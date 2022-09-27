Read full article on original website
Gators Make Several Changes to Defensive Depth Chart
Breaking down the latest changes to the Florida Gators' defensive depth chart.
Gators Drop 1-0 Decision at No. 22 South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Florida soccer lost 1-0 at No. 22 South Carolina Thursday evening at the Eugene E. Stone III Stadium. The match was played a day early as Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the Columbia, S.C., area. In addition to early play for soccer, USC's football game versus South Carolina State was also played Thursday evening.
Jack Of All Trades Will Richard Set To Help Florida In A Number Of Ways
Florida’s first day of official practice brought a near scare when it was announced that wing Will Richard would be missing two to three weeks with an injury. Fortunately, it’s not something that’s expected to nag him much moving forward and is only a minor inconvenience for him as he’s unable to compete in what should be some valuable early season practices for a team with a lot of new pieces looking to gel.
The Other Side: Eastern Washington Finally to Visit 'The Swamp'
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — To say some things have changed since Florida and Eastern Washington announced the schools had agreed to play in football would be an understatement the size of, well, to play off current events, Hurricane Ian. The long-awaited game between the Gators and Eagles finally kicks off...
Florida depth chart: Jack Miller status, new starter at safety revealed ahead of Week 5
Florida released its depth chart for the Gators’ unorthodox Sunday game against Eastern Washington. Among the hum-drum normal routine in the depth chart were some major changes. Among them, backup quarterback Jack Miller is listed questionable and freshman safety Kamari Wilson is getting the starting nod after the Gators...
Gators Shift Schedule, Offer Assistance to Families In Wake of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian largely avoided the Gainesville area but greatly impacted southwest and central Florida, with several families of Gators players in the storm's path.
Sunshine Showdown Sold Out
Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
Second Chance to Make First Pro Impression
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — OK, so it's a round about kind of warped (maybe even a little dark) way to look at things, but Myreon Jones is certainly not the first college athlete to get a do-over of late on his senior season. Won't be the last, either. The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to every underclassmen student-athlete affected by the pandemic in the winter and spring of 2020. That free COViD year has been a boon to hundreds over the past two years, with the fifth-year senior Class of '24 set to be the last.
Florida Moves EWU Game to Sunday Due to Hurricane Ian
The Gators were originally slated to play on Saturday.
UF cancels classes due to Hurricane Ian
The University of Florida announces that classes, including online and all academic and student-related activities will be cancelled from Wednesday through Friday in Gainesville. UF says by tomorrow evening they will make announcements in regards to other operations/closures and weekend activities.
A "Two Bits" Salute to Teachers
Todd Eckstein, the 2022 Alachua County Teacher of the Year, will be one of this week's honorary "Two Bits" when the Gators play host Sunday to Eastern Washington, a game that has been designated UF Faculty & Staff Appreciation Day. GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A crowd of a couple hundred watched...
Hurricane Ian: Northeast Florida school closure information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian make its way toward the Gulf and threatens to impact Northeast Florida in the coming days, parents are no doubt already wondering how the storm might affect their child’s school. Action News Jax is monitoring local districts, colleges and universities and will...
“LIVE” HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: Threat of major hurricane having impacts to the Week 6 football schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening which current projections show that Florida will be in the path of Ian – possibly as a major Hurricane of Category 3 or above – come the middle of next week. The projected path...
City of Gainesville Hurricane Ian Update #2
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe has signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency as Hurricane Ian continues its advance toward Florida. The order mobilizes all resources necessary to coordinate the City’s response for the safety and protection of all neighbors. Alachua County is...
Dock underwater in Putnam County, Florida as the state gears up for Ian
Residents say this dock was under two feet of water during Hurricane Irma. Hurricane Ian is expected to have similar effects.
County-by-County | Possible impacts Hurricane Ian could have on the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The largest impacts of Hurricane Ian appear to be in the Tampa area as the right front of the storm is expected to pass over the metro area Wednesday. However, ahead of the storm, the First Coast will see prolonged rainfall creating a large flood threat and gusty winds with a chance of tornadoes.
FPL prepares for Hurricane Ian, deploys workers throughout state to assist
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Thousands of bucket trucks and utility workers flocked to the Columbia County Fairgrounds in Lake City Monday morning. While Hurricane Ian is inching closer toward Florida and growing in the Caribbean, Florida Power & Light is gearing up for whatever the storm may bring. “We’ve...
All 11 Northeast Florida school districts closing due to Ian; Universities, other schools also closing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength and approaches Florida, school districts in Baker, Columbia and Putnam counties decided Monday to close schools later this week. By Tuesday, Duval, St. Johns, Nassau, Clay, Bradford, Alachua, Union and Flagler counties announced they would join them -- meaning all 11...
Trees fall in Starke downing power lines
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Storm damage is impacting people all over North Central Florida. Starke police officers are reporting three fallen trees, and down power lines in the area. This is in three separate neighborhoods within the city. Police officers there are asking residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.
Officials encourage evacuations for some people living in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state of Florida is recommending millions of people across the state evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian. Levy County has a mandatory evacuation order for coastal communities, RV parks, mobile homes, and low-lying areas. For Gilchrist County, there is a voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas and...
