More than two dozen residents attended the City of Carroll’s informational session Monday night to voice their concerns with the proposed total reconstruction of six blocks of N. Adams Street beginning in spring 2023. The full scope of the approximately $3.6 million project is yet to be determined. City officials are considering the total replacement of Adams Street from U.S. Highway 30 to 13th Street. Depending on the council’s direction, this may include the buried utility lines, service lines, and sidewalks. The main concern voiced by those in attendance was the financial impact on individual property owners of replacing old or failing connections to the mains. City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver says there are challenging decisions ahead for the council.

CARROLL, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO