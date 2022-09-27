ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

electrek.co

These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound

UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
Futurity

Solar cells on your roof can save a lot of water

Electricity-generating rooftop solar cells not only save on planet-warming carbon emissions, they also save a significant amount of water, researchers report. A given household may save an average 16,200 gallons of water per year by installing rooftop solar, the researchers found. In some states, like California, this saving can increase...
Interesting Engineering

A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity

Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
Fox News

Do solar panels always save on energy bills?

Solar panel owner Curtis Jarvis claimed the math behind his energy bills "doesn't add up" Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." CURTIS JARVIS: A little over a year ago, I started looking into solar panels. And a company, Power Home Solar — they're now Pink Energy — came out to my house. He came into my living room, sat on my sofa, and he told me lie after lie after lie to get me to buy their system. And I fell for it. I did. I fell for it.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Redflow targets US market with lithium-ion battery alternative

Queensland-headquartered redox-flow battery specialist Redflow and clean energy project solutions firm Empower Energies have signed a Letter of Intent to develop integrated solar and zinc-bromine flow battery solutions for the North American commercial and industrial (C&I), remote community micro grid, and utility markets. Redflow said the energy storage solution architecture...
The Independent

Hydrogen will not have major role in heating homes, review of studies finds

Hydrogen will not have a major role in the future of heating homes across Britain, according to a new review of more than two dozen independent studies.The peer-reviewed report found that not one of the independent research pieces it identified thought there would be widespread use of the fuel in central heating systems.The Government is set to decide by 2026 what role hydrogen will play in future UK homes.It is currently running trials, and by 2035 hydrogen could be playing a big role in heating homes and businesses and powering cookers, the Government said last year.But the research, published in...
The Hill

Growing heat waves make geothermal energy vital to reducing grid demand

Heat waves are , longer lasting and more extreme. That puts added pressure on the electricity grid in America and requires us to think about underutilized sources of renewable energy. The leading candidate for prioritization is geothermal ground source energy, which, like solar energy, can be used by homeowners, commercial property owners and institutions. It can save money over time for all three, while benefiting the planet and easing the grid’s burden.
bitcoinist.com

Natural Gas And Nuclear Energy Are Becoming BTC Mining Sources

Bitcoin (BTC) energy requirement has been the highest source of concern regarding the crypto industry. During mining, its high consumption rate negatively impacts the environment. This issue could cause the government to ban BTC mining if no solution is preferred. Data shows Bitcoin expends nearly 150 tetra watt-hours of electricity...
