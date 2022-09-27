Read full article on original website
Related
Gatik’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat, Recognized on the Inc. 2022 Female Founders 100 List
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics is proud to announce that the company’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat has made Inc.’s 2022 Female Founders 100 List. This accomplishment comes hot on the heels of Kumavat being named to the 2022 Automotive News Rising Stars list and being named one of Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 40 under 40. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005860/en/ Gatik’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat, Recognized on the Inc. 2022 Female Founders 100 List. (Photo: Business Wire)
furninfo.com
IMC Announces Q4 Market Wednesday Calendar
International Market Centers (IMC) will close out AmericasMart Atlanta’s 2022 Open Year Round schedule with two Market Wednesday events for sourcing and networking on October 5 and December 7. “Market Wednesdays are important components of the AmericasMart Open Year Round calendar, and we’re delighted to offer Atlanta’s design and...
mytotalretail.com
Joel Bines, Managing Director, AlixPartners | Total Retail Tech 2022
This video features a keynote, 6 Strategies for Transforming Your Business to Thrive in Today’s 'Me-Centric' Consumer Revolution, delivered by Joel Bines, managing director at AlixPartners, at Total Retail Tech 2022 in Nashville. Let’s face it: Today’s consumers have revolted against the marketplace status quo. They’re now in charge,...
ffnews.com
Twenty7tec announces raft of new senior appointments
Leading mortgage technology provider Twenty7tec today announces that it has made a number of senior appointments following the acquisition of Bluecoat Software. Nathan Reilly has been appointed as Director of Customer Relationships, with responsibility for all existing customers across both the mortgage and wealth markets. Josh Skelding has been promoted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mytotalretail.com
The Startup Challenge | Total Retail Tech 2022
This video features the Startup Challenge session from Total Retail Tech 2022 in Nashville. Startup presenters included Chris Silver, Co-Founder and CEO, BambuMeta; Ileana Del Risco, CEO, Modi; and Nicole Phillips, Co-Founder and CEO, Qatch. Judges included Vanathy Lakshmi, Vice President, Product and Experiences, JCPenney; Erica Fortune, Senior Vice President, E-Commerce, Big Lots; and Kaitlin Hutchinson, General Manager, Summer Water, Winc. The session was moderated by Sucharita Kodali, Vice President, Principal Analyst, Forrester.
accesslifthandlers.com
Global Rental Alliance launches member brochure
The Global Rental Alliance (GRA), a networking organisation for equipment rental associations that was formed in 2003 to promote rental worldwide, is publishing a “Members of the Global Rental Alliance” brochure. The brochure is available on the GRA website: https://globalrentalalliance.org/members-of-the-global-rental-alliance-brochure/. Prepared with the help of the GRA members,...
Comments / 0