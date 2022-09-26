Read full article on original website
Kirkus Reviews
Anthony Bourdain Bio Draws Criticism From Family
Friends and family of Anthony Bourdain are criticizing a forthcoming biography of the late chef and author, saying it’s filled with inaccuracies about his life, the New York Times reports. The book in question is Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain, which Simon & Schuster...
The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel review – putting women back in the picture
The Royal Academy of Art has never hosted a solo exhibition by a woman in their main space. The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and held its first major solo exhibition by a female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, in 2020. The first edition of EH Gombrich’s supposedly definitive The Story of Art featured no female artists in its first edition in 1950 – and one woman in its 16th edition. In 2015, the curator and art historian Katy Hessel “walked into an art fair and realised that, out of the thousands of artworks before me, not a single one was by a woman”.
Lasse Marhaug plays enthusiastically with others. During the last three decades, the Norwegian noise musician, avant-pop producer, and provocative graphic designer has worked on around 1,000 albums. Admittedly, many of these records were relatively low-stakes affairs, straight-to-tape live sets that he mastered or one-off rendezvous eked out in tiny editions. But Marhaug is also a repeat collaborator with Jenny Hval, having co-produced Blood Bitch and Apocalypse, girl, and the creative foil for Kelly Lee Owens’ LP.8. His erstwhile group Jazzkamer made some of the century’s most indispensable metal investigations, too, pushing minimalism to maximum intensity. Despite that torrent of material, Marhaug rarely issues proper solo albums—just one, 2010’s punishing exploration All Music at Once, during the last dozen years. He thrives, it seems, on an exchange of ideas, the heat of feedback.
Debbie Bzdyl and the power of art
"With Each New Day" is a series Debbie is working on now. It is titled "On The Edge Of Morning."Debbie Bzdyl. On a recent trip to Paris, I met Debbie Bzdyl. Debbie is an award-winning abstract artist, working in acrylic and mixed media. Her artwork is in private and public collections throughout the United States.
Male artists dominate galleries. Our research explored if it’s because ‘women don’t paint very well’ – or just discrimination
In the art world, there is a gaping gender imbalance when it comes to male and female artists. In the National Gallery of Australia, only 25% of the Australian art collection is work by women. This is far better than the international standard where roughly 90% of all artworks exhibited in major collections are by men. The most expensive painting by a female artist – Georgia O’Keeffe’s Jimson Weed/White Flower No. 1 – does not even rank among the 100 most expensive paintings ever sold. Why is women’s art valued so much less than art by men? Some economists have suggested the...
Legendary Choreographer and Artist Ralph Lemon Wins Whitney Biennial’s $100,000 Bucksbaum Award
Ralph Lemon, an influential choreographer and conceptual artist, won the Whitney Museum’s $100,000 Bucksbaum Award, which goes to one artist in the Whitney Biennial every time the show is held. Lemon is best known for his highly abstract—and often intensely memorable—dances, which have earned him the respect of many artists and a MacArthur “genius” award. But at the Whitney Biennial, which this year was curated by David Breslin and Adrienne Edwards, he shook things up by showing abstract works within the museum’s galleries. For one of the biennial’s most idiosyncratic offerings, Lemon showed what the Whitney described as “hundreds of drawings from...
newbooksnetwork.com
The Women Who Transformed the National Gallery of Canada
Greg Marchildon interviews Diana Nemiroff. As a former curator of contemporary and modern art at the National Gallery of Canada and former director of the Carleton University Art Gallery, and an adjunct professor of art history at both Carleton University and the University of Ottawa, she was well placed to write this definitive history of the transformation of the National Gallery of Canada from the 1960s to the 1990s. As result of the leadership of three remarkable women directors, the National Gallery of Canada has become one of the great art galleries in the world housed in a striking building that has become a landmark in the National Capital Region. The end result is a remarkable cultural history of the visual arts through the lens of the most important art gallery in the country.
Bard College Will Place a New Emphasis on Indigenous Art After ‘Transformational’ $50 M. Gift
Bard College, home to the Center for Curatorial Studies, has made a major investment in the study of Native American and Indigenous art history. The school has announced a “transformational” endowment gift from the Gochman Family Foundation that will be used to establish a Center for Indigenous Studies. The gift will also support the appointment of the school’s first Indigenous Curatorial Fellow. Meanwhile Bard’s American Studies Program will be renamed American and Indigenous Studies to “more fully reflect continental history,” according to the school. Bard has partnered with Forge Project, a Native-led initiative whose campus hosts an artist residency, lending collection, and exhibition space,...
Veteran Collector Chara Schreyer Discusses Her Latest Book, Highlighting a Collection Rich in ‘Artists Who Have Changed the Course of Art History’
A lifelong collector with a master’s in art history from the University of California, Berkeley, Chara Schreyer, the daughter of Holocaust survivors who built a real estate empire in California, has published two books on her collection. Art House (2016) showcases how the collection, which includes works by Marcel Duchamp, Robert Gober, Louise Nevelson, and many others, is installed across her five homes. The recently released Making Strange (DelMonico Books) takes the works “out of those houses and brings them together in a new curatorial dialogue … [to] reside together for a moment as a merry band of sisters and...
Islamic Scholarship Fund Launches Muslim Centered Writers’ Lab
The Islamic Scholarship Fund will launch its inaugural Muslim Centered Writers’ Lab. The organization says the initiative is designed to give more opportunities to Muslim screenwriters to be at the center of their stories. It will take place from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2022, and was made possible with support from Extracurricular and The Black List. The fund’s leadership says it is undertaking the lab because there is a correlation between how Muslims are represented on the screen and how they are perceived in public. “Media representation is integral to helping reduce stereotypes and marginalization that so many communities face,”...
The father of television grew to hate his own invention — until one miraculous day
The year was 1957, the game show was called "I've Got A Secret" and the guest had a most mysterious and ominous name: Dr. X. Since the premise of "I've Got A Secret" was that contestants had to guess an unknown fact about the show's guests (Dr. X was joined that night by a popular comedian, Buster Keaton), the contestants immediately probed Dr. X for details. When one of them asked if he invented a machine that is painful when used, the soft-spoken Dr. X cracked up the audience by replying, "Yes, sometimes it's most painful."
Chainsaw Carvers Turn Wood into Art on Competition Series A Cut Above
Chainsaw carving is a true one-of-a-kind art form. In A Cut Above, you’ll get to witness 12 of the best carvers from around the world re-imagine ordinary wood logs into jaw-dropping works of art. Don’t miss the premiere on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 10P ET/PT only on Discovery.
