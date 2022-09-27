Read full article on original website
Podcast: President Stanley says MSU 'a place people want to come and learn'
Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. joins MSU Today to elaborate on topics he covers in his September 2022 Spartan Community Letter, which you can read by clicking on the communications tab at president.msu.edu. Show Notes. A new semester and academic year are well underway as MSU...
Faculty to watch
On Sept. 14, the MSU community gathered at the Wharton Center for the investiture of the 2022 class of endowed chairs, endowed professors and MSU Foundation professors. The ceremony was a celebration of their accomplishments, as well as a celebration of the philanthropic support that makes these esteemed positions possible.
Elizabeth Munsterberg Koppitz Child Psychology Graduate Student Fellowship
$25,000 fellowships for graduate students in child psychology. Please see program goals and eligibility requirements at the fellowship website. Only one student may apply from MSU. Interested students must send the following materials to Assistant Dean Bethany Laursen (laursen3@msu.edu) by 5 p.m. Eastern on Sept. 30:. CV. 250-word Abstract of...
MSU Museum awarded $92,129 grant
The MSU Museum was awarded a substantial grant that will enhance preservation and expand educational opportunities for teaching and research with the Museum’s vertebrate specimen collection. The Institute of Museum and Library Services recently awarded grants totaling $29,681,960 for 199 projects at museums across the nation to improve services...
Go Green Mini Fest
The MSU Surplus Store and Recycling Center is hosting a free event on Saturday. Attendees will be able to swap and shop clothes and books, tour the material recovery facility, meet student groups, and more. Attendees will receive a 22% off coupon for the Surplus Store and can enter to win one of four gift baskets.
Kulkarni Received Eternal Spirit Award for Career in Blood Disorders
In honor of Women in Medicine Month, the College of Human Medicine celebrates Roshni Kulkarni, MD, emeritus professor of Pediatrics and Human Development and emeritus director of the MSU Center for Bleeding and Clotting Disorders. She has dedicated her career to the research, advocacy, and treatment of patients suffering with blood disorders.
MSU researcher helping dairy industry increase profitability, efficiency through improved cattle nutrition
EAST LANSING, Mich. — The dairy industry contributes $15.7 billion annually to Michigan’s economy, making it the state’s premier agricultural commodity. While the scale is considerable, the soul of the industry lies at the family level. More than 1,000 farms — nearly all of which are family owned — dot the landscape, appearing in 73 of Michigan’s 83 counties.
New suicide prevention research center
Warning: This story talks about suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, please call, text or chat the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You matter. You are important. With about one death by suicide reported every 11 minutes in the United States and an increased risk of...
