USC football is doing really well. Meanwhile, USC basketball is dealing with a significant complication several weeks before the start of the new hoops season. Vince Iwuchukwu was Andy Enfield’s latest high-profile big-man recruit. Following Onyeka Okongwu and Evan Mobley — two top-six NBA draft picks from the past few years — Iwuchukwu was next in line as an elite frontcourt force who would give USC length, defense, rebounding, and an imposing presence which would enable the rest of the roster to focus on wing and perimeter defense. This is part of the Enfield formula, which has worked very well for the Trojans in recent years. USC made the Elite Eight in 2021 and won the most games in a single season in program history in 2022. Getting that anchor big man and surrounding him with complementary role players who can defend and pass has been a winning equation for USC.

