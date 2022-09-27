Tuesday feature: The fiber-optic era is about to begin in Wellington and at least 3 companies want your business

Read full article on original website
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington police notes: Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022
Wellington Police notes: Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. •7:44 a.m. Non-Injury accident involving vehicles driven by a juvenile male, 17, Wellington, and juvenile female, 17, Wellington. •7:44 a.m. A juvenile male, 17, Wellington, was issued a Notice to Appear for disobeying stop sign. •8:03 a.m. Officers investigated a theft at Wellington...
KAKE TV
'If you're planning to visit Florida please wait': Kansas hurricane survivor gives warning
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Donna Motl has survived at least one hurricane just as strong as Ian, and she wants to pass one an important message: if you're planning to visit Florida anytime soon, please wait. "It's not a good time to even think about anyway, because there's so many...
KAKE TV
Aircraft evacuate to McConnell from Hurricane Ian
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Aircraft that were evacuating due to Hurricane Ian landed at McConnell Air Force Base today. Nine KC-46A Pegasus aircraft arrived at McConnell Sept. 29, from the 916th Air Refueling Wing, an Air Force Reserve unit stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C. "Ian is expected...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Zoo announces death of ‘American Cream Draft Horse’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo announced the death of one of its animals on Wednesday. The zoo said, Shasta, an American Cream Draft Horse, died after struggling with health issues over the past month. Shasta arrived at the zoo in 2003, she was five months old. The...
Air Force announces $45.8M order for Textron Aviation Defense
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The U.S. Air Force has announced a contract for Textron Aviation Defense in Wichita. It says a country that partners with the U.S. is purchasing Beechcraft T-6C Texan II aircraft. The Air Force did not reveal the name of the country or the number of planes in the order. However, it […]
sumnernewscow.com
Cowley College Sumner Campus’ Boots and Black Tie Gala kickoff fundraising for future NIRA-sanctioned rodeo team
— With Cowley College’s Board of Trustees recently approving the addition of a NIRA-sanctioned rodeo team at its Sumner Campus, more than 150 people attended the Boots and Black Tie Gala fundraising kickoff at the Sumner Campus in Wellington. The event featured a social hour, dinner, and a presentation...
Wichita’s new ‘road diet’ fad: Redone street has arrows pointing drivers into a river
Wichita takes out traffic lanes and installs gigantic asphalt median for no good reason. | Opinion
KWCH.com
Kansas family who recently moved to Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian
Husband and wife disaster responders Pat and Lori Loney, from Derby, will...
sumnernewscow.com
Help wanted: Emergency Medical Technician for City of Wellington
Do you want to be a Paramedic but have no experience or training? No worry! Wellington Fire/EMS will pay for your Paramedic training while you work in return for a 2-year commitment. After completion of Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) class, medical physical, drug test and functional testing, you can start work immediately. Wellington Fire/EMS will work with you to enroll in a Paramedic class. EMT tuition reimbursement is available after hire. Call Tim Hay at 620-326-7443 for more information or apply at www.cityofwellington.net.
Sedgwick County Department of Aging and CAIRN Health offering to help pay for glasses for people 60 and older
The Sedgwick County Department on Aging and CAIRN Health are offering up to $500 per person to buy glasses.
classiccountry1070.com
Drivers license restoration program getting started in Wichita
Wichita’s Municipal Court is starting a program to help people in restoring their suspended driver’s licenses. The program is modeled after a similar effort in Durham, North Carolina, which was aimed at helping people remove obstacles to employment and housing. Municipal Court Administrator Nathan Emmorey outlined the program...
Former Kansan hunkers down ahead of possible Hurricane Ian flooding
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While there is concern over Hurricane Ian causing massive waves on the coast of Florida, one former Kansan who retired in central Florida is already taking action for possible floods. “We have heard it could be a big issue. That’s the way we understand it,” said former Sedgwick County Sheriff Robert […]
sumnernewscow.com
Gary Dean Edwards, 77, Lakewood, Colo.: June 16, 1945 – Sept. 15, 2022
Gary Dean Edwards died Sept. 15, 2022 in Lakewood, Colo. at 77. Gary was born June 16, 1945, in Wellington, the son of John Forrest Edwards and Helen (Friend) Edwards. Gary grew up on a farm in the Cicero Community and graduated from Wellington High School Class of 1963. Gary...
KAKE TV
Former Wichita residents brace for Hurricane Ian
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As Floridians brace for the storm, former Kansans are preparing for their first hurricane. Two former Wichita residents tell us they boarded up their windows and stocked up on food and gas as they hunker down for Hurricane Ian. “It's scary, your family's safety is something...
New restaurant going up near Aloft hotel off K-96 to be run by a familiar local operator
Details are scarce, but it appears that Anchor owner Schane Gross will be in charge.
Traffic rerouted after gas line break
Emergency crews blocked off Murdock Street near Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital Thursday.
AOL Corp
Mural at historic Wichita building to be removed, stored until new home is found
A mural that has been in the lobby of the Eaton Place in downtown Wichita will be moved to a new location. The mural had been slated to be demolished Monday. But the property manager allowed creator Steve Murillo and several others to come in and work on removing the two-story art piece on Monday, Murillo said.
sumnernewscow.com
Nicole Payne of Wellington accused of embezzling $45,138 from Sumner Communications
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — Nicole Renee Payne, 41, of Wellington, has been charged with two felony counts after allegedly embezzling $45,138.89 from Sumner Cable Communications. Sumner County Attorney Larry Marczynski has filed a criminal complaint charging Payne of theft (between $25,000 and $100,000), a level 7 felony,...
KWCH.com
NASA spacecraft closes in on asteroid for head-on collision
The Wichita State University Board of Trustees approved funding for the first two phases of the renovation of Cessna Stadium. Themes of a rally in Wichita was to celebrate Cedric Lofton's life, bring attention to his case and seek accountability. City of Wichita addresses concerns with WPD property and...
Police: Fatal accident in south Wichita
Police are investigating a fatal accident in south Wichita. It happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at Broadway and MacArthur.
