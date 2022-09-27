Read full article on original website
faytechcc.edu
FTCC to hold Youth Dental Health Fair on Oct. 15
Fayetteville Technical Community College is proud to work with our community partners to host a free Youth Dental Health Fair on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Horace Sisk Gymnasium. Students from FTCC’s Dental Hygiene and Dental Assisting programs will provide free dental screenings for children ages...
Homecoming services upcoming
On Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Roseboro, N.C. Men’s Ministry will be hosting Family
wkml.com
Fayetteville Area Weather Cancellations and Delays for Ian
Update: As of Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Ian is beginning to move out of Florida and we begin to look at impacts on North Carolina. See our coverage of that here. We expect more closures and delays to be announced today, so check back to this page frequently. 1:15 p.m....
North Carolina family with children diagnosed with rare genetic disorder urges community to participate in blood drive
Yash Krishnan and his little sister Ira were born with an extremely rare genetic condition that makes children susceptible to cancer.
Fayetteville, Cumberland County officials make special preparations for Hurricane Ian
First responders are making special preparations in Cumberland County and Fayetteville ahead of the severe weather coming Friday.
WECT
Local governments respond to Hurricane Ian, state of emergency declared in Pender and Columbus counties
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking local information...
Cumberland County man doing his part to prepare his town should Hurricane Ian strike
Eastover resident Virgil Dotson was a victim of Hurricane Florence and now he's chopping and donating wood to his church for residents to use in case of power outages.
Four people plead guilty in North Carolina ballot probe of 2016 and 2018 elections
RALEIGH, N.C. — Four people pleaded guilty on Monday to misdemeanors for their roles in absentee ballot fraud in rural North Carolina during the 2016 and 2018 elections. The convictions stemmed from an investigation that in part resulted in a do-over congressional election. Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway accepted...
Roaches & mouse droppings: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Sept. 27)
One Triangle restaurant this week scored a 73.5%, a C grade.
North Carolina elementary school teacher touched student inappropriately, sheriff’s office says
A student at Coker-Wimberly Elementary School reported inappropriate touching by a teacher to their parents that led to an arrest, the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon.
‘This is ridiculous’: Goldsboro home not repaired 6 years after Hurricane Matthew
With Hurricane Ian’s potential to impact North Carolina this week, survivors of recent hurricanes are watching closely as they question why it’s taking so long to repair and rebuild their homes.
cbs17
Why does Fayetteville rank as one of worst cities in US for disabled people?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Is Fayetteville one of the nation’s worst cities for people with disabilities?. One website seems to think so. Personal finance site WalletHub.com ranked the Cumberland County city 175th out of the nation’s 182 largest cities for people with disabilities. The website evaluated 34...
'Totally violated': Fayetteville community upset at unannounced construction of gas regulator system
A community in Fayetteville is outraged that a gas company suddenly built a distribution system near their homes without warning.
WITN
Suspect named, reward offered in Monday’s Duplin County murder
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have named a suspect in Monday’s deadly shooting in Duplin County. There is a $1,000 reward being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Antonio Hodges. The 44-year-old Goldsboro man is wanted for the murder of Vincent Woodley, Jr. Woodley was...
WRAL
In Cumberland County, a reminder how devastating hurricane floods can be
On Pennystone Drive, homeowners are still rebuilding after Hurricane Matthew with the threat of future flooding still to come. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
columbuscountynews.com
Delays and Closings from Hurricane Ian
We will bring you Hurricane Ian closings and delays as soon as they become available. Email your closings with a contact number to crystalfaircloth@columbuscounty.news. • The Columbus County Emergency Operations Center has been activated. If you have any non emergency needs call 910.640.2208. For all emergencies call 911. • Whiteville...
Goldsboro police investigating after four shot
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police said four people were shot Tuesday night. Police responded just after 11 p.m. to the 1200 block of Olivia Lane in reference to a report of a shooting. Police discovered four people had been shot. Three were found at the scene while a fourth person was taken to the […]
cbs17
2 wanted after man killed in targeted Cumberland County shooting, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified a Hoke County man killed in a late-night shooting in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified the man as Jermaine Hailey, 32 of Raeford. Deputies say Hailey was shot multiple times at around 11:50 p.m. Monday in...
WITN
Four injured in Tuesday night shooting in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina police officers are looking for those involved in a Tuesday night shooting that sent four people to the hospital. Goldsboro police were called 1200 block of Olivia Lane around 11 p.m. after receiving a tip from a ShotSpotter alert. When they arrived they found...
wcti12.com
Man shot, killed in Mt. Olive, law enforcement searching for suspect
DUPLIN COUNTY — Officials with the Duplin County Sheriff's Office said a man was found shot near Reyes Verdin Lane in Mt. Olive. It happened Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at 3:08 p.m. Law enforcement said they found 33-year-old Vincent Edward Woodley Jr. with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS tried to...
