relishes dueling with Lionel Messi in a Jamaica vs. Argentina showcase
HARRISON, N.J. — If the national team you play for fails to qualify for a World Cup, the next best thing is … well, there is no next best thing, really. But for Andre Blake and Jamaica, being Argentina’s last opponent before Lionel Messi and company head to Qatar was a big deal. So the Reggae Boyz had their A-team at Red Bull Arena on Tuesday, including their captain in net.
NFL・
