Conference to celebrate Sonoma County community health workers
The Sonoma County Department of Health Services is hosting a conference to celebrate the community health workers and promotoras in Sonoma County for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. “During the pandemic, these health workers were at the frontlines guiding and connecting the community to the complex network of the...
Refurbishment Work Underway for Suisun Marsh Salinity Control Gates
The Department of Water Resources (DWR) refurbished the first of three 95,000-pound radial gates that help reduce saltwater intrusion into the Suisun Marsh in Solano County. The work took place at the Suisun Marsh Salinity Control Gate Facility, which has operated since the late 1980s. The project is part of a multi-year effort to remove, refurbish, and reinstall the massive gates at this facility.
