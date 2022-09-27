Read full article on original website
Related
guttenbergpress.com
Robert 'Bob' Rodenberg
Robert “Bob” Rodenberg, age 66, of Garnavillo, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. He was born on March 15, 1956, in Guttenberg, the son of LeVerl and Ilo (Nuehring) Rodenberg. Bob graduated from Garnavillo Community Schools in 1974 and received a bachelors of arts in aviation from the University of Dubuque in 1979.
guttenbergpress.com
John J. Gillitzer May 16, 1933 - September 24, 2022
John J. Gillitzer, 89 of Prairie du Chien passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bluff Haven in Prairie du Chien. He was born May 16, 1933, the son of Aloysius and Anna (McNamara) Gillitzer. John married Norma Check on April 30, 1956, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Prairie du Chien. He worked at General Motors in Janesville before going to work on the farm in rural Prairie du Chien in 1959. He also worked at the FS fertilizer plant and as a welder for Bituma for several years. John was an active member of the Rural Bridgeport and Prairie du Chien Fire Department for 55 years and served as fire chief for the last 23 years of his career with the department. He was also an officer of the County Fire Association. John hosted the Crawford County Dairy Breakfast twice and was very active in his community. He won numerous awards for this service including the Century Farm Award, State Corn Picking Champion, Crawford County Conservation Award, and the State Eagle Fire Fighter Award. He enjoyed coon hunting, playing cards, watching baseball, welding, and telling good stories about growing up. John was a great whistler; you always knew where he was by the sound of his whistle. John’s wife, Norma, preceded him in death on April 10, 2022.
Concerts, Comedy & Fall Festivals – Eastern Iowa October Events
October is going to be a busy month here in Iowa! Here are some of the big events happening in Eastern Iowa and beyond:. Wednesday, September 28th through Saturday, October 1st. Greater Ottumwa Park in Ottumwa. Featuring live music, BINGO, a parade, food, drinks, and more. Dates/Times. Thursday, September 29th...
Another Huge Eastern Iowa Flea Market is Happening in October
The Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show in Monticello, IA was a roaring success. It was one of the largest flea markets in Iowa, and from the social media buzz I saw, it didn't disappoint!. It was the first year the event was held in Monticello after 37 years...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Man rescued out of Cedar River
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:33 pm, Emergency crews were dispatched to the 12th Ave Bridge SW for a report of a man in the river. Crews arrived to find a middle-aged male who had fallen in the river and was unable to get out on his own. The male was able to make his way to a bridge piling and hold on until the arrival of help.
Cedar River Bridge in Cedar Rapids Will Soon Close For the Winter
[UPDATED THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 9:30 a.m. after receiving updated information from the City of Cedar Rapids]. If you thought the road construction season in Cedar Rapids was about to end, you thought wrong. The city has announced one of the city's bridges over the Cedar River will be closing to traffic early next week.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Fire at Residence
The Dubuque Fire Department responded to a report of light smoke at a residence on Elm Street Wednesday morning around 7 am. Firefighters discovered light smoke coming from a third-story window. Firefighters gained entry and woke up the occupant of the residence, who was sleeping, and removed the man and his dog. No injuries were reported. The resident of the place was smoking in bed.
Stately Manor Near Cedar Rapids, Iowa Haunted By a Ghost Called ‘The Joker’
A former asylum near Cedar Rapids, Iowa is said to be haunted by the spirits of former residents. The Des Moines Register recently outlined nine of the creepiest Iowa ghost stories, and one of them was especially interesting to me. It's titled, 'The Joker,' and here's what the article says:
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Waterloo man recovering after being shot Wednesday morning
500 Iowa Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to help hurricane victims. The Iowa Red Cross sent 500 volunteers down to southwest Florida to help people devastated by Hurricane Ian. USDA nomination for Iowan advances in Congress. Updated: 5 hours ago. The nomination for an eastern Iowa native to work...
Firefighters Put Out Combine Fire In Northeast Iowa Field
Harvest is underway which means not only will there be more heavy machinery moving around the roadways, but there is an increased chance of field fires as well. Tuesday afternoon the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for a combine fire. Firefighters arrived at the call in a field at 2962 185th St to find a combine that was partly engulfed in flames.
KGLO News
Osage man accused of missing Mason City woman’s murder waives right to speedy trial, now set for April
OSAGE — An Osage man charged with the murder of a missing rural Cerro Gordo County woman in 2021 will now be tried next year. 23-year-old Nathan Gilmore was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on August 22nd in connection with the death of 29-year-old Angela Bradbury. Bradbury went...
KCRG.com
Dubuque man charged with child endangerment after dragging man 50 yards with his vehicle
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 26th, 2022, officials responded to a residence in the Super 20 mobile home park for a welfare check. Dispatch advised responding officers that a victim reported her son was taken from her by her former boyfriend, but that he left the area after leaving her son on the ground.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Man arrested after alleged Dubuque Dunkin’ Donuts armed robbery
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was arrested in Maquoketa after police alled that he robbed a Dubuque Dunkin’ Donuts while displaying a gun on Thursday morning. At around 5:14 a.m., Dubuque Police said that they were sent to a report of an armed robbery at the Dunkin’ location at 2660 Dodge Street. The person allegedly involved was described as a white male that entered the store, showed a handgun, and then demanded money. He then fled the store in a red Chrysler 200 with an undisclosed sum, according to police.
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of September 27th:. Friday, September 30th at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 6th at 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. Thursday, October 20th at 7 p.m. Wooly's in...
KCRG.com
Dubuque community continues to mourn loss of three teenagers, law enforcement launches week-long project to crack down on speeding
Plan on another sunny and dry Fall day. Look for highs into the lower 60s. Man hits platelet donation milestone but donation center says they need more donations ahead of Hurricane Ian. They have 130 thousand active donors over the last two years -- only 31 of those have donated...
cbs2iowa.com
Passenger dies after police chase, crash in Chickasaw County on Monday
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after the car they were in led police on a chase and crashed. Curtis Williams was driving on Highway 63 when police tried to pull him over. Williams lost control trying to turn onto an exit ramp. The...
KCRG.com
Man wanted on 12 outstanding warrants arrested in Anamosa
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshals with the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force said they arrested a man wanted on one federal warrant and 11 local warrants on Wednesday in Anamosa. Officials said 29-year-old Gabriel De Trace Taylor was wanted by the FBI for possession of a firearm by a...
Great Jones County Fair Announces First 2 Country Acts of 2023
The Great Jones County Fair in Monticello, Iowa has a reputation for booking some of the biggest country acts each year. And you can expect more of the same in 2023. Join 103.3 WJOD in welcoming Jon Pardi and special guest Russell Dickerson to the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello Saturday, July 22, 2023.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
cbs2iowa.com
Parents of three teenagers killed high speed crash want to you to slow down
The parents of three Dubuque teens killed in a crash this past summer want you to slow down and stop driving distracted. Iowa State Patrol is starting a week-long project to try and keep more people from dying in crashes. 251 Iowans have been killed in crashes so for this...
Comments / 0