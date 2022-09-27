Read full article on original website
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian
The Latest on Hurricane Ian: CHARLESTON, S.C. — The mayor of Charleston, South Carolina, is asking his city to shut down Friday as storm Ian approaches. “There will be water tomorrow in this city,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said. No evacuations have been ordered in South Carolina, with Ian forecast to make landfall a second time Friday along the state’s coast as a minimal hurricane.
Ky. family sheltering in place at Disney World as Hurricane Ian passes through
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Florida is obviously a popular vacation spot, and we have heard from many people from Kentucky who either now live in Florida or are there on a family vacation. One Lexington family is riding out Hurricane Ian in Orlando. The Inman family is at Disney World...
Hurricane Ian Causes Chaos for Brides Planning Florida Weddings
Hurricane Ian is creating chaos for couples with Florida wedding plans. Alexa Green and her fiance, Pat Boylan, were supposed to get married at their destination wedding. The ceremony was planned at a beautiful waterfront hotel in St. Petersburg with nearly 200 guests. However, the venue canceled all events due to Hurricane Ian. The Indiana couple scrambled to plan their entire wedding in Indianapolis in two days.
Walmart self-checkout thief facing 10 years in jail challenged charge with defense even the wrongly accused should know
A WALMART thief facing 10 years in jail for stealing $80 worth of goods at self-check has successfully appealed as judges branded the charge “unfair”. Chasity Shirley, 34, faced the lengthy sentence after swapping the barcodes of two items when she was at a Kentucky store in 2018.
The Most Venomous Insect In The US Is Found In Florida & It's Common During Fall Season
Not only is Florida home to the deadliest tree in the world, but also the most venomous insect in the U.S. It's called the puss caterpillar, and, according to the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida, it really can make a mark. They are more common in the Sunshine State...
Photos and videos show the destruction Hurricane Ian is causing on the ground in Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon, and the storm has already caused major flooding in Fort Myers.
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
Florida Power Outage Map, Update as Hurricane Ian Leaves 2M Without Power
The storm has hindered emergency efforts overnight, forcing rescue operations to wait until the morning.
Indiana Man Reportedly Drowns After Getting Tangled in Fishing Line
An Indiana man’s body has been found at Shadyside Lake. The man drowned while swimming across the lake after getting entangled. Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources shared a release about the man’s death. The 24-year-old was swimming across the lake with someone when he disappeared. According to Wane, several witnesses reported hearing the man shout that he was tangled in something before going under water.
