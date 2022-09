Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm. As of 5:00 AM, Ian was located 40 miles SE of Orlando, with sustained winds of 65 mph and traveling NE at 8 miles per hour. Overnight, our area experienced sustained winds of 40 + mph and gusts over 60 mph. No major damage or flooding has been reported in Fort Pierce.

FORT PIERCE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO