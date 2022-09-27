Read full article on original website
Citizen holds suspect at gunpoint in west Wichita crash, stabbing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested 38-year-old Julian Gonzalez Thursday for attempted murder after a stabbing and alleged intentional car crash this week left four people injured, including a 30-year-old man. Officers responded to a crash and a disturbance around 6:15 p.m. at Murdock and West Street. There, several...
3 hurt in crash and stabbing in west Wichita
A 38-year-old man has been booked for attempted murder in connection to Wednesday’s crash and stabbing at Murdock and West. Wichita police say the man intentionally hit another car, then began breaking out its windows with nunchucks. A man and woman were in the car, and the man was stabbed while trying to get kids out of the car. The woman was hurt while getting out of the damaged car. Witnesses saw the attack and stepped in to help. A woman is credited with driving at the suspect, getting him to stop. Another witness was armed and held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived. Other witnesses stepped in to help provide first-aid to the injured adults. Everyone involved was taken to a hospital to get checked out.
Wichita police recruit officer arrested
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said one of its recruit officers was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic violence disturbance. The police department said around 6:50 p.m., officers were called out to the incident in the 1700 block of South Beech Street. They arrived and made contact with a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both of Wichita.
68 dogs seized from Sumner County home due to mistreatment
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly 70 dogs were seized from a Conway Springs home and a man was arrested last week after deputies from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department observed the dogs in poor health, suffering from malnourishment and traumatic injuries. The owner of the home, Samuel Roman, was...
Wichita police recruit arrested in domestic violence call, police say
It’s the second Wichita officer arrested in less than a week.
Nicole Payne of Wellington accused of embezzling $45,138 from Sumner Communications
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — Nicole Renee Payne, 41, of Wellington, has been charged with two felony counts after allegedly embezzling $45,138.89 from Sumner Cable Communications. Sumner County Attorney Larry Marczynski has filed a criminal complaint charging Payne of theft (between $25,000 and $100,000), a level 7 felony,...
Woman charged in Kansas gentlemen’s club killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman accused in connection with the August 2020 deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Wichita made her first court appearance Tuesday. Autumn Metcalf, 31 of Wichita, is charged with solicitation to commit murder in the 1st degree, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
J.J. Cabrera killed after jumping from car during police chase in Texas
Sumner Newscow report — J.J. Cabrera, 29, of Wellington, was killed in a car accident in rural Deaf Smith County, in northwest Texas on Sept. 22. According to Deaf Smith County Sheriff J. Dale Butler, Cabera suffered fatal injuries during a police chase west of Hereford, Texas. He allegedly jumped out of the vehicle at a high rate of speed. He was killed instantly, according to Butler.
Firefighter suffers heat exhaustion battling grass fire near Derby
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - At least one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion while fighting a grass fire in southeastern Sedgwick County. According to Sedgwick County dispatchers, there was a call for oxygen at the fire. Late Wednesday afternoon, crews responded to the fire located in the 5900 block of...
Wednesday marks 13 years since Brian Etheridge’s line-of-duty death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday, Sept. 28, marks 13 years since Sedgwick County Sheriff Deputy Brian Etheridge was shot and killed in the line of duty. Etheridge was shot twice after responding to a larceny call in southeast Wichita. Etheridge underwent surgery at the hospital, but died a few hours after being shot.
Pittsburg Man Sentenced to Over 20 Years in Prison for Deadly 2020 Fight
A man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for a fight that occurred in 2020 that resulted in a man’s death. A Sedgwick County District Court judge on Wednesday sentenced 24 year old Morgan Prager, of Pittsburg, Kansas, to 242 months in prison for the death of 19-year-old Vincent Venturella.
Gary Dean Edwards, 77, Lakewood, Colo.: June 16, 1945 – Sept. 15, 2022
Gary Dean Edwards died Sept. 15, 2022 in Lakewood, Colo. at 77. Gary was born June 16, 1945, in Wellington, the son of John Forrest Edwards and Helen (Friend) Edwards. Gary grew up on a farm in the Cicero Community and graduated from Wellington High School Class of 1963. Gary...
Tuesday feature: The fiber-optic era is about to begin in Wellington and at least 3 companies want your business
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — Wellington parents hear it constantly. Older teenagers, especially the ones home from college, ask why the Internet is so slow. But it isn’t just them. Remote workers, movie streamers, and especially gamers running tasks that require significant data notice internet speeds slower than they see in metro areas.
Wichita man in wheelchair killed after being hit by truck
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man in a wheelchair was killed after being hit by a truck on Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), at 7:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to an injury at the intersection of Broadway and MacArthur. Upon arrival, officers say they located 68-year-old Charlie Jones, of Wichita, […]
Jury finds Wichita man guilty of rape
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A jury has found a Wichita man guilty of rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated intimidation of a witness. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said the jury deliberated for two days before finding Patrick Newborn, 35, guilty of a total of 33 counts. One of the crimes happened in mid-September 2020. […]
Winfield man dies in Jeep crash Tuesday
A 49-year-old Winfield man died when his Jeep crashed a couple of miles south of Winfield Tuesday.
Wichita’s new ‘road diet’ fad: Redone street has arrows pointing drivers into a river
Wichita takes out traffic lanes and installs gigantic asphalt median for no good reason. | Opinion
Drivers license restoration program getting started in Wichita
Wichita’s Municipal Court is starting a program to help people in restoring their suspended driver’s licenses. The program is modeled after a similar effort in Durham, North Carolina, which was aimed at helping people remove obstacles to employment and housing. Municipal Court Administrator Nathan Emmorey outlined the program...
Mother says she “lost control” disciplining son
WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been charged with injury to a child after staff at her son’s school reported possible child abuse injuries to the 5-year-old. Michelle Carter was arrested Wednesday, September 28, 2022, after multiple bruises were observed on his body. A police...
Sumner County Court Docket: Sept. 29, 2022 report
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — The following is a list of criminal court complaints recently filed by the Sumner County Attorney’s office. These are formal charges introduced into the Sumner County District Court system. The suspects listed in the complaint have not been tried by a judge or jury unless specified otherwise. All citizens are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
