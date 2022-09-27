John J. Gillitzer, 89 of Prairie du Chien passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bluff Haven in Prairie du Chien. He was born May 16, 1933, the son of Aloysius and Anna (McNamara) Gillitzer. John married Norma Check on April 30, 1956, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Prairie du Chien. He worked at General Motors in Janesville before going to work on the farm in rural Prairie du Chien in 1959. He also worked at the FS fertilizer plant and as a welder for Bituma for several years. John was an active member of the Rural Bridgeport and Prairie du Chien Fire Department for 55 years and served as fire chief for the last 23 years of his career with the department. He was also an officer of the County Fire Association. John hosted the Crawford County Dairy Breakfast twice and was very active in his community. He won numerous awards for this service including the Century Farm Award, State Corn Picking Champion, Crawford County Conservation Award, and the State Eagle Fire Fighter Award. He enjoyed coon hunting, playing cards, watching baseball, welding, and telling good stories about growing up. John was a great whistler; you always knew where he was by the sound of his whistle. John’s wife, Norma, preceded him in death on April 10, 2022.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO