Public Safety

1 Grizzlies player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp

The Memphis Grizzlies are a team that’s on the rise, filled with young, hungry players who are only getting better. The Grizzlies proved that they belong with the NBA’s elites last season, pushing the eventual champions Golden State Warriors to a hard-fought six-game series. Led by the 23-year old Ja Morant, who is filled to the brim with confidence that he thought the Grizzlies should have knocked off the Warriors, the Grizzlies will be assured of their hopes of staying at the top of the Western Conference entering training camp.
Report: Celtics seeking permission for reunion with former assistant coach

The Celtics are seeking permission from the Clippers to talk to former assistant coach Jay Larranaga about rejoining the team and serving on Joe Mazzulla’s staff, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Larranaga spent nine years in Boston before joining the Clippers in 2021. If Larranaga were to rejoin...
USC 5-star freshman Vince Iwuchukwu had cardiac arrest in July; not medically cleared to play

USC football is doing really well. Meanwhile, USC basketball is dealing with a significant complication several weeks before the start of the new hoops season. Vince Iwuchukwu was Andy Enfield’s latest high-profile big-man recruit. Following Onyeka Okongwu and Evan Mobley — two top-six NBA draft picks from the past few years — Iwuchukwu was next in line as an elite frontcourt force who would give USC length, defense, rebounding, and an imposing presence which would enable the rest of the roster to focus on wing and perimeter defense. This is part of the Enfield formula, which has worked very well for the Trojans in recent years. USC made the Elite Eight in 2021 and won the most games in a single season in program history in 2022. Getting that anchor big man and surrounding him with complementary role players who can defend and pass has been a winning equation for USC.
Independent panel: Memphis Tigers basketball coach Penny Hardaway did not violate NCAA rules in providing benefits to prospective student-athletes

An Independent Accountability Resolution Process hearing panel concluded that Memphis Tigers men's basketball coach Penny Hardaway didn't violate NCAA rules when he provided benefits to three prospective student-athletes because of his long-standing philanthropy in Memphis, according to a decision released on Tuesday. The IARP panel ruled that Memphis failed to...
Lakers Announce Darvin Ham’s Coaching Staff For 2022-23 Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have revealed Darvin Ham’s coaching staff for the 2022-23 season, naming Chris Jent, Jordan Ott, J.D. DuBois, Schuyler Rimmer and Zach Peterson as the team’s new assistants. The four coaches join Phil Handy, Dru Anthrop, and Jon Pastorek on Ham’s staff. Jent most...
Auburn's Bruce Pearl in second tier of college basketball coach rankings

In a recent article released by The Athletic ($), Dana O'Neil and Brian Hamilton detail a tier list of college basketball coaches, with seven tiers (eight if you count tier 2B) narrowed down to coaches that fit a specific criteria (coaches from Power Six schools, any coach from a non-power conference who has been to the NCAA Tournament or won a regular-season conference title in the last three years, etc.)
College Basketball World Reacts To Memphis Punishment News

More than two years after initiating its investigation into Memphis men's basketball, the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) issued its ruling. The probe determined that the program committed four Level II and five Level III NCAA violations. Yet the team will not receive any major sanctions after getting cleared of all four Level I accusations.
Drew Timme Q&A: Talking with Gonzaga basketball's All-American senior

His return to Gonzaga was one of the biggest stories of the college basketball offseason. There’s the All-American package of talent on the court. There’s the extremely profitable and marketable mustache. There’s his cool persona, but a badass personality that kicks his team into another gear when they need it.
The Latest on Jay Larranaga Potentially Rejoining the Celtics' Coaching Staff

After nine years as a Celtics assistant coach, when the franchise hired Ime Udoka as Brad Stevens' successor, Jay Larranaga departed for a spot on Tyronn Lue's Clippers coaching staff. In light of Udoka's suspension for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policy, Will Hardy, Boston's top assistant a...
How Joe Mazzulla Explained Celtics’ Interest In Former Assistant Coach

On Tuesday, it was reported the Boston Celtics expressed interest in the possible return of one familiar face — former assistant coach Jay Larranaga — which prompted the organization to request permission to speak with the current Los Angeles Clippers coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Following...
Auburn Basketball Notebook: Tigers open preseason practices

AUBURN, Alabama — It’s been almost a decade, but Bruce Pearl is still able to find some enjoyment in his team’s schedule every September. Since 2013, when the NCAA allowed basketball programs to begin preseason practices two weeks earlier than the previous early October date, Pearl has always been pleased with the extra time he gets with his players. This year’s Auburn team brought in four newcomers that Pearl and his staff were able to “get my hands on” just under two months out from the season opener.
