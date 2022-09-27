ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

KWCH.com

Citizen holds suspect at gunpoint in west Wichita crash, stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested 38-year-old Julian Gonzalez Thursday for attempted murder after a stabbing and alleged intentional car crash this week left four people injured, including a 30-year-old man. Officers responded to a crash and a disturbance around 6:15 p.m. at Murdock and West Street. There, several...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

3 hurt in crash and stabbing in west Wichita

A 38-year-old man has been booked for attempted murder in connection to Wednesday’s crash and stabbing at Murdock and West. Wichita police say the man intentionally hit another car, then began breaking out its windows with nunchucks. A man and woman were in the car, and the man was stabbed while trying to get kids out of the car. The woman was hurt while getting out of the damaged car. Witnesses saw the attack and stepped in to help. A woman is credited with driving at the suspect, getting him to stop. Another witness was armed and held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived. Other witnesses stepped in to help provide first-aid to the injured adults. Everyone involved was taken to a hospital to get checked out.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police recruit officer arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said one of its recruit officers was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic violence disturbance. The police department said around 6:50 p.m., officers were called out to the incident in the 1700 block of South Beech Street. They arrived and made contact with a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both of Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

68 dogs seized from Sumner County home due to mistreatment

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly 70 dogs were seized from a Conway Springs home and a man was arrested last week after deputies from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department observed the dogs in poor health, suffering from malnourishment and traumatic injuries. The owner of the home, Samuel Roman, was...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
Wellington, KS
Wellington, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Great Bend Post

Woman charged in Kansas gentlemen’s club killing

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman accused in connection with the August 2020 deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Wichita made her first court appearance Tuesday. Autumn Metcalf, 31 of Wichita, is charged with solicitation to commit murder in the 1st degree, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
WICHITA, KS
sumnernewscow.com

J.J. Cabrera killed after jumping from car during police chase in Texas

Sumner Newscow report — J.J. Cabrera, 29, of Wellington, was killed in a car accident in rural Deaf Smith County, in northwest Texas on Sept. 22. According to Deaf Smith County Sheriff J. Dale Butler, Cabera suffered fatal injuries during a police chase west of Hereford, Texas. He allegedly jumped out of the vehicle at a high rate of speed. He was killed instantly, according to Butler.
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, TX
KWCH.com

Firefighter suffers heat exhaustion battling grass fire near Derby

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - At least one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion while fighting a grass fire in southeastern Sedgwick County. According to Sedgwick County dispatchers, there was a call for oxygen at the fire. Late Wednesday afternoon, crews responded to the fire located in the 5900 block of...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Wednesday marks 13 years since Brian Etheridge’s line-of-duty death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday, Sept. 28, marks 13 years since Sedgwick County Sheriff Deputy Brian Etheridge was shot and killed in the line of duty. Etheridge was shot twice after responding to a larceny call in southeast Wichita. Etheridge underwent surgery at the hospital, but died a few hours after being shot.
WICHITA, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Tuesday feature: The fiber-optic era is about to begin in Wellington and at least 3 companies want your business

By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — Wellington parents hear it constantly. Older teenagers, especially the ones home from college, ask why the Internet is so slow. But it isn’t just them. Remote workers, movie streamers, and especially gamers running tasks that require significant data notice internet speeds slower than they see in metro areas.
WELLINGTON, KS
KSN News

Wichita man in wheelchair killed after being hit by truck

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man in a wheelchair was killed after being hit by a truck on Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), at 7:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to an injury at the intersection of Broadway and MacArthur. Upon arrival, officers say they located 68-year-old Charlie Jones, of Wichita, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Jury finds Wichita man guilty of rape

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A jury has found a Wichita man guilty of rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated intimidation of a witness. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said the jury deliberated for two days before finding Patrick Newborn, 35, guilty of a total of 33 counts. One of the crimes happened in mid-September 2020. […]
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Drivers license restoration program getting started in Wichita

Wichita’s Municipal Court is starting a program to help people in restoring their suspended driver’s licenses. The program is modeled after a similar effort in Durham, North Carolina, which was aimed at helping people remove obstacles to employment and housing. Municipal Court Administrator Nathan Emmorey outlined the program...
WICHITA, KS
texomashomepage.com

Mother says she “lost control” disciplining son

WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been charged with injury to a child after staff at her son’s school reported possible child abuse injuries to the 5-year-old. Michelle Carter was arrested Wednesday, September 28, 2022, after multiple bruises were observed on his body. A police...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
sumnernewscow.com

Sumner County Court Docket: Sept. 29, 2022 report

By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — The following is a list of criminal court complaints recently filed by the Sumner County Attorney’s office. These are formal charges introduced into the Sumner County District Court system. The suspects listed in the complaint have not been tried by a judge or jury unless specified otherwise. All citizens are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
SUMNER COUNTY, KS

