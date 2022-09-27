ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridagators.com

Gators Drop 1-0 Decision at No. 22 South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Florida soccer lost 1-0 at No. 22 South Carolina Thursday evening at the Eugene E. Stone III Stadium. The match was played a day early as Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the Columbia, S.C., area. In addition to early play for soccer, USC's football game versus South Carolina State was also played Thursday evening.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Jack Of All Trades Will Richard Set To Help Florida In A Number Of Ways

Florida’s first day of official practice brought a near scare when it was announced that wing Will Richard would be missing two to three weeks with an injury. Fortunately, it’s not something that’s expected to nag him much moving forward and is only a minor inconvenience for him as he’s unable to compete in what should be some valuable early season practices for a team with a lot of new pieces looking to gel.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

The Other Side: Eastern Washington Finally to Visit 'The Swamp'

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — To say some things have changed since Florida and Eastern Washington announced the schools had agreed to play in football would be an understatement the size of, well, to play off current events, Hurricane Ian. The long-awaited game between the Gators and Eagles finally kicks off...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
seminoles.com

Sunshine Showdown Sold Out

Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridagators.com

Second Chance to Make First Pro Impression

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — OK, so it's a round about kind of warped (maybe even a little dark) way to look at things, but Myreon Jones is certainly not the first college athlete to get a do-over of late on his senior season. Won't be the last, either. The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to every underclassmen student-athlete affected by the pandemic in the winter and spring of 2020. That free COViD year has been a boon to hundreds over the past two years, with the fifth-year senior Class of '24 set to be the last.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gators#Sec Weekly#Sec Player#The Virginia Cavaliers
mycbs4.com

UF cancels classes due to Hurricane Ian

The University of Florida announces that classes, including online and all academic and student-related activities will be cancelled from Wednesday through Friday in Gainesville. UF says by tomorrow evening they will make announcements in regards to other operations/closures and weekend activities.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

A "Two Bits" Salute to Teachers

Todd Eckstein, the 2022 Alachua County Teacher of the Year, will be one of this week's honorary "Two Bits" when the Gators play host Sunday to Eastern Washington, a game that has been designated UF Faculty & Staff Appreciation Day. GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A crowd of a couple hundred watched...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
alachuachronicle.com

City of Gainesville Hurricane Ian Update #2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe has signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency as Hurricane Ian continues its advance toward Florida. The order mobilizes all resources necessary to coordinate the City’s response for the safety and protection of all neighbors. Alachua County is...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Trees fall in Starke downing power lines

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Storm damage is impacting people all over North Central Florida. Starke police officers are reporting three fallen trees, and down power lines in the area. This is in three separate neighborhoods within the city. Police officers there are asking residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.
STARKE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy