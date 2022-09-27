Marie (Gurskey) Muehlbauer, 85 of Lake Havasu City AZ., formally of Prairie du Chien, passed away peacefully Sept 12, 2022 with her loving daughter Carole by her side. She was born in Merrill Jan. 16, 1937 the daughter of Peter and Grace Gurskey. Marie married her loving husband, Marvin Muehlbauer in Merrill on June 23, 1956. Together they owned and operated CarQuest Auto Parts of Prairie du Chien for 25+ years. Marie was a proud, lifelong member of the Lions Club International. In the early days, she served as an eye-runner, helping to transport organs for implantation to those in need from PDC to Madison. In 2007, she was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. This award is the highest honor of recognition to acknowledge, an individual's dedication to humanitarian service by the Lions Club International Foundation. She was the secretary of the local chapter of Lions Club for many years and loved helping out with the Lake Havasu City's Balloon Fest every year. In Marie's spare time she loved working in her rose and gladiolas garden and taking great pride in the large blooms she produced yearly. She had a love of reading, Danielle Steel being her favorite, knitting, and crocheting. She spent countless hours volunteering at her local church doing whatever needed to be done. Most of all she loved collecting snowman and angels throughout the years. Her snowman collection reached over 5,000 from all over the US, in all shape and colors. Along with her snowman collection she had 700 angels that she treasured as well.

