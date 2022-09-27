CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Already in the market for a police chief, Charlottesville will be looking for a new fire chief soon. Not even two years serving as Charlottesville’s fire chief, Hezedean Smith issued a letter to staff that he’s leaving to become fire chief in Polk County, FL. While the letter doesn’t say when his last day will be, Mayor Lloyd Snook tells NBC29 it will be sometime in mid-October.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO