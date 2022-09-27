Read full article on original website
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
Gas Companies Are Promoting Hydrogen to Heat Homes. But the Science Isn’t on Their Side
Gas companies are promoting the fuel as a clean way to heat homes. But a new study says it doesn't make sense for the planet.
FOXBusiness
US energy industry needs ‘backup,’ can’t run on ‘just wind and solar’: Former BP Chief Scientist Steve Koonin
As the renewable energy debate and how much to invest in it rages on in Washington, former BP chief scientist and U.S. Department of Energy Secretary of Science under the Obama administration Steve Koonin warned on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday that the U.S. energy industry can't fully rely on wind or solar power.
PV Tech
Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge buys US renewables developer Tri Global Energy for US$270 million
Canadian natural gas pipeline giant Enbridge has bought US renewables developer Tri Global Energy (TGE) for US$270 million in cash and assumed debt. Up to another US$500 million could be paid if TGE successfully executes its project portfolio, which consists of up to 7GW of solar and wind projects. Calgary-headquartered...
Futurity
Solar cells on your roof can save a lot of water
Electricity-generating rooftop solar cells not only save on planet-warming carbon emissions, they also save a significant amount of water, researchers report. A given household may save an average 16,200 gallons of water per year by installing rooftop solar, the researchers found. In some states, like California, this saving can increase...
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
Do solar panels always save on energy bills?
Solar panel owner Curtis Jarvis claimed the math behind his energy bills "doesn't add up" Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." CURTIS JARVIS: A little over a year ago, I started looking into solar panels. And a company, Power Home Solar — they're now Pink Energy — came out to my house. He came into my living room, sat on my sofa, and he told me lie after lie after lie to get me to buy their system. And I fell for it. I did. I fell for it.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Redflow targets US market with lithium-ion battery alternative
Queensland-headquartered redox-flow battery specialist Redflow and clean energy project solutions firm Empower Energies have signed a Letter of Intent to develop integrated solar and zinc-bromine flow battery solutions for the North American commercial and industrial (C&I), remote community micro grid, and utility markets. Redflow said the energy storage solution architecture...
BBC
Energy bills: Householders urged to read meters before October price rise
Householders are being advised to read and submit their energy meter readings before Saturday ahead of prices rising. This will stop suppliers from from estimating usage and charging a higher rate for energy used before 1 October. From next month, the price cap for the average annual household energy bill...
Nationals say renewables can’t meet energy needs without fossil support. But do the claims firm up? | Temperature Check
The Nationals have turned the scare rhetoric up to 11, but the energy market operator has already accounted for much of their criticisms
Hydrogen will not have major role in heating homes, review of studies finds
Hydrogen will not have a major role in the future of heating homes across Britain, according to a new review of more than two dozen independent studies.The peer-reviewed report found that not one of the independent research pieces it identified thought there would be widespread use of the fuel in central heating systems.The Government is set to decide by 2026 what role hydrogen will play in future UK homes.It is currently running trials, and by 2035 hydrogen could be playing a big role in heating homes and businesses and powering cookers, the Government said last year.But the research, published in...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Renewable energy production through first half of 2022 surpassed coal by more than 18%
Domestic production and consumption of renewable energy (e.g., biofuels, biomass, geothermal, hydropower, solar, wind) reached a record high as of mid-year 2022, according to a SUN DAY Campaign analysis of new data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The latest issue of EIA’s “Monthly Energy Review” report (with...
Growing heat waves make geothermal energy vital to reducing grid demand
Heat waves are , longer lasting and more extreme. That puts added pressure on the electricity grid in America and requires us to think about underutilized sources of renewable energy. The leading candidate for prioritization is geothermal ground source energy, which, like solar energy, can be used by homeowners, commercial property owners and institutions. It can save money over time for all three, while benefiting the planet and easing the grid’s burden.
Canada's Enbridge buys U.S. green power firm Tri Global
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Canadian energy infrastructure firm Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) on Thursday said it has acquired U.S.-based renewable energy developer Tri Global Energy (TGE) for $270 million and assumed its debt.
bitcoinist.com
Natural Gas And Nuclear Energy Are Becoming BTC Mining Sources
Bitcoin (BTC) energy requirement has been the highest source of concern regarding the crypto industry. During mining, its high consumption rate negatively impacts the environment. This issue could cause the government to ban BTC mining if no solution is preferred. Data shows Bitcoin expends nearly 150 tetra watt-hours of electricity...
PV Tech
US DOE’s SETO opens up on IRA impact, its five-year plan and barriers to the US’ energy transition
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will catapult the US towards its 2035 climate targets even if module availability will be circumscribed in the near term, and there are still interconnection and skills shortages barriers to overcome. That was the view of Becca Jones-Albertus, the director of the US Department of...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Utility-scale developer to recycle 95% of value of end-of-life solar panels with SolarCycle
Silicon Ranch Corporation, developer of solar and energy storage and independent power producer, announced it entered an agreement with SolarCycle to recycle end of life solar modules for re-entry into the supply chain. SolarCycle said it recovers roughly 95% of the value of a panel in its process. SolarCycle, launched...
Dalian flow battery energy storage station is the largest and most powerful worldwide
This battery can serve 200,000 residents during peak times of energy use.
