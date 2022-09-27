ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

(Story in progress) Sports News: Wellington golfers win again, WHS tennis team finishes 7th in TOC, South Sumner keeps rolling…

By Cueball
sumnernewscow.com
 3 days ago
Injury crash leads to two more crashes in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An injury crash in north Wichita on Thursday, Sept. 29, led to two more crashes. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the first crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on westbound Kansas Highway 96, .2 miles east of Hydraulic. The KHP says a 39-year-old man from Emporia was driving a 2008 […]
Tuesday feature: The fiber-optic era is about to begin in Wellington and at least 3 companies want your business

By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — Wellington parents hear it constantly. Older teenagers, especially the ones home from college, ask why the Internet is so slow. But it isn’t just them. Remote workers, movie streamers, and especially gamers running tasks that require significant data notice internet speeds slower than they see in metro areas.
Wichita man dies after south side collision

Police are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian incident that killed a Wichita man early Tuesday. Officers said a man in a motorized wheelchair was going north on Broadway when he was hit by an eastbound pickup at MacArthur. That happened around 7:30 a.m Tuesday. 68-year-old Charlie Jones was taken to a hospital,...
Wellington police notes: Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

Wellington Police notes: Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. •7:44 a.m. Non-Injury accident involving vehicles driven by a juvenile male, 17, Wellington, and juvenile female, 17, Wellington. •7:44 a.m. A juvenile male, 17, Wellington, was issued a Notice to Appear for disobeying stop sign. •8:03 a.m. Officers investigated a theft at Wellington...
Sumner County Court Docket: Sept. 29, 2022 report

By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — The following is a list of criminal court complaints recently filed by the Sumner County Attorney’s office. These are formal charges introduced into the Sumner County District Court system. The suspects listed in the complaint have not been tried by a judge or jury unless specified otherwise. All citizens are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Winfield man killed in Cowley County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 49-year-old Winfield man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on US Highway 77 in Cowley County on Tuesday. The crash happened at around 5:40 a.m. in the 33000 block of the roadway. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Eric Michael Andes was traveling north on Highway 77 when it left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop in the median.
Drivers license restoration program getting started in Wichita

Wichita’s Municipal Court is starting a program to help people in restoring their suspended driver’s licenses. The program is modeled after a similar effort in Durham, North Carolina, which was aimed at helping people remove obstacles to employment and housing. Municipal Court Administrator Nathan Emmorey outlined the program...
