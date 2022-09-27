Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
Leipzig laments its principal clarinet
Members of the Gewandhaus orchestra are mourning Thomas Ziesch, who died unexpectedly at the age of 69. He had been principal clarinet of te elite orchestra for over 30 years and a member of the Gewandhaus wind quintet since 1989.
Slipped Disc
Young baton quits boutique for birdcage
The ambitious 2016 Mahler competition winner Kahchun Wong has quit the boutique agency that launched his career and joined Jasper Parrott’s big bunch of batons. Kahchun, 35, lost his job in Nuremburg at the first hurdle, but he’s about to become chief conductor of the Japan Philharmonic and focus-artist at the Dresden Philharmonie.
Slipped Disc
An angry woman with a voice for the ages: First review of Medea
The New York Times has yet to wake up, but a critic called Zachary is first to share his view of last’s night’s Met opening in Theatermania:. Sometimes, you just want to see your enemies weep. In that way, we can all relate to Medea, the mythical sorceress of Colchis and the protagonist (villain?) of Luigi Cherubini’s Medea, which has just opened the Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season in exquisite style. Of course, few of us will go as far as Medea in exacting revenge. Curses to the heavens, poisoned accessories, an extremely late-term abortion — nothing is off the table for her. And that’s what makes this opera so horrifying and watchable.
Slipped Disc
Late-night Liszt winner
Yukine Kuroki, 24, from Japan, won the revitalised Liszt Utrecht competition around midnight. She takes home 25,000 Euros and a career development package. The jury comprised Suzanne Bartal, Frederic Chiu, Janina Fialkowska, Nino Gvetadze, Michael Lewin, Mūza Rubackytė, Wibi Soerjadi and Mariangela Vacatello.
Slipped Disc
Label news: DG signs Menuhin winner
The Spanish violinist Maria Duenas, winner of the last Yehudi Menuhin Competition, will make her DG debut with a Vienna recording of the Beethoven concerto. She has written her own cadenzas. No pressure, then.
Slipped Disc
Sunday Mornings at Wigmore Hall
The perfect way to start your Sunday: listen to an hour of world-class classical music followed by a cup of coffee or a glass of sherry. Sundays at 11.30AM. Highlights include Eggner Trio, Dudok Quartet Amsterdam, Piatti Quartet and Elias String Quartet. Tickets available to January 2023.
Slipped Disc
Berlin Philharmonic principal horn is taking up conducting
Stefan Dohr is principal horn of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, has been since 1993. But Covid-19 provoked second thoughts. In his mid-50s, he took up conducting. He booked lessons with Paavo Järvi. He’s still beating. On the other hand, he keeps commissioning new horn concertos. Stefan mentions that...
Slipped Disc
Chineke! drops orchestra manager
Amid a flood of board resignations and multiple allegations of bullying, we hear that diversity orchestral campaigner Chi-chi Nwanoku has dismissed Chineke’s highly experienced orchestra manager. We have asked Chi-chi to comment on these events and are waiting for her response.
Slipped Disc
London has its dowdiest Aida in 50 years
Alastair Macaulay reviews Covent Garden’s new Aida, exclusively for Slipped Disc:. The Royal Opera’s new production of Verdi’s Aida is visually the least glamorous account of this opera I’ve seen in fifty years, but not the dullest. As directed by Robert Carsen, Verdi’s Egypt has become a modern military regime. Almost everyone – soldiers, slaves, even rebels – is dressed by Annemarie Woods in uniforms of grey or beige, amid brutalist urban architecture designed by Miriam Buether in matching tones.
