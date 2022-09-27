GAINESVILLE, Fla. — OK, so it's a round about kind of warped (maybe even a little dark) way to look at things, but Myreon Jones is certainly not the first college athlete to get a do-over of late on his senior season. Won't be the last, either. The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to every underclassmen student-athlete affected by the pandemic in the winter and spring of 2020. That free COViD year has been a boon to hundreds over the past two years, with the fifth-year senior Class of '24 set to be the last.

