The Associated Press

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian

The Latest on Hurricane Ian: CHARLESTON, S.C. — The mayor of Charleston, South Carolina, is asking his city to shut down Friday as storm Ian approaches. “There will be water tomorrow in this city,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said. No evacuations have been ordered in South Carolina, with Ian forecast to make landfall a second time Friday along the state’s coast as a minimal hurricane.
CHARLESTON, SC
insideedition.com

Hurricane Ian Causes Chaos for Brides Planning Florida Weddings

Hurricane Ian is creating chaos for couples with Florida wedding plans. Alexa Green and her fiance, Pat Boylan, were supposed to get married at their destination wedding. The ceremony was planned at a beautiful waterfront hotel in St. Petersburg with nearly 200 guests. However, the venue canceled all events due to Hurricane Ian. The Indiana couple scrambled to plan their entire wedding in Indianapolis in two days.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Indiana Man Reportedly Drowns After Getting Tangled in Fishing Line

An Indiana man’s body has been found at Shadyside Lake. The man drowned while swimming across the lake after getting entangled. Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources shared a release about the man’s death. The 24-year-old was swimming across the lake with someone when he disappeared. According to Wane, several witnesses reported hearing the man shout that he was tangled in something before going under water.
INDIANA STATE

