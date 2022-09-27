Read full article on original website
furninfo.com
Pure Salt Interiors and Momeni Announce First Rug Collaboration
Pure Salt Interiors, the Newport Beach-based interior design studio and Shoppe known for its clean, coastal, and naturally-inspired designs, is proud to announce its first rug line with Momeni, a heritage family-owned manufacturing business known for its innovative, high-quality, impeccably designed rugs. The Pure Salt for Momeni Rug Line will launch at High Point Market, the largest home furnishings industry trade show in the world, in October 2022 with 17 exclusive rugs in sizes ranging from 2’x8’ to 10’x14’. Prices range from $368 to $8698.
Engadget
Amazon's first QLED Fire TVs offer better picture quality and an ambient mode
When Amazon introduced its Fire TV Omni line last year, it mostly offered affordable sets oriented toward budget-conscious consumers. At its fall hardware event today, the company announced two new models with QLED panels. Priced at $800 and $1,100 for 65- and 75-inch 4K models, the Omni QLED TVs feature "up to" 96 local dimming zones, support for Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10 Plus Adaptive. Those are features that should significantly improve the picture quality the new sets can offer over their predecessors.
CNBC
Google adds new search features to try to give users the 'vibe' of a city or neighborhood
Google held its third annual Search On event Wednesday, where it launched more image-heavy search result options. Users may see visual stories and short videos from visitors to a city and tips on things to do. Google said users will be able to zoom into a neighborhood and a restaurant to "get a feel for what it might be like."
TechCrunch
Google to launch its image and text-based ‘Multisearch Near Me’ local search feature in the U.S.
The capability builds on Google’s A.I.-powered “multisearch” feature introduced in April, which let users combine a photo and text to craft custom searches, initially around shopping for apparel. For instance, you could search Google using a photo of a dress but then type in the word “green” to limit search results to just those where the dress was available in that specific color.
TechCrunch
Google turns to machine learning to advance translation of text out in the real world
“Often it’s that combination of the word plus the context — like the background image — that really brings meaning to what you’re seeing,” explained Cathy Edwards, VP and GM of Google Search, in a briefing ahead of today’s announcement. “You don’t want to translate a text to cover up that important context that can come through in the images,” she said.
Amazon’s new Echo dot devices come with built-in temperature sensors, and you can pre-order them now
Amazon announced a bevy of new products at its annual hardware event yesterday afternoon, revealing a Kindle you can write on, an updated Fire TV cube and four new Echo Alexa-enabled smart speakers, some of which are available to pre-order now.The company revealed a new 5th generation Echo dot and Echo dot with clock, as well as a new white version of the Echo studio, plus a software update for the existing Echo studio.One of the most interesting items on Amazon’s agenda was a new device called the halo rise, which is a bedside clock, lamp and sleep tracker all-in-one....
CNET
Within Sells AR Reading App Wonderscope to Amira Learning
Mixed-reality company Within said Thursday it has sold Wonderscope, its augmented-reality reading app for Apple devices, to Amira Learning. Both Wonderscope and Amira Learning's technology listen to students reading aloud. With Wonderscope, reading out loud unlocks steps in an immersive AR story. With Amira, it's a way for its technology to assess and assist in reading mastery.
itechpost.com
Google Lens Multisearch Feature Will Roll Out to More Users This Year
Earlier this year, Multisearch arrived in the U.S. as a beta. This Google Lens feature allows users to search images and text simultaneously. Now, according to The Verge, Google will be expanding Multisearch to more than 70 global languages in the coming months. The company made the announcement at its Search On event on Wednesday.
TechCrunch
Amazon expands Eero line and introduces Internet Backup
Amazon says that the Eero PoE 6 can go almost anywhere Ethernet cable can be pulled, including mounted on walls or ceilings. As for the Eero PoE Gateway, it’s Amazon’s first device with 10 Gigabit Ethernet, delivering what one would assume is a speedy wired experience. Both new...
Phone Arena
Google reiterates cool new features coming to Google Maps
Google is teasing new features that are coming to Google Maps including Immersive View. Using a combination of Artificial Intelligence, Street View, and aerial images, this feature is designed to take you into an area that you're planning to visit (using your phone's screen), add the current weather and traffic, and even allow you to virtually enter a store or a restaurant. With Immersive View, you can get used to the restaurant you have reservations for and even know what to expect in terms of the size of the crowd.
itechpost.com
Google Maps 'Immersive View' Now Includes 250 Global Landmarks
Traveling is made easier as Google Maps now offers photorealistic views of more than 250 landmarks through 'Immersive View.'. Chris Phillips, Google Geo CEO, claims that the improved 3D Immersive View feature allows users to get a 'vibe check' of a destination before the visit, according to The New York Times.
Google Maps shows us why its new immersive views are better
Google Maps is getting a ton of brand new updates including immersive mode, live view, and a vibe check.
The Verge
Here’s how to preorder (almost) all of Amazon’s latest tech
In the span of one hour, Amazon absolutely flooded the zone with a litany of product announcements. Thankfully, we were ready; we flooded our respective zone with stories covering the new Kindle Scribe, the smarter, more capable Fire TV Cube, and a lot more. If you’re wondering when you can...
daystech.org
Nreal brings its Air AR glasses to the US, now with iOS support
Nreal has launched its Air augmented actuality glasses within the US, and now they play properly with iOS. The firm’s Nreal Air glasses have been obtainable within the UK since May. When it launched, the glasses featured Android assist and will mirror the screens of laptops however anybody within the Apple ecosystem was unnoticed of the AR social gathering.
furninfo.com
IMC Announces Q4 Market Wednesday Calendar
International Market Centers (IMC) will close out AmericasMart Atlanta’s 2022 Open Year Round schedule with two Market Wednesday events for sourcing and networking on October 5 and December 7. “Market Wednesdays are important components of the AmericasMart Open Year Round calendar, and we’re delighted to offer Atlanta’s design and...
Business Insider
Amazon's latest smart home lineup features new Ring, Blink, Echo, and Eero devices — here's a full breakdown
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon announced several new smart home products and features during a launch event on September 28. Highlights include a new Ring camera with radar sensors and Echo Dots that act like Eero Wi-Fi satellites. There's also a new...
reviewed.com
How to pre-order all of the new Amazon smart home devices
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Amazon unveiled plenty of new Alexa-enabled smart home devices at its fall hardware event on Wednesday, Sept. 28. In addition to new Alexa skills and features, and continued support for Matter, a smart home protocol aimed at unifying smart devices and ecosystems, Amazon announced a new generation of Echo Dot speakers and over-the-air audio improvements to existing smart speakers like the Echo Studio.
protocol.com
Amazon’s latest trick turns a smart display into a TV set
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Thursday, we’re taking a closer look at some of the announcements Amazon made at its fall hardware event. Also: Within is selling Wonderscope, and the surprising secret behind QR codes. What’s...
ZDNet
Lenovo's new ThinkReality VRX headset is an all-in-one gateway to the enterprise Metaverse
Lenovo's new ThinkReality VRX headset is an effort to do for the enterprise what Meta's Quest line has done for the consumer market: create an easy-to-use, self-contained VR ecosystem that anyone can jump right into. The new unit features a highly adjustable halo-style head strap designed to make it comfortable...
protocol.com
Google adds Stadia to the Google graveyard
Google is shutting down its Stadia cloud gaming service, nearly three years after its launch and roughly 18 months since the company shut down its internal game development division. In a blog post, Stadia chief Phil Harrison said the platform "hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected so...
