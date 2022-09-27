ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

faytechcc.edu

FTCC to hold Youth Dental Health Fair on Oct. 15

Fayetteville Technical Community College is proud to work with our community partners to host a free Youth Dental Health Fair on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Horace Sisk Gymnasium. Students from FTCC’s Dental Hygiene and Dental Assisting programs will provide free dental screenings for children ages...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wkml.com

Fayetteville Area Weather Cancellations and Delays for Ian

Update: As of Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Ian is beginning to move out of Florida and we begin to look at impacts on North Carolina. See our coverage of that here. We expect more closures and delays to be announced today, so check back to this page frequently. 1:15 p.m....
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WECT

Local governments respond to Hurricane Ian, state of emergency declared in Pender and Columbus counties

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking local information...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WITN

Suspect named, reward offered in Monday’s Duplin County murder

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have named a suspect in Monday’s deadly shooting in Duplin County. There is a $1,000 reward being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Antonio Hodges. The 44-year-old Goldsboro man is wanted for the murder of Vincent Woodley, Jr. Woodley was...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Delays and Closings from Hurricane Ian

We will bring you Hurricane Ian closings and delays as soon as they become available. Email your closings with a contact number to crystalfaircloth@columbuscounty.news. • The Columbus County Emergency Operations Center has been activated. If you have any non emergency needs call 910.640.2208. For all emergencies call 911. • Whiteville...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Goldsboro police investigating after four shot

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police said four people were shot Tuesday night. Police responded just after 11 p.m. to the 1200 block of Olivia Lane in reference to a report of a shooting. Police discovered four people had been shot. Three were found at the scene while a fourth person was taken to the […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Four injured in Tuesday night shooting in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina police officers are looking for those involved in a Tuesday night shooting that sent four people to the hospital. Goldsboro police were called 1200 block of Olivia Lane around 11 p.m. after receiving a tip from a ShotSpotter alert. When they arrived they found...
GOLDSBORO, NC

