Read full article on original website
Related
juneau.org
Gastineau Avenue Reopened to Traffic
As of 4:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, September 28, the majority of debris has been cleared from Gastineau Avenue and the road is open to traffic. Clearance work began today at 8:00 a.m and resulted in approximately 15 truckloads of material debris cleared from the site. Debris remaining alongside the right of way will be cleared tomorrow; work will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. and is anticipated to be complete no later than 10:00 a.m. The public is asked to minimize traffic on Gastineau Avenue during this time to ensure safety and allow clearance work to be completed as swiftly and smoothly as possible.
juneau.org
Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei (Brotherhood Bridge Trail) Montana Creek Bridge Closed Due to Risk of Structural Failure
Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei (Brotherhood Bridge Trail) Montana Creek Bridge Closed Due to Risk of Structural Failure. The Montana Creek pedestrian bridge on the Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei (Brotherhood Bridge Trail) is closed effective immediately due to risk of structural failure. An inspection today, September 28, revealed damage to the...
juneau.org
Ordinances up for Public Hearing at the Oct. 24 Assembly Meeting
Ordinances up for Public Hearing at the Oct. 24 Assembly Meeting. The following items are scheduled for public hearing by the City and Borough of Juneau Alaska Assembly, on the date(s) designated below. The agenda and packet material for the meetings will be posted on the CBJ website at https://juneau.org/assembly/assembly-minutes-and-agendas by close of business the business day prior to the meetings.
juneau.org
Important CBJ Election Deadlines Today, September 27
Last day to register as a write-in candidate for CBJ municipal election. Today, Tuesday, September 27, is the last day to register as a write-in candidate for the 2022 CBJ Regular Municipal Election. To file as a write-in candidate, fill out the “Letter of Intent to file for a Write-In Candidacy” form along with the required Alaska Public Offices Commission (APOC) Public Official Financial Disclosure (POFD) statement, available on the CBJ Elections home page, and file no later than 4:30 p.m. today. Filing can be done in person at the CBJ Ballot Processing Center (located at 1325 Eastaugh Way) or via email by sending it to CBJ.Elections@juneau.org, with paper copy to follow.
Comments / 0