ARTnews

Swiss Museums Investigate Their Collections, a Disputed Lucian Freud Painting, and More: Morning Links for September 20, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines RESTITUTION REPORT. Last week, the Swiss city of Basel said it would provide funding to five institutions, so that they could research objects that may have been unethically obtained, Swissinfo reports. The project will further work that already started at the Kunstmuseum Basel, which has begun reviewing the provenances of some artworks that were acquired during the Nazi era. The project has been given a budget of CHF 250,000 (about $259,000). Meanwhile, the Guardian offered a look inside the Humboldt Forum in Berlin, which has repeatedly faced the scorn of experts and activists who claim that many objects on...
MUSEUMS
historycollection.com

The Philosopher who Trolled Himself to Death and Other Philosophical Oddities from History

The philosopher Socrates is probably the best known name in the history of philosophy. Less known is that he was a troll without peer. He routinely used logic tricks to tie up his fellow ancient Athenians in mental knots – a trait that made him quite unpopular. He could not stop trolling even at a trial for his life. Convicted by a small majority of jurors, Socrates trolled the jury hard. So hard, that when it was time to decide his punishment, many who had initially found him not guilty now voted to hit him with a death sentence. Below are thirty things about that and other fascinating philosophy and philosopher facts from history.
BELGIUM
InsideHook

Amsterdam Art Museum Incorporates Real Bugs In a New Exhibition

Plenty of science museums have exhibits dedicated to insects and arthropods. Plenty of art museums feature art in which insects play a significant role. But until now, those two worlds haven’t really converged. Every once in a while they’ll overlap, sometimes to surreal effect, as when Damien Hirst’s “A Thousand Years” — which incorporates living flies — drew the ire of PETA and was taken down at an art museum in Germany.
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
World

Art and religion remix at this goddess festival in Kolkata

The sounds of drums at this time of the year in Kolkata mean only one thing — it’s time for Durga Puja, the festival of the Hindu Goddess Durga as she comes home to Earth with her family. The five-day festival brings the city to a standstill as...
FESTIVAL
Phys.org

Detailing a disastrous autumn day in ancient Italy

Volcanic eruptions evoke images of lava, fire, and destruction; however, this is not always the case. The Plinian eruption of Mount Vesuvius around 4,000 years ago—2,000 years before the one that buried the Roman city of Pompeii— left a remarkably intact glimpse into Early Bronze Age village life in the Campania region of Southern Italy.
SCIENCE

