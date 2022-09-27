Read full article on original website
Hezedean Smith leaving as Charlottesville fire chief
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Already in the market for a police chief, Charlottesville will be looking for a new fire chief soon. Not even two years serving as Charlottesville’s fire chief, Hezedean Smith issued a letter to staff that he’s leaving to become fire chief in Polk County, FL. While the letter doesn’t say when his last day will be, Mayor Lloyd Snook tells NBC29 it will be sometime in mid-October.
Two shot in 10th & Page neighborhood
On 9/28/22 at approximately 2:40PM, Charlottesville Police officers responded to a shots fired report at the 900th block of Anderson St. The incident involved 2 male victims, both appearing to be in stable condition. They are currently being transported to UVA hospital for further examination and treatment. This is an ongoing investigation; when additional information is available, a subsequent update will be published.
