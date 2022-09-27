Read full article on original website
“Skin, underwear, spacious,” was designer Yasuko Furuta’s signature three-word dictum this season. Her mantras often raise more questions than they answer. You’d be forgiven for anticipating something unexpectedly racy from Furuta after reading it. But that wouldn’t be her style. Instead, the additional skin on show was a hint of a bicep seen through the slashed sleeves of a tailored jacket, or a halter-neck top cut from shirting fabric and twisted to reveal just a little bit more shoulder. The underwear details, meanwhile, came in the form of lace and cotton bustiers that peeked out from behind low-cut tops. Furuta’s interpretation of the ongoing skin-baring trend was about celebrating sensuality rather than anything overtly risqué.
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
No Sesso Turned The Lens Inward for its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
As CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph’s No Sesso label has been on a steady rise to the top of the fashion industry. Their previous collection cleared the path for them to receive the aforementioned honor, and for Spring/Summer 2023, the co-designers have turned the lens inward as they look toward the future.
‘Cheek Prints’ Land on Circular Sofa Covers
At the recent London Design Festival, Israel-based digital textile production company Kornit Digital debuted a new product partnership designed to improve the circularity of upholstered furnishings. The company collaborated with furniture startup Cozmo and London design studio Raw-Edges to create a line of digitally printed custom sofa covers dubbed “Cheek Prints.” The covers were designed to allow consumers to easily and affordably extend the life of their upholstered furniture, reducing waste. “The ability to transform a generic fabric with custom prints creates a sofa that can change with the owner’s tastes and provides a lifetime of value,” said Phil Oakley, director of...
Palm Angels Announces Its Three-Piece Collaboration With Vault by Vans
Know for being the more elevated category within the variety of Vans‘ sub-labels, Vault by Vans has captured the hearts of many over the course of the year for its cornucopia of striking collaborations. Throughout 2022, we’ve seen the imprint link with the likes of Brain Dead and CDG for new collections, and now it’s welcoming Palm Angels to join in on the action. The contemporary streetwear brand has prepared luxe takes of the Sk8-Hi VLT LX, Sk8- Mid VLT LX and the Old Skool LX, all of which nod to the freedom and individuality that’s found in skate culture.
Pure Salt Interiors and Momeni Announce First Rug Collaboration
Pure Salt Interiors, the Newport Beach-based interior design studio and Shoppe known for its clean, coastal, and naturally-inspired designs, is proud to announce its first rug line with Momeni, a heritage family-owned manufacturing business known for its innovative, high-quality, impeccably designed rugs. The Pure Salt for Momeni Rug Line will launch at High Point Market, the largest home furnishings industry trade show in the world, in October 2022 with 17 exclusive rugs in sizes ranging from 2’x8’ to 10’x14’. Prices range from $368 to $8698.
Gucci’s ‘Twinsburg’ Collection Was Full of Horror Movie References — and the Holding Hands Trend
There will be plenty of memes to come from Gucci’s “Twinsburg” collection. From the obvious “twinning” mentions to jokes about the faux pas of showing up to a party wearing the same look as someone else, to Macbeth quotes and boundless Halloween references of the frocked twin girls in the scariest scene of Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” the Italian brand’s Friday runway extravaganza at Milan Fashion Week is sure to keep circulating through social media this fall. But the show also highlighted a movement that has fast become one of the biggest trends in everyday street style: holding hands. For the spring...
Away Taps Ashish, Palomo Spain and Vaquera for Latest Designer Collection
Having worked with Sandy Liang, Tia Adeola and Ji Won Choi for the previous release, Away has now tapped Ashish, Palomo Spain and Vaquera to join the latest installment of its Designer Collection. The collaboration features some of the luggage brand’s bestselling core styles, including the Bigger Carry-On and Sling...
Acne Studios Showcases a Twisted Wedding Party for SS23 Collection
Acne Studios celebrated its 10-year anniversary with Jonny Johansson’s Spring/Summer 2023 showcase at Paris Fashion Week. Taking this season to new heights, the Swedish brand hosted a romantic affair at the city’s Palais de Tokyo. The contemporary art space was adorned with beds draped in pink silk sheets, handmade shell-encrusted candelabras and an entirely pink runway to welcome the collection.
Leon Bridges Teams With Wrangler on Denim Collection
Leon Bridges is continuing his partnership with Wrangler with a new denim collection. The Grammy-winning musician has teamed with the fashion brand for a denim collection in celebration of Wrangler’s 75th anniversary. The 29-piece collection includes women’s and men’s pieces including jeans, jackets, tops and other styles.
A Specially Curated Alaïa Sale Is Coming to a Secret Parisian Boutique
The beauty of a fashion archive is the history behind the pieces themselves, not just their design or quality. In the case of a coy Alaïa sale in Paris that opens today, the story is just as much about the sale and store itself as the clothes. To kick off Paris Fashion Week, consultant Dryce Lahssan of the not-so-hidden-hidden boutique of Lahssan Paris on 24 Rue Molière and the curator and archivist Sophia Elizabeth of the vintage hub @thespaghettiarchives are hosting a sale of seven pieces by Azzedine Alaïa.
The Hundreds Celebrates the Legacy of Frida Kahlo With an Exclusive Capsule Collection
Frida Kahlo’s artwork has inspired many a generation and continues to leave an impact on today’s cultural landscape; from her iconic look to her ornate style. Her non-traditional approach to art has been profound and is currently being celebrated by pioneering streetwear brand The Hundreds. The community-focused brand...
Chewy launches cozy 'Coastal Grandmother' collection for pets, inspired by TikTok trend
If you hadn’t heard, Coastal Grandmother is the latest fashion trend to have swept social media. The aesthetic, inspired by Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give (but honestly, it’s pretty representative of the wonderful Oscar winning actress in pretty much any of her movies), is rooted in minimalism and the simplicity of living beside the sea.
Head Backstage to Han Kjøbenhavn's Futuristic SS23 Collection
Danish label Han Kjøbenhavn dove deep into the darkness with its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, “Searching for Shadows” at Milan Fashion Week. The assortment of avant-garde ensembles took on an ephemeral aesthetic as models waited amidst lush greenery backstage. “Shadows are what we think of it to be....
Color High: Exquisite Jewelry
What makes a gem precious? There are only four gemstones that get that distinction: diamonds, sapphires, emeralds and rubies. According to geologists, these stones possess the minerals that combine the highest degrees of beauty, hardness, durability and rarity. Precious stones in jewelry have fascinated mankind since the dawn of time. Before written language or even the spoken word, there was jewelry. British archaeologist Archibald Campbell Carlyle said of primitive man, “The first spiritual want of a barbarous man is decoration.” But jewelry is more than a mere ornament, a flash of cash or historical heirloom in a museum or gathering dust in a safe. Jewelry symbolizes...
IMC Announces Q4 Market Wednesday Calendar
International Market Centers (IMC) will close out AmericasMart Atlanta’s 2022 Open Year Round schedule with two Market Wednesday events for sourcing and networking on October 5 and December 7. “Market Wednesdays are important components of the AmericasMart Open Year Round calendar, and we’re delighted to offer Atlanta’s design and...
Deadfellaz and Wrangler Bring Vintage Denim To Web3
Legendary JPEG-turned-media-company Deadfellaz is teaming up with iconic denim brand Wrangler® to bring a vintage fashion staple to the mystical world of web3. Earlier this month, the two companies dropped a choose-your-own-adventure interactive storyline created by “The Horde” (the Deadfellaz community). The storyline determined the outcome of a digital comic strip (see below) drawn by conceptual artist Leon Lee.
ASICS' latest running shoes are inspired by the Japanese phrase "shinrin-yoku"
The NATURE BATHING Collection features ASICS’ most popular running shoes turned into road/trail hybrids
Guerlain’s New $17,000 Perfume Is a Literal Work of Art
As Guerlain’s L’Heure Bleue fragrance celebrates its 110th orbit, the brand is partnering with the Yves Klein Foundation and releasing 37 limited-edition 1.5-liter bottles of the emblematic eau de parfum—but this time as a high-concentration extrait de parfum. The partnership connects two singularities. First, there’s that arresting Yves Klein blue—formally known as International Klein Blue, or IKB. The artist described his signature color as possessing no dimensions whatsoever (believing that blue expands beyond the confines of all other colors). Equally unique is L’Heure Bleue, a powdery blend of resinous amber, bergamot and faint florals that debuted the same year that the...
