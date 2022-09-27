(Story in progress) Sports News: Wellington golfers win again, WHS tennis team finishes 7th in TOC, South Sumner keeps rolling…

Read full article on original website
sumnernewscow.com
Sports News roundup: WHS girls golf, tennis, volleyball, cross country, Sumner County football and WMS tennis
(Updated 10:30 a.m. Wednesday) by Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — The following is the latest news for Wellington girls golf, Wellington girls tennis, Sumner County football, WHS volleyball, Wellington cross country, and Wellington Middle School girls tennis. WHS Girls Golf. The Wellington High School girls golf team made it...
sumnernewscow.com
Cowley College Sumner Campus’ Boots and Black Tie Gala kickoff fundraising for future NIRA-sanctioned rodeo team
— With Cowley College’s Board of Trustees recently approving the addition of a NIRA-sanctioned rodeo team at its Sumner Campus, more than 150 people attended the Boots and Black Tie Gala fundraising kickoff at the Sumner Campus in Wellington. The event featured a social hour, dinner, and a presentation...
sumnernewscow.com
Conway Springs’ Brayden Kunz is named Big Cheese Athlete of the Week
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — Brayden Kunz, a Conway Springs junior for the Cardinal football team, has been named Big Cheese Athlete of the Week. Kunz went wild as a running back giving Conway Springs its first victory of the year — a 43-13 throttling against Medicine Lodge.
KWCH.com
Kansas family who recently moved to Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian
Wichita police, college students develop app to improve communication with officers. The partnership between the WPD and the WSU students created the app called “PD Share,” which helps to remove communication barriers. Updated: 2 hours ago. Husband and wife disaster responders Pat and Lori Loney, from Derby, will...
KAKE TV
'If you're planning to visit Florida please wait': Kansas hurricane survivor gives warning
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Donna Motl has survived at least one hurricane just as strong as Ian, and she wants to pass one an important message: if you're planning to visit Florida anytime soon, please wait. "It's not a good time to even think about anyway, because there's so many...
Injury crash leads to two more crashes in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An injury crash in north Wichita on Thursday, Sept. 29, led to two more crashes. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the first crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on westbound Kansas Highway 96, .2 miles east of Hydraulic. The KHP says a 39-year-old man from Emporia was driving a 2008 […]
Wichita’s new ‘road diet’ fad: Redone street has arrows pointing drivers into a river
Wichita takes out traffic lanes and installs gigantic asphalt median for no good reason. | Opinion
KAKE TV
'We’re trying to come up with stuff to do while we're stuck': Student from Andover bracing for Hurricane Ian
GAINSVILLE, Fla. (KAKE) - An Andover student is bracing for her first hurricane. She’s a student at the University of Florida in Gainsville which is in the path of Hurricane Ian. “I bought a flashlight and candles,” said Korynn Haetten. Korynn Haetten is from Andover rooming with three...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Zoo announces death of ‘American Cream Draft Horse’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo announced the death of one of its animals on Wednesday. The zoo said, Shasta, an American Cream Draft Horse, died after struggling with health issues over the past month. Shasta arrived at the zoo in 2003, she was five months old. The...
sumnernewscow.com
Tuesday feature: The fiber-optic era is about to begin in Wellington and at least 3 companies want your business
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — Wellington parents hear it constantly. Older teenagers, especially the ones home from college, ask why the Internet is so slow. But it isn’t just them. Remote workers, movie streamers, and especially gamers running tasks that require significant data notice internet speeds slower than they see in metro areas.
kfdi.com
Wichita man dies after south side collision
Police are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian incident that killed a Wichita man early Tuesday. Officers said a man in a motorized wheelchair was going north on Broadway when he was hit by an eastbound pickup at MacArthur. That happened around 7:30 a.m Tuesday. 68-year-old Charlie Jones was taken to a hospital,...
Former Kansan hunkers down ahead of possible Hurricane Ian flooding
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While there is concern over Hurricane Ian causing massive waves on the coast of Florida, one former Kansan who retired in central Florida is already taking action for possible floods. “We have heard it could be a big issue. That’s the way we understand it,” said former Sedgwick County Sheriff Robert […]
New customer kiosk to help with common County Annex questions
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County taxpayers can now get their questions answered at a new kiosk in the outer lobby of the Reno County Annex. The kiosk has information about all departments located in the annex and can be very helpful in reviewing items required by the various departments.
Wichita band flirted with success. 40 years later, these ‘nerds’ are having a moment
The so-called “dean of American rock critics” called them a “great lost American band.” Their fans refuse to let them die.
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington police notes: Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022
Wellington Police notes: Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. •7:44 a.m. Non-Injury accident involving vehicles driven by a juvenile male, 17, Wellington, and juvenile female, 17, Wellington. •7:44 a.m. A juvenile male, 17, Wellington, was issued a Notice to Appear for disobeying stop sign. •8:03 a.m. Officers investigated a theft at Wellington...
sumnernewscow.com
Sumner County Court Docket: Sept. 29, 2022 report
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — The following is a list of criminal court complaints recently filed by the Sumner County Attorney’s office. These are formal charges introduced into the Sumner County District Court system. The suspects listed in the complaint have not been tried by a judge or jury unless specified otherwise. All citizens are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
KWCH.com
Winfield man killed in Cowley County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 49-year-old Winfield man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on US Highway 77 in Cowley County on Tuesday. The crash happened at around 5:40 a.m. in the 33000 block of the roadway. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Eric Michael Andes was traveling north on Highway 77 when it left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop in the median.
Kansas politicians react to New York mayor’s ‘no brand’ comment
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Politicians, as well a Kansas sports team and even Eric Stonestreet all had something to say about New York Mayor Eric Adams’s comment about Kansas having no brand. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Adams held a news conference about his recent trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in the aftermath […]
sumnernewscow.com
Gary Dean Edwards, 77, Lakewood, Colo.: June 16, 1945 – Sept. 15, 2022
Gary Dean Edwards died Sept. 15, 2022 in Lakewood, Colo. at 77. Gary was born June 16, 1945, in Wellington, the son of John Forrest Edwards and Helen (Friend) Edwards. Gary grew up on a farm in the Cicero Community and graduated from Wellington High School Class of 1963. Gary...
kfdi.com
Drivers license restoration program getting started in Wichita
Wichita’s Municipal Court is starting a program to help people in restoring their suspended driver’s licenses. The program is modeled after a similar effort in Durham, North Carolina, which was aimed at helping people remove obstacles to employment and housing. Municipal Court Administrator Nathan Emmorey outlined the program...
