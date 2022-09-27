ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Robert 'Bob' Rodenberg

Robert “Bob” Rodenberg, age 66, of Garnavillo, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. He was born on March 15, 1956, in Guttenberg, the son of LeVerl and Ilo (Nuehring) Rodenberg. Bob graduated from Garnavillo Community Schools in 1974 and received a bachelors of arts in aviation from the University of Dubuque in 1979.
GARNAVILLO, IA
John J. Gillitzer May 16, 1933 - September 24, 2022

John J. Gillitzer, 89 of Prairie du Chien passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bluff Haven in Prairie du Chien. He was born May 16, 1933, the son of Aloysius and Anna (McNamara) Gillitzer. John married Norma Check on April 30, 1956, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Prairie du Chien. He worked at General Motors in Janesville before going to work on the farm in rural Prairie du Chien in 1959. He also worked at the FS fertilizer plant and as a welder for Bituma for several years. John was an active member of the Rural Bridgeport and Prairie du Chien Fire Department for 55 years and served as fire chief for the last 23 years of his career with the department. He was also an officer of the County Fire Association. John hosted the Crawford County Dairy Breakfast twice and was very active in his community. He won numerous awards for this service including the Century Farm Award, State Corn Picking Champion, Crawford County Conservation Award, and the State Eagle Fire Fighter Award. He enjoyed coon hunting, playing cards, watching baseball, welding, and telling good stories about growing up. John was a great whistler; you always knew where he was by the sound of his whistle. John’s wife, Norma, preceded him in death on April 10, 2022.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
Man rescued out of Cedar River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:33 pm, Emergency crews were dispatched to the 12th Ave Bridge SW for a report of a man in the river. Crews arrived to find a middle-aged male who had fallen in the river and was unable to get out on his own. The male was able to make his way to a bridge piling and hold on until the arrival of help.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Dubuque Fire at Residence

The Dubuque Fire Department responded to a report of light smoke at a residence on Elm Street Wednesday morning around 7 am. Firefighters discovered light smoke coming from a third-story window. Firefighters gained entry and woke up the occupant of the residence, who was sleeping, and removed the man and his dog. No injuries were reported. The resident of the place was smoking in bed.
DUBUQUE, IA
Waterloo man recovering after being shot Wednesday morning

500 Iowa Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to help hurricane victims. The Iowa Red Cross sent 500 volunteers down to southwest Florida to help people devastated by Hurricane Ian. USDA nomination for Iowan advances in Congress. Updated: 5 hours ago. The nomination for an eastern Iowa native to work...
WATERLOO, IA
Firefighters Put Out Combine Fire In Northeast Iowa Field

Harvest is underway which means not only will there be more heavy machinery moving around the roadways, but there is an increased chance of field fires as well. Tuesday afternoon the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for a combine fire. Firefighters arrived at the call in a field at 2962 185th St to find a combine that was partly engulfed in flames.
SUMNER, IA
Man arrested after alleged Dubuque Dunkin’ Donuts armed robbery

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was arrested in Maquoketa after police alled that he robbed a Dubuque Dunkin’ Donuts while displaying a gun on Thursday morning. At around 5:14 a.m., Dubuque Police said that they were sent to a report of an armed robbery at the Dunkin’ location at 2660 Dodge Street. The person allegedly involved was described as a white male that entered the store, showed a handgun, and then demanded money. He then fled the store in a red Chrysler 200 with an undisclosed sum, according to police.
DUBUQUE, IA
Man wanted on 12 outstanding warrants arrested in Anamosa

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshals with the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force said they arrested a man wanted on one federal warrant and 11 local warrants on Wednesday in Anamosa. Officials said 29-year-old Gabriel De Trace Taylor was wanted by the FBI for possession of a firearm by a...
ANAMOSA, IA
Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases

DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
IOWA STATE

