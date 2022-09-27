Read full article on original website
Related
floridagators.com
The Other Side: Eastern Washington Finally to Visit 'The Swamp'
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — To say some things have changed since Florida and Eastern Washington announced the schools had agreed to play in football would be an understatement the size of, well, to play off current events, Hurricane Ian. The long-awaited game between the Gators and Eagles finally kicks off...
floridagators.com
Gators Drop 1-0 Decision at No. 22 South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Florida soccer lost 1-0 at No. 22 South Carolina Thursday evening at the Eugene E. Stone III Stadium. The match was played a day early as Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the Columbia, S.C., area. In addition to early play for soccer, USC's football game versus South Carolina State was also played Thursday evening.
floridagators.com
Second Chance to Make First Pro Impression
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — OK, so it's a round about kind of warped (maybe even a little dark) way to look at things, but Myreon Jones is certainly not the first college athlete to get a do-over of late on his senior season. Won't be the last, either. The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to every underclassmen student-athlete affected by the pandemic in the winter and spring of 2020. That free COViD year has been a boon to hundreds over the past two years, with the fifth-year senior Class of '24 set to be the last.
floridagators.com
A "Two Bits" Salute to Teachers
Todd Eckstein, the 2022 Alachua County Teacher of the Year, will be one of this week's honorary "Two Bits" when the Gators play host Sunday to Eastern Washington, a game that has been designated UF Faculty & Staff Appreciation Day. GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A crowd of a couple hundred watched...
Comments / 0