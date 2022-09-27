A 38-year-old man has been booked for attempted murder in connection to Wednesday’s crash and stabbing at Murdock and West. Wichita police say the man intentionally hit another car, then began breaking out its windows with nunchucks. A man and woman were in the car, and the man was stabbed while trying to get kids out of the car. The woman was hurt while getting out of the damaged car. Witnesses saw the attack and stepped in to help. A woman is credited with driving at the suspect, getting him to stop. Another witness was armed and held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived. Other witnesses stepped in to help provide first-aid to the injured adults. Everyone involved was taken to a hospital to get checked out.

WICHITA, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO