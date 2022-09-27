Read full article on original website
Related
Luke Bryan Gets Booed in Iowa, Turns It Into a Joke at Blake Shelton’s Expense [Watch]
Luke Bryan has a passionate, devoted fanbase that's usually game to play along with all of his onstage hijinks, but apparently, even fans as loving as Bryan's have their limits. The country superstar issued some fighting words during a stop on his Farm Tour in Boone, Iowa, on Friday (Sept....
KCCI.com
3 bulls still on the loose near Fonda
FONDA, Iowa — Three bulls remain on the loose more than three weeks after they broke free at the end of a rodeo in Fonda. A total of five bulls originally escaped over the Labor Day weekend, but two have since been caught. "Just like a bunch of sheep....
Radio Iowa
Town of Randall loses its fire station, has to rely on Jewell
Financial constraints are forcing a north-central Iowa community to close its only fire station. Hamilton County Supervisor chairman Rick Young says the town of Randall, located just off Interstate 35, will have to depend on another town nearby for its fire and ambulance services in the future. “Randall no longer...
Memorial ride stops in Carroll to honor fallen hero
CARROLL, IOWA — A retired US Army colonel is on a 1,700 bike ride across the country to pay tribute to six of his men who were killed in action and to raise awareness about the continued struggles with PTSD and drug abuse faced by soldiers who served in Afghanistan. Chris Kolenda is a retired […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
City of Ames deems Main Street building 'dangerous'
AMES, Iowa — An old building is leaning so much toward the street that the city has shut down the sidewalk in front of it to keep people safe. Almost all of the buildings on Main Street in Ames are made of brick. But what used to be the Corner Pocket pool hall is starting to lean to the south.
stormlakeradio.com
Arthur Woman Wins Iowa Lottery Prize
An Ida County woman has won a ten-thousand dollar Iowa Lottery prize. Kathleen Cornelius of Arthur won the 52nd ten-thousand dollar prize in the lottery's “100-Thousand Dollar Mega Crossword” scratch game. Cornelius purchased her winning ticket at Murphy USA in Storm Lake. She claimed her prize on Monday at the Iowa Lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
iheart.com
Crews Removing 3,800 Cubic Feet of Sediment From Ames Lake
(Ames, IA) -- Crews plan to remove 38-hundred cubic yards of soil and sediment from Ada Hayden Heritage Park in Ames. The sediment is from a wetland cell that has reached capacity. The effort begins this Friday, September 30th and weather permitting, will take six weeks, The soil will be taken to an offsite location. During the projects park visitors will notice signage at designated trail locations.
Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism
Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 dead, 2 hurt after car misses curve & rolls into Iowa cornfield
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — One person died and two people were injured early Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident in rural Humboldt County. It happened around 6:40 a.m. near 1145 Birch Avenue about six miles south of West Bend, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Buick LeSabre driven by 27-year-old Christopher […]
iheart.com
13-year-old Fort Dodge Student Faces Terrorism Charges after Lockdown
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- A 13-year-old Fort Dodge Middle School student is in custody after a lockdown Wednesday. Around 2 pm, the Fort Dodge Police Department received a report about a potential threat of a student using a firearm. The FDPD placed the campus in lockdown. They say the student who posed the potential threat was detained without issue. No one was injured and the lockdown was lifted by 3 pm.
yourfortdodge.com
Fort Dodge Middle School Students on Lockdown Following Shooting Threat
A suspect is in custody following a shooting threat at the FDMS that locked down the entire school for the later part of the school day. According to the Fort Dodge Police Department Captain Dennis Quinn, the suspect was taken into custody and there was no further potential risk to the public at around 2:30 pm.
kiwaradio.com
DOT Suggests Leaving Some Rows Of Corn Near Highways — They’ll Pay You For It
Ames, Iowa — Now’s the time to plan for winter weather, and the Iowa Department of Transportation is doing just that — and if you own farm ground along state highways, you may be able to help them. They are asking farmers who have ground along state...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Scranton Fire Department Responded to Two Fires Tuesday
The Scranton Fire Department responded to two structure fires Tuesday morning. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy, the Scranton Fire Department and Greene County Ambulance responded to the incident in the 1400 block of D Avenue at 10:05am. Fire Chief Doug Duff tells Raccoon Valley Radio a barn and a nearby corn crib were on fire and when they arrived on scene, the fire was spreading to a nearby unharvested soybean field.
Sioux City Journal
3 plead guilty in Sac County burglary spree
SAC CITY, Iowa -- Three people have pleaded guilty to their roles in a string of burglaries in rural Sac County homes. James Becker, 33, of Wall Lake, Iowa, entered an Alford plea Monday in Sac County District Court to two counts of third-degree burglary, plus possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance from a separate case.
algonaradio.com
Humboldt Man Killed in Early Morning Crash Near Ottosen
–A Humboldt man was killed and two others were injured following a one-vehicle accident early Monday morning near Ottosen. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 27-year-old Christopher Barnes was traveling southbound on County Road P19, 2.5 miles west of Ottosen around 6:40AM. The accident report states that the 2005 Buick LeSabre Barnes’ was driving failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the roadway and entered the east ditch.
newsdakota.com
Iowa Companies Sentenced in Ethanol Scheme
(NDAgConnection.com) – Two Iowa companies were sentenced in federal court on Sept. 21 in a multi-million dollar fraud perpetuated by a Forest City financial adviser. Energae LP and I-Lenders LLC, received the sentences after they each pled guilty to one count of wire fraud on Dec. 1, 2020, reports the Globe Gazette.
1380kcim.com
More Than Two Dozen Carroll Residents Seek Answers On Impact Of Proposed Adams Street Reconstruction Project
More than two dozen residents attended the City of Carroll’s informational session Monday night to voice their concerns with the proposed total reconstruction of six blocks of N. Adams Street beginning in spring 2023. The full scope of the approximately $3.6 million project is yet to be determined. City officials are considering the total replacement of Adams Street from U.S. Highway 30 to 13th Street. Depending on the council’s direction, this may include the buried utility lines, service lines, and sidewalks. The main concern voiced by those in attendance was the financial impact on individual property owners of replacing old or failing connections to the mains. City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver says there are challenging decisions ahead for the council.
Comments / 0