Tuesday feature: The fiber-optic era is about to begin in Wellington and at least 3 companies want your business

Do you want to be a Paramedic but have no experience or training? No worry! Wellington Fire/EMS will pay for your Paramedic training while you work in return for a 2-year commitment. After completion of Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) class, medical physical, drug test and functional testing, you can start work immediately. Wellington Fire/EMS will work with you to enroll in a Paramedic class. EMT tuition reimbursement is available after hire. Call Tim Hay at 620-326-7443 for more information or apply at www.cityofwellington.net.

WELLINGTON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO